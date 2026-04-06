Asheville, North Carolina's 5 Hidden Destinations That Locals Recommend

If you want the best fried chicken in Asheville, you'll have to head to the gas station. Hiding inside a BP on the corner of Sand Hill and Sardis Roads (about 15 minutes from downtown Asheville) is the Sand Hill Kitchen, a culinary experience reserved for the brave. While it's natural to gravitate towards sophisticated terraces and multi-course downtown meals when you're traveling, Sand Hill Kitchen is where the locals eat.

This is not your average gas station fill-up counter. Chef and owner Jamie Wade opened this spot in January 2017, combining decades of restaurant experience with her grandmother's banana pudding recipe and serving it all in the same place you can buy car air fresheners. Less than a year after opening, the awards came in; Wade's fried chicken sandwich won Sandwich of the Year, and Sand Hill Kitchen's Winner Burger took home first prize in WNC's Battle of the Burger competition. Sand Hill Kitchen has even got a delicious pastrami-spiced Roasted Red Beet Sandwich for vegetarians.

Local food lovers on Reddit routinely heap praise on the kitchen, with one user saying that "Sandhill Kitchen is the definition of food made with love," while another Redditor commented that "Every single thing I've had there is top tier." Nearly every item on the menu has someone in Asheville arguing it is the best in town, but this gem's unique location keeps it under the radar for most visitors.