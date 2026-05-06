Canada's Small Town In Newfoundland Is A Walkable Coastal Escape With Historic Charm And Whale Watching

As one of Canada's least populated regions, Newfoundland is often associated with unspoiled patches of rugged Atlantic coast and unique wildlife encounters. Think majestic humpback whales, puffins, and orcas. Small fishing communities, with their wind-swept coastal huts, saltbox houses, and fishing piers, make the easternmost provinces of Canada unique. A standout town among those communities is the historic town of Trinity, one of the most scenic in the entire province.

Tucked in Newfoundland's homonymous Trinity Bay, Trinity is home to a little more than a thousand people. Yet, as one of Newfoundland's oldest settlements, it carries a long history on its shoulders — recognizable in the area's rich geological heritage dating back hundreds of millions of years and visible in its quintessential coastal features, including lighthouses, colonial trade homes, and even its own defense fort. Trinity is small but densely packed with attractions; it's easy to enjoy the town on foot, and walking around gives visitors a chance to follow the community's unique and nostalgic calligraphy street signage.

Thanks to its position on the Bonavista Peninsula, Trinity is also a prime place to spot Atlantic ocean wildlife, with dozens of whale and dolphin species transiting through the area between May and September. There are several ways to witness the spectacular phenomenon of whales feeding and playing off the coast of Trinity — whether you would prefer to observe the pods splashing in the waves from the safety of a coastal trail on land or, instead, want a more intimate and adrenaline-filled experience by kayak.