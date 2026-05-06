Between San Jose And Bakersfield Is A California Mountain Recreation Area Perfect For Camping And Hiking

Condon Peak is a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) protected wilderness area, and here, you'll find a remote camping experience not far from some of the region's best hiking and parks. The only established site is Condon Peak Campground, which is located about 40 minutes outside of Coalinga inside the protected area. There are only a handful of first-come, first-served sites for primitive tent camping and RVs here, but even though there are minimal facilities and limited cell service, you can expect some basic amenities like onsite toilets, as well as fire pits and shelters at each campsite. Past campers on The Dyrt recommend bringing your own water supply and bug spray when planning to enjoy the solitude of BLM camping in Condon Peak. Other primitive campgrounds can be found nearby at Laguna Mountain Campground and Sweetwater Campground, both accessible in under 30 minutes from Condon Peak. Just make sure to pack out any trash as there are no dump facilities nearby.

Condon Peak is just an hour from Pinnacles National Park, which is California's most underrated national park. Pinnacles Campground offers front-door access to the national park's hiking, and a general store for necessities during your stay. Electric hook-ups and access to running water add to the convenience, though the campground's popularity means you won't find as much solitude as the dispersed options in Condon Peak. Reserve your campsite in advance on Recreation.gov.

Another fine option is Yanks RV Resort, which can be found about an hour and 20 minutes from Condon Peak in the chill yet vibrant hub of Soledad. This upscale RV resort is more like a full-service hotel, with a heated swimming pool, pet-friendly areas, and a fitness center available for overnight guests.