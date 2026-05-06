North Carolina's Highly-Rated Hotel Restaurant Is An Asheville Gem With Mountain Views

While Asheville has its fair share of rooftop bars and restaurants, for many, there's one gem in particular that offers the best view of the Blue Ridge Mountains: Sunset Terrace. Located in the chic and historic mountaintop resort, Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, Sunset Terrace is an American-style chophouse and seafood restaurant with vegan options too, so all can enjoy the breathtaking panoramic mountain view from the covered terrace of this seasonal restaurant.

Not surprisingly, the view is one of the most-discussed aspects on Tripadvisor, where visitors have given the restaurant a 4.3 rating and named it one of the best restaurants in Asheville. One user writes that "the view is out of this world," while another describes the restaurant as being "more than a view," thanks to fantastic food and service. Sunset Terrace has even better ratings on Google, where it currently stands at 4.6 stars, and over 200 people have mentioned the view as a standout aspect.

For some, the atmosphere also sets Sunset Terrace apart, thanks to its location in this historic 1913 resort. It's known for being chic and stylish, so no wonder it's a popular proposal spot too, particularly on the terrace steps that overlook the mountains. Located just 10 minutes outside of downtown Asheville, Sunset Terrace offers complimentary parking for the first hour, though you can also take a rideshare to avoid high parking fees.