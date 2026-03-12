The 5 Best Island Getaways To Visit On America's Great Lakes, According To Research

Part of the appeal of an island getaway is being in an isolated locale, far away from the stress and hassle of modern life. So, it's fortunate that our first pick is a remote place bursting with adventure. The entire island of Isle Royale is a national park, and the only way to reach it is by boat or plane, making it feel like an exclusive retreat. Although the island is remote, visitors, such as those from this r/wildernessbackpacking thread, say it's worth it for a rugged, natural experience, especially because cars are prohibited. The park is open only from April 16 to October 31, and public transportation is only available from mid-May to September, so you'll need to plan your getaway accordingly. Alternatively, you can charter a boat so you're not limited to public transport schedules.

Another point to consider when planning your trip is which side you'll want to visit. Because the island is 50 miles long, you may not be able to explore all of it, depending on how long you're staying. Seaplane and ferry services take you to either Rock Harbor or Windigo, which are on opposite sides of the island. Also, depending on your departure and arrival destinations, you can expect to take a whole day traveling to and from the island. Ferries can take up to seven hours, while seaplanes take less than an hour.

Once you're on the island, you can hike, fish, swim, boat, or SCUBA dive. In fact, thanks to the cold waters of Lake Superior, the 10 main shipwrecks near Isle Royale are well preserved and make for an unforgettable underwater adventure. Camping is also allowed on the island, and there are 36 campgrounds scattered throughout. However, the island's infrastructure is quite limited, so the park service recommends bringing all necessary supplies with you.