Between San Jose And Bakersfield Is A California Mountain Recreation Area Perfect For Camping And Hiking
Central California is teeming with beautiful natural landscapes. From the vast rolling hills of wine country to dense pine forests and towering sequoias, touring through these dramatic landscapes is a peak California road trip in the making, and there's lots to see along the way. If you're driving south along the I-5, consider breaking up your drive time with an overnight stop in Condon Peak, a conveniently located mountain recreation area splitting the distance between San Jose and Bakersfield. Visitors can expect to find rolling hills, steep slopes, pine trees, and wide-open spaces, making Condon Peak an ideal basecamp for outdoor adventures, with camping, hiking, stargazing, and nearby parks all on the menu during your stay.
This protected recreation area is found at the outskirts of the Clear Creek Management Area (CCMA). Whether you plan to stop by for the day, or camp overnight, all road trippers will want to make sure they purchase a CCMA Vehicle Access Pass either on arrival or in advance from Recreation.gov. For just $5 per vehicle, you'll have day and overnight access valid for up to a week from purchase to enjoy the entire CCMA protected area, including Condon Peak. If you're considering visiting, luckily we've pulled together some great recommendations for camping, hiking, and more while passing through Condon Peak.
Find solitude in nature by camping overnight in Condon Peak
Condon Peak is a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) protected wilderness area, and here, you'll find a remote camping experience not far from some of the region's best hiking and parks. The only established site is Condon Peak Campground, which is located about 40 minutes outside of Coalinga inside the protected area. There are only a handful of first-come, first-served sites for primitive tent camping and RVs here, but even though there are minimal facilities and limited cell service, you can expect some basic amenities like onsite toilets, as well as fire pits and shelters at each campsite. Past campers on The Dyrt recommend bringing your own water supply and bug spray when planning to enjoy the solitude of BLM camping in Condon Peak. Other primitive campgrounds can be found nearby at Laguna Mountain Campground and Sweetwater Campground, both accessible in under 30 minutes from Condon Peak. Just make sure to pack out any trash as there are no dump facilities nearby.
Condon Peak is just an hour from Pinnacles National Park, which is California's most underrated national park. Pinnacles Campground offers front-door access to the national park's hiking, and a general store for necessities during your stay. Electric hook-ups and access to running water add to the convenience, though the campground's popularity means you won't find as much solitude as the dispersed options in Condon Peak. Reserve your campsite in advance on Recreation.gov.
Another fine option is Yanks RV Resort, which can be found about an hour and 20 minutes from Condon Peak in the chill yet vibrant hub of Soledad. This upscale RV resort is more like a full-service hotel, with a heated swimming pool, pet-friendly areas, and a fitness center available for overnight guests.
Hiking, stargazing and more in Condon Peak and nearby California parks
Condon Peak is located just south of the San Benito Mountain area. While the San Benito area is excellent for hiking and cycling, it's also home to old asbestos mine sites and seams which require additional precautions. Condon Peak is outside of the danger, though, in the Diablo Range. With over 4,900 feet of altitude, the peak itself makes for some fantastic hiking and elevation gain for adventurous hikers.
Start at Condon Peak Trailhead, following a path that winds through sandy ground, dense vegetation, and rocky outcrops as you climb to the summit. Unfortunately, there is little documentation about this trail, but guidance from Outdoorsy tells us the trail is accessible from the Condon Peak Campground, about half a mile away. Another good hike with better documentation and equally challenging elevation gain is the Kreyenhagen Peak, a 4.9-mile hike located 45 minutes south of Condon Peak and rated as "moderate" on AllTrails, with over 1,400 feet of elevation gain.
Condon Peak is a popular choice for stargazing, with clear evening skies and minimal light pollution most nights of the year, according to RVshare. Finally, if you're looking for more to do before you continue your California road trip south, you can easily visit Pinnacles National Park in a day. If you have a little more time, consider taking a longer detour to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Sequoia National Forest, or Sierra National Forest, each of which are just a two-and-a-half hour stretch of road away.