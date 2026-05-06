Between Pittsburgh And The Maryland Border Is A Pennsylvania Borough With State Parks, Festivals, And Historic Charm

Pennsylvania offers visitors a lot of opportunities to connect with nature. Its state forest system covers over 2.2 million acres, in addition to the 300,000 acres of natural landscapes in its 125 state parks. And if you're looking for a home base to explore the Pennsylvania outdoors, consider the borough of Somerset. This small community of about 6,000 people is surrounded by mountains, lakes, and State Game Lands, with two state parks (Kooser and Laurel Hill) within a 20-minute drive. That puts it in easy reach of an impressive variety of outdoor adventures, from fishing, boating, and hiking in the summer to hunting and skiing in the winter.

Somerset is in the Laurel Highlands region of Western Pennsylvania, roughly 20 miles north of the Maryland border. The closest major urban area is Pittsburgh, about 70 miles to the northwest, which has transportation options like an international airport and Amtrak station that make it a convenient arrival point for visitors from out-of-state.

Like Pittsburgh, Somerset was first settled in the mid-18th century. It was officially incorporated in 1804, serving as the seat of the recently formed Somerset County. The borough's early history is preserved at the 150-acre Somerset Historical Center, a rural history museum with exhibits like a recreated 1770s farmstead and the 1859 Walter's Mill Covered Bridge. In the center of town, the Uptown Somerset Historical District has more structures dating from the 19th century, like the 1856 County Jail building and Coffee Springs Farm, a log frame home built for the borough's first permanent resident in the late 18th century. This rich history, combined with the area's natural beauty and the culture celebrated during Somerset's many annual festivals, makes the borough a fascinating stop for visitors with a wide range of interests.