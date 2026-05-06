The 'Golf Capital Of The World' Is A Florida Gem With Downtown Shops, Restaurants, And Championship Courses
In sunny South Florida, there's a cozy city where travelers trade their flip flops and beach towels for turf-appropriate shoes and golf bags. Palm Beach Gardens spans nearly 60 square miles, and the majority of the land is swept with affluent country clubs and championship courses. The New York Times has even dubbed it Florida's "Golf Capital of the World." It's home to the Country Club at Mirasol, Panther National, and most notably, PGA National Resort. Players and fans from all over the world flock to the Gardens for its championship tournaments, elevating the city's shopping scene and stretching its culinary palate.
Outside the fairways, you'll find premier stores and vibrant restaurants that match the city's appetite for the finer things. The Gardens Mall has more than 140 of the world's most elegant brands, including Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton. While this mall is indoors, the PGA Commons Art & Dining District offers an outdoor experience curated with art galleries, creative light displays, and international restaurants to match every mood. Kabuki Sushi Thai Tapas brings pan-Asian flavors to the table, while Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar keeps things festive with Mexican classics and an impressive tequila list. In Palm Beach Gardens, the shopping and dining aren't just an afterthought — they're part of the experience, keeping visitors well-fed and well-dressed before they head back out to the course.
Tee up at the Gardens where the pros play
Palm Beach Gardens is a 10-minute drive away from one of Florida's best golf courses in Juno Beach, the Seminole Golf Club. Still, the Gardens has its own crown jewel: PGA National Resort. These turfs have seen the cleat marks from star players like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Brooks Koepka at internationally recognized tournaments, such as the Cognizant Classic. It was revamped in 2023, and across its five different putting greens, there are 79 holes, giving members and resort guests an opportunity to play on the same fairway as the champions.
PGA National is just one of many top-tier courses in the city. Nicklaus and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas designed Panther National, just a 25-minute drive west of the resort, offering an 18-hole fairway tailored for expert players who want to test their game on a world-class private layout. Here, members can play up to 8,000 yards from the longest tees.
While Panther sets a standard, it didn't come first. The Country Club at Mirasol opened nearly 20 years earlier, boasting a 36-hole course and former host for the PGA's Honda Classic. This retreat is also less than a 10-minute drive down the road from the PGA National Resort. No matter where you choose to park your golf cart, Palm Beach Gardens has top-of-the-line grounds where the pros play. For golfers, it's less a question of where to go than how many rounds to fit in — and when the game's over, exploring the city's downtown dining scene is the natural next move.
Where to browse and dine in Palm Beach Gardens
Golf may be the Gardens' calling card, but the shopping scene gives it a run for its money. Despite sitting just a 15-minute drive away from America's most trending destination in 2025 — West Palm Beach — the Gardens has gained a reputation in its own right. The Gardens Mall is the heart of retail in town. This two-level destination has show-stopping brands like Chanel, Coach, Prada, and Ferragamo. There's also a food court nearby with fast-casual chains, like Chipotle and Charley's, but you can find a relaxed, sit-down moment on the first level, with pan-Asian fare at P.F. Chang's or Italian plates at Brio Italian Grille.
Travelers can find an outdoor experience at PGA Commons Art & Dining District, sprinkled with art exhibitions and local boutiques. From portraits to life-size installations, tux shops and women's styles, the district is tailored to art enthusiasts and shoppers of all ages. The highly rated restaurants are just as impressive. Spotos Fish & Oyster has close to a 4.5-star Google review, serving up fresh seafood plates with a Spanish twist. One customer raved about the pristine oysters and steamed littleneck clams, calling it "a seafood lover's dream dialed up to Iberian intensity." Additionally, Prosecco Café gives guests another taste of Europe with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. In Palm Beach Gardens, a new golf outfit, a full stomach, and a country club membership — or a resort room key — are all you need.