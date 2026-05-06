Canada's Fun Beach Town Is A Classic Great Lakes Getaway

Home to the world's longest freshwater beach, stretching for over 8 miles, Wasaga Beach is one of Ontario's gems. Located on the shores of Lake Huron, this Great Lakes escape is known as one of the best swimming beaches in Canada, thanks to its warm and shallow waters. Complete with coastal dunes and South Georgian Bay views, not to mention a charming beach town lined with local eateries and businesses, this Great Lakes escape is brimming with classic beach fun.

Wasaga Beach has been a favorite beach destination for over a century, since its first hotel was built in 1912. In the decades that followed, the beach community continued to grow — thanks to the addition of an amusement park and motorcycle racing — and by the 1940s, an estimated 100,000 visitors made their way to Wasaga Beach on summer weekends annually. Although the amusement park and racing are no longer, Wasaga's reputation as a classic Great Lakes getaway has been solidified, and it's still a favorite among visitors, especially for those traveling from Toronto, less than two hours away.

Today, you'll find year-round outdoor activities in Wasaga Beach, but if you're looking for the liveliest time to experience this Great Lakes beach town, plan your visit for the summer. Apart from enjoying the outdoors, you'll find seasonal entertainment like the Wasaga 500, a family-operated go-kart, batting cage, and mini golf center, and festivals like the Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues, a three-day outdoor blues festival held each September. If visiting on a Tuesday, you also don't want to miss the Wasaga Beach Farmers Market, which runs on evenings from June through October, and features live music, plus over 50 local artisans and farmers selling everything from fresh baked goods to hot sauce and soaps.