The 'Golf Capital Of The World' Is A Florida Gem With Downtown Shops, Restaurants, And Championship Courses

Palm Beach Gardens is a 10-minute drive away from one of Florida's best golf courses in Juno Beach, the Seminole Golf Club. Still, the Gardens has its own crown jewel: PGA National Resort. These turfs have seen the cleat marks from star players like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Brooks Koepka at internationally recognized tournaments, such as the Cognizant Classic. It was revamped in 2023, and across its five different putting greens, there are 79 holes, giving members and resort guests an opportunity to play on the same fairway as the champions.

PGA National is just one of many top-tier courses in the city. Nicklaus and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas designed Panther National, just a 25-minute drive west of the resort, offering an 18-hole fairway tailored for expert players who want to test their game on a world-class private layout. Here, members can play up to 8,000 yards from the longest tees.

While Panther sets a standard, it didn't come first. The Country Club at Mirasol opened nearly 20 years earlier, boasting a 36-hole course and former host for the PGA's Honda Classic. This retreat is also less than a 10-minute drive down the road from the PGA National Resort. No matter where you choose to park your golf cart, Palm Beach Gardens has top-of-the-line grounds where the pros play. For golfers, it's less a question of where to go than how many rounds to fit in — and when the game's over, exploring the city's downtown dining scene is the natural next move.