Between Pittsburgh And The Maryland Border Is A Pennsylvania Borough With State Parks, Festivals, And Historic Charm
Pennsylvania offers visitors a lot of opportunities to connect with nature. Its state forest system covers over 2.2 million acres, in addition to the 300,000 acres of natural landscapes in its 125 state parks. And if you're looking for a home base to explore the Pennsylvania outdoors, consider the borough of Somerset. This small community of about 6,000 people is surrounded by mountains, lakes, and State Game Lands, with two state parks (Kooser and Laurel Hill) within a 20-minute drive. That puts it in easy reach of an impressive variety of outdoor adventures, from fishing, boating, and hiking in the summer to hunting and skiing in the winter.
Somerset is in the Laurel Highlands region of Western Pennsylvania, roughly 20 miles north of the Maryland border. The closest major urban area is Pittsburgh, about 70 miles to the northwest, which has transportation options like an international airport and Amtrak station that make it a convenient arrival point for visitors from out-of-state.
Like Pittsburgh, Somerset was first settled in the mid-18th century. It was officially incorporated in 1804, serving as the seat of the recently formed Somerset County. The borough's early history is preserved at the 150-acre Somerset Historical Center, a rural history museum with exhibits like a recreated 1770s farmstead and the 1859 Walter's Mill Covered Bridge. In the center of town, the Uptown Somerset Historical District has more structures dating from the 19th century, like the 1856 County Jail building and Coffee Springs Farm, a log frame home built for the borough's first permanent resident in the late 18th century. This rich history, combined with the area's natural beauty and the culture celebrated during Somerset's many annual festivals, makes the borough a fascinating stop for visitors with a wide range of interests.
State parks near Somerset, PA
The state park that's closest to Somerset is Laurel Hill, a charming park known for having some of Pennsylvania's most vibrant fall foliage. It has a lot to offer in other seasons, too, with over 4,000 acres of mountainous land around Laurel Hill Lake. From late May through Labor Day, the 1,200-foot sand beach is a popular swimming spot. It also has a canoe and kayak launch and a boat rental if you want to get out on the water. Anglers can enjoy the lake year-round. Ice fishers often catch perch, bass, and trout, while warmer months add species like catfish, bluegills, and crappies to the list. The park's 15 miles of trails give visitors lots of options for hiking, biking, and spotting wildlife. Laurel Hill is also one of seven Pennsylvania state parks adding glamping sites in 2026, a great option for out-of-towners who want to spend the night in nature without needing to bring their own gear.
About 5 miles north of Laurel Hill State Park is another area to enjoy the nature of the Laurel Highlands: Kooser State Park, an under-the-radar destination for lake views and camping. Kooser State Park is smaller than Laurel Hill, covering about 250 acres, and is best known as a trout fishing spot, with a regularly stocked trout stream (Kooser Run) and a four-acre lake where you can also catch bluegill and bass. While ice fishing is prohibited on Kooser Lake, the park's trails stay open in the winter for snowshoers or cross-country skiers. In the summer, the rugged Kincora Trail is great for hikers who prefer challenging terrain, while the easier Tree Army Trail follows Kooser Run. For campers, the 35-site campground is open from April through December, and there are also nine rustic cabins available year-round.
Enjoy Somerset's best festivals
Somerset's annual festivals are another reason to add it to your travel itinerary. The town kicks off the year with its three-day Fire & Ice Festival in January. More than 50 ice sculptures decorate downtown's sidewalks, and you can also see live ice carving or slide down the "coal chute" ice slide. A fireworks show and fire dancers deliver on the "fire" part of the name, with food trucks, a Moonshine Trail, historic re-enactments, a chili cook-off, and live music rounding out the entertainment.
Summer brings two festivals to the region. The end of July is the three-day Chalk the Block, the oldest street painting festival in Western Pennsylvania, where you can see live art from over 20 artists while listening to live music and enjoying some local eats. In August, Laurel Hill State Park has hosted the Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival since 2008, a free two-day celebration that features bluegrass performers along with local food and art vendors and activities like wagon rides and period reenactments.
The weekend after Labor Day, Somerset welcomes fall with Mountain Craft Days on the Somerset Historical Center grounds. This three-day event brings together over 100 artisans using traditional techniques, who put on live demonstrations and sell their wares. There's music and food at this festival, too, including home-style regional dishes like fried cornmeal mush and apple dumplings. To wrap up the year, Somerset holds its holiday Light Up Somerset and Christkindl Market the weekend after Thanksgiving. Along with local artisans selling hand-crafted gifts, this celebration features music and dance performers, a holiday parade, and kids' story times (plus pictures with Santa). For more winter fun, you can head to nearby Champion, last year's top trending spot for a winter getaway that's home to the popular Seven Springs Ski Resort.