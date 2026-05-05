Between Many Lakes Is Canada's Lovely Provincial Park Perfect For Fishing And Paddling
Some places in Canada's vast wilderness don't just feel remote, they are remote. Ontario's Temagami backcountry, for instance, will transport outdoor enthusiasts to a maze of lakes, winding rivers, and tranquil portage trails with perfect fishing and paddling opportunities around every bend. It's the kind of place where you can spend days casting lines into still waters, and glide across mirror-like lakes with nothing but the sound of your canoe oars effortlessly slicing through the water. Canada's lovely Obabika River Provincial Park takes you through rugged terrain lined with towering old-growth pines in a landscape shaped by nearly 10,000 years of Indigenous history.
When you open up a map of the Temagami region, you can't help but notice the blue vein-like makeup surrounding Obabika River Provincial Park. The serenity of the park is loved by those that crave solitude without the crowds. One Google reviewer even playfully tried to scare people off, writing, "Don't go here. It's all mine."
For those that love the challenge of portaging and channeling their inner Bear Grylls, a trip to Obabika River Provincial Park will offer an epic adventure. A visit to the park requires a canoe and a backcountry camping permit, which must be reserved online, so some prior outdoor experience is highly recommended.
From Toronto, Obabika River Provincial Park is an approximately five-hour drive, with a canoe access point off Highway 805. However, another route to the park will take you to Lake Obabika Lodge, which offers seven cozy rustic wooden cabins right on Lake Obabika. A drive to Lake Obabika Lodge takes six hours from Toronto, and you can gain access to the Provincial Park directly from the lodge.
A lovely Provincial Park with many lakes to explore
Canada is home to many remote destinations perfect for experiencing nature. Like Quesnel Lake — a remote gem perfect for fishing, mountain views, and peaceful vibes — Obabika River Provincial Park is surrounded by many serene lakes that take days to explore. Due to the remote location, getting there may require some extra footwork, though. You'll need to carry your canoe at some points during the portage, which only adds to the epic adventure.
The choices are endless when it comes to water exploration, with plenty of perfect spots for a refreshing swim as well. More than 1,400 miles of canoe routes essentially form a water highway throughout the park, rivers, streams, and lakes, which carry you through some of Ontario's most pristine, untouched landscapes. These routes wind through protected areas such as parks, conservation reserves, and Crown lands, which are owned by the Canadian government and are for public use.
Along with fishing and canoeing, Obabika River Provincial Park allows visitors to hike four miles on one of the largest old growth pine trails in Ontario, only accessible by water in the northern part of Lake Obabika during canoe trips. The Provincial Park offers a wide range of other hiking trails, too, each shaped by its location within the expansive Canadian Shield. Formed from ancient Precambrian bedrock billions of years old, this landscape's strikingly diverse scenery is a beautiful and rewarding setting for exploration. Because of the park's extreme natural conditions and the strenuous physical demands of portaging, it is best suited for intermediate to expert-level outdoor enthusiasts.
Enjoy endless fishing and paddling along Obabika's waters
If your on the hunt for more in Ontario after visiting the fishing paradise that is Sioux Lookout, Obabika River Provincial Park provides ample opportunity for fishing and paddling. And even if you don't own a canoe, or have much wilderness experience, you can still explore Obabika's nature with help from Temagami Outfitting Company. Founded in 1926, the company rents canoes and gear, and its team of outdoor experts also leads guided tours, including women-only tours, or fly-fishing tours — perfect for those that don't feel confident hitting the backcountry alone, or for the first time. All guides are trained to cook meals outdoors, so there's no need to worry about going hungry after a day of paddling, either.
Lake Temagami, Diamond Lake, Wakimika Lake, and Obabika Lake are the most common routes for paddlers when visiting. The route is 62 miles in length, and has four areas of portage, with the five-to-seven day long paddling journey starting and ending at the Central Lake Temagami Access Road. For those interested in enjoying Obabika Lake and the Obabika River, that route can be done as a loop. Anglers looking to cast their lines into Lake Obabika's waters, will have the opportunity to reel in some lake trout, smallmouth bass, and northern pike.
Birdwatchers should bring their binoculars as well, since the park is known for various species of birds such as Northern Flicker, Osprey, and even the majestic Bald Eagle. If you're still craving some Canadian exploration, check out Georgian Bay Islands National Park, Canada's smallest National Park hidden within a gorgeous archipelago.