Between Many Lakes Is Canada's Lovely Provincial Park Perfect For Fishing And Paddling

Some places in Canada's vast wilderness don't just feel remote, they are remote. Ontario's Temagami backcountry, for instance, will transport outdoor enthusiasts to a maze of lakes, winding rivers, and tranquil portage trails with perfect fishing and paddling opportunities around every bend. It's the kind of place where you can spend days casting lines into still waters, and glide across mirror-like lakes with nothing but the sound of your canoe oars effortlessly slicing through the water. Canada's lovely Obabika River Provincial Park takes you through rugged terrain lined with towering old-growth pines in a landscape shaped by nearly 10,000 years of Indigenous history.

When you open up a map of the Temagami region, you can't help but notice the blue vein-like makeup surrounding Obabika River Provincial Park. The serenity of the park is loved by those that crave solitude without the crowds. One Google reviewer even playfully tried to scare people off, writing, "Don't go here. It's all mine."

For those that love the challenge of portaging and channeling their inner Bear Grylls, a trip to Obabika River Provincial Park will offer an epic adventure. A visit to the park requires a canoe and a backcountry camping permit, which must be reserved online, so some prior outdoor experience is highly recommended.

From Toronto, Obabika River Provincial Park is an approximately five-hour drive, with a canoe access point off Highway 805. However, another route to the park will take you to Lake Obabika Lodge, which offers seven cozy rustic wooden cabins right on Lake Obabika. A drive to Lake Obabika Lodge takes six hours from Toronto, and you can gain access to the Provincial Park directly from the lodge.