North Carolina's Highly-Rated Hotel Restaurant Is An Asheville Gem With Mountain Views
While Asheville has its fair share of rooftop bars and restaurants, for many, there's one gem in particular that offers the best view of the Blue Ridge Mountains: Sunset Terrace. Located in the chic and historic mountaintop resort, Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, Sunset Terrace is an American-style chophouse and seafood restaurant with vegan options too, so all can enjoy the breathtaking panoramic mountain view from the covered terrace of this seasonal restaurant.
Not surprisingly, the view is one of the most-discussed aspects on Tripadvisor, where visitors have given the restaurant a 4.3 rating and named it one of the best restaurants in Asheville. One user writes that "the view is out of this world," while another describes the restaurant as being "more than a view," thanks to fantastic food and service. Sunset Terrace has even better ratings on Google, where it currently stands at 4.6 stars, and over 200 people have mentioned the view as a standout aspect.
For some, the atmosphere also sets Sunset Terrace apart, thanks to its location in this historic 1913 resort. It's known for being chic and stylish, so no wonder it's a popular proposal spot too, particularly on the terrace steps that overlook the mountains. Located just 10 minutes outside of downtown Asheville, Sunset Terrace offers complimentary parking for the first hour, though you can also take a rideshare to avoid high parking fees.
What to know about Sunset Terrace
Sunset Terrace typically opens in the spring and closes for the season in November. Be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing (the dress code is resort casual) or ask for a blanket if you need one. The restaurant gets busy on the weekends and around sunset (shocker), so a reservation is highly recommended. For a more relaxed atmosphere, consider going on a weekday or for lunch to enjoy a peaceful break from the artsy and eclectic fun of Asheville. The view is always majestic, but it's especially stellar during autumn when Asheville has its peak fall foliage (typically the end of October).
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegan menus for both. Several people highlight the filet mignon, with one Google user calling it "melt-in-your-mouth tender and flavorful." Seafood lovers may want to try the lobster cobb salad, another favorite. Not everyone is so enthusiastic about the food, however, with some saying it's not worth the high price point of $50 to $100. For those who'd like to enjoy the view but skip the meal, head to the Sunset Cocktail Terrace below the restaurant. This uncovered outdoor bar is first-come, first-served, so if you want to get a spot, head there early and on a weekday.
Whether you go to the bar area or make a reservation at the restaurant, consider going early to explore the historic hotel. It's quite well-known, so although it may not be one of Asheville's hidden destinations recommended by locals, it's got a lot to offer, like the only elevator in the world that operates inside a massive fireplace. Perhaps you'll even run into the famous pink lady's ghost, which haunts room 545, where she fell to her death.