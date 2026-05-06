Canada's Fun Beach Town Is A Classic Great Lakes Getaway
Home to the world's longest freshwater beach, stretching for over 8 miles, Wasaga Beach is one of Ontario's gems. Located on the shores of Lake Huron, this Great Lakes escape is known as one of the best swimming beaches in Canada, thanks to its warm and shallow waters. Complete with coastal dunes and South Georgian Bay views, not to mention a charming beach town lined with local eateries and businesses, this Great Lakes escape is brimming with classic beach fun.
Wasaga Beach has been a favorite beach destination for over a century, since its first hotel was built in 1912. In the decades that followed, the beach community continued to grow — thanks to the addition of an amusement park and motorcycle racing — and by the 1940s, an estimated 100,000 visitors made their way to Wasaga Beach on summer weekends annually. Although the amusement park and racing are no longer, Wasaga's reputation as a classic Great Lakes getaway has been solidified, and it's still a favorite among visitors, especially for those traveling from Toronto, less than two hours away.
Today, you'll find year-round outdoor activities in Wasaga Beach, but if you're looking for the liveliest time to experience this Great Lakes beach town, plan your visit for the summer. Apart from enjoying the outdoors, you'll find seasonal entertainment like the Wasaga 500, a family-operated go-kart, batting cage, and mini golf center, and festivals like the Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues, a three-day outdoor blues festival held each September. If visiting on a Tuesday, you also don't want to miss the Wasaga Beach Farmers Market, which runs on evenings from June through October, and features live music, plus over 50 local artisans and farmers selling everything from fresh baked goods to hot sauce and soaps.
Outdoor activities in Wasaga Beach, Ontario
From island getaways across the Great Lakes to endless outdoor recreation, the region offers no shortage of beauty and entertainment for visitors, and Wasaga Beach is no exception. The main event is its shoreline, which is divided into several sections ranging from the bustling, boardwalk-lined Beach Area 1 (also known as the "Main End") to the more laid-back and peaceful Beach Area 4. Apart from beach-hopping, with access to the Georgian Bay and Nottawasaga River, you'll also find a number of boat launches offering the chance to explore via kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. If you'd rather skip the athletic activities, you can hop aboard the Shaka Wasaga Boat Cruise, which offers one and two-hour boat trips complete with a bartender, music, and sunset scenery.
Beyond getting out on the water, Wasaga Beach is also home to a number of trails. One popular choice is Blueberry Plains Trail, a 2.6-mile loop through Wasaga Beach Provincial Park, which can be completed in around 1.5 hours. During the wintertime, Wasaga Beach's trails become a prime spot for snowmobiling, skiing, and snowshoeing, while its snow-covered shoreline fills with unique ice formations. If you can't get enough of hiking with views of the water, head just 50 minutes north to Georgian Bay Islands, the smallest national park in Canada.
Dining and things to do in Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Other than enjoying Wasaga Beach's nature, the town itself offers plenty of charm. You'll find a range of dining options in Wasaga Beach, including the 4.8-star Catch 22 Fresh Market Grill, which offers guests an array of steaks and seafood dishes. At Wasaga Patties Caribbean Cuisine, choose from a selection of Jamaican-style patties and dishes like jerk chicken and oxtail. For dessert, don't miss stopping by Grandma's Beach Treats for a butter tart, or for ice cream, Mr. Norm's Nephew, which has been a staple of Wasaga Beach since 1980 and offers a range of mix-ins and unique flavors like maple, Toblerone, and cheesecake.
When it comes to classic beach souvenirs, you also have a number of choices in town, like Pedro's Gift Shop. Visitors will find a variety of trinkets, novelty T-shirts, beachwear, and more. History lovers, meanwhile, shouldn't skip the Nancy Island Historic Site, which offers a look into the town's War of 1812 legacy through exhibits and artifacts related to the HMS Nancy, a ship that the British destroyed to escape capture by the Americans. The site is open daily from May through mid-October, and is free to visit. From Toronto Pearson International Airport, it's about a 1.5-hour drive to this Great Lakes beach getaway. Travelers who love spending time in the great outdoors should also make time for Owen Sound, a scenic Ontario city where crystal-clear waters and cascading falls create the ultimate natural retreat, about 1.5 hours from Wasaga Beach by car or public transport.