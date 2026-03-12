The 5 Best Island Getaways To Visit On America's Great Lakes, According To Research
When it comes to island getaways, most people assume the best options are in the Caribbean or South Pacific. While these regions are certainly great for tropical vibes, you don't have to venture outside the continental United States to escape to a remote island. In fact, the Great Lakes are home to over 32,000 islands. From Lake Superior to Lake Ontario, there are plenty of options for your next vacation. To make it easier to choose, we've compiled a list of our picks of the five best island getaways to visit on America's Great Lakes. Before we start our adventure, let's break down the criteria we used when curating this list.
First, since we're talking about the American Great Lakes, we didn't include any islands on the Canadian side. Second, we focused our attention on individual islands, not chains. For example, the Apostle Islands are well regarded, but since there are more than one of them, they didn't make the cut. Finally, since there are five Great Lakes, we wanted to highlight the best island in each. This way, no matter what kind of vacation you're having, such as looking for the best beaches in the Great Lakes for a refreshing retreat, you can incorporate at least one island into your itinerary.
Isle Royale, Michigan
Part of the appeal of an island getaway is being in an isolated locale, far away from the stress and hassle of modern life. So, it's fortunate that our first pick is a remote place bursting with adventure. The entire island of Isle Royale is a national park, and the only way to reach it is by boat or plane, making it feel like an exclusive retreat. Although the island is remote, visitors, such as those from this r/wildernessbackpacking thread, say it's worth it for a rugged, natural experience, especially because cars are prohibited. The park is open only from April 16 to October 31, and public transportation is only available from mid-May to September, so you'll need to plan your getaway accordingly. Alternatively, you can charter a boat so you're not limited to public transport schedules.
Another point to consider when planning your trip is which side you'll want to visit. Because the island is 50 miles long, you may not be able to explore all of it, depending on how long you're staying. Seaplane and ferry services take you to either Rock Harbor or Windigo, which are on opposite sides of the island. Also, depending on your departure and arrival destinations, you can expect to take a whole day traveling to and from the island. Ferries can take up to seven hours, while seaplanes take less than an hour.
Once you're on the island, you can hike, fish, swim, boat, or SCUBA dive. In fact, thanks to the cold waters of Lake Superior, the 10 main shipwrecks near Isle Royale are well preserved and make for an unforgettable underwater adventure. Camping is also allowed on the island, and there are 36 campgrounds scattered throughout. However, the island's infrastructure is quite limited, so the park service recommends bringing all necessary supplies with you.
Beaver Island, Michigan
While Isle Royale is perfect for a rustic getaway from modern life, Beaver Island offers a big step up in infrastructure and amenities. Rather than camping under the stars, this place is a downright cozy locale with museums, restaurants, and natural beauty. But since the island is still accessible only by boat or plane, it retains the remote quality of Isle Royale. It's also a place that often shows up in travel recommendations, such as this roundup from Pure Michigan.
The only way to get to Beaver Island is to first get to the city of Charlevoix, Michigan. Seaplanes are available year-round, while the ferries only run from April to around Christmas. You can bring your car on the ferry or rent one while you're on the island. Although Beaver Island spans just about 54 square miles, there's a lot to do and see, so you can easily plan a weekend or week-long vacation. The island is home to hotels and vacation rentals, and it has its own stores so you can stock up on supplies.
As for amenities, most are located on the northern tip of the island, around Saint James Harbor. Here, you can visit the Marine Museum, the Toy Museum, or see the Beaver Island Harbor Lighthouse. When you get hungry, there are plenty of restaurants to check out, such as Wild Strawberry Cafe, the Shamrock Restaurant and Pub, or the Sunset Restaurant at Beaver Island Lodge. Alternatively, you can drive all the way around the island, hitting spots like Beaver Head Lighthouse, the Big Rock, or Angeline's Bluff Lookout.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
If you're looking for a Great Lakes island getaway that offers history, world-class attractions, and a unique atmosphere, Mackinac Island is one of the best options. It is frequently voted as one of the best places to visit during summer and fall, and while this is the most tourist-heavy island on this list, there's a reason why so many people visit. It's one of the Midwest's most magical fall destinations, complete with horse trails and waterfront sunsets. However, because Mackinac can get crowded (over 1 million people visit annually), you'll need to be strategic about planning your vacation. Also, as with other Great Lakes islands, the tourist season runs from April to October, as it gets too cold during the winter.
Compared to Isle Royale and Beaver Island, getting to Mackinac is much more convenient, since it's so close to shore. The ferries take about 30 minutes, while a plane ride is less than 10 minutes. So, if you want to explore the island but stay in a more budget-friendly location, it's easier to make a day trip. But, despite being a relatively small island (3.8 square miles), it's packed with hotels, so staying overnight is pretty convenient.
As with Isle Royale, cars are not allowed on Mackinac, so you'll have to travel by foot, by bike, or by horse. Every year, about 600 horses come to the island to shuttle guests around in carriages. Some of the main attractions on the island are Fort Holmes and Fort Mackinac, the Wings of Mackinac butterfly garden, Skull Cave, and the Haunted Theater.
Kelleys Island, Ohio
When talking about islands in Lake Erie, it's hard to ignore the sheer tourism appeal of South Bass Island, home to Put-In-Bay, aka the Key West of the North. However, while Put-In-Bay is certainly a popular destination, we prefer the quieter atmosphere of nearby Kelleys Island. South Bass is great if you're looking to party, while Kelleys has a little something for everyone. To put it in perspective, Put-In-Bay gets around 750,000 visitors annually, compared to just 250,000 for Kelleys. Plus, since they're so close to each other, you can easily stay on Kelleys and visit both spots on the same trip.
There's plenty to love about Kelleys Island. First, there's the rugged natural terrain, highlighted in spots like Kelleys Island State Park and the Glacial Grooves. Next, there's the convenience of being close to the shore, with ferries running about 30 minutes during the peak season. Kelleys is drivable, so you can bring a car to get around more easily. Or, you can rent a car or golf cart once you're on the island. Finally, there are plenty of attractions, restaurants, and other amenities available, making it easy to plan a day trip, a weekend getaway, or an extended vacation.
The main activities on Kelleys Island are hiking the wilderness areas, lounging on the beach, or fishing in Lake Erie. Or, if you're into SCUBA diving, there are about 50 shipwrecks near the island you can explore. The island is also home to museums, art galleries, family-fun centers, and boat rentals if you want to kayak along the shore. Then, as we mentioned, you can take a quick ferry ride over to South Bass and experience the vibrant nightlife of Put-In-Bay.
Wellesley Island, New York
Although the other islands we've featured on this list require a boat or seaplane to reach, Wellesley Island is easily accessible by car. I-81 runs over the island, connecting the United States to Canada. In fact, if you were so inclined, you could cross the border and explore parts of Canada during your island vacation. Also, since Wellesley Island is part of the 1000 Island group, you can venture to other nearby islands during your stay. We should mention that Wellesley Island is technically part of the Saint Lawrence River, not Lake Ontario. However, there aren't really any islands worth visiting on the American side of the lake, so we're willing to make an exception in this case.
The main highlight of this locale is Wellesley Island State Park, which takes up a large chunk of the island's western side. On the eastern side of the island, you'll find the Thousand Island Country Club and the Boldt Castle Yacht House. Boldt Castle itself is on nearby Heart Island, just in case you want to visit both in a single trip. You can also visit the tiny hamlet of Thousand Island Park on the southern tip.
As far as lodging goes, Wellesley Island State Park is a beachy New York paradise with cabins, cottages, and outdoor fun. Alternatively, you can stay at the Wellesley Hotel and Restaurant or the 1000 Island Hart House, a charming bed-and-breakfast. For food and supplies, there is a small marketplace on the island, or you can head onto the mainland to grab whatever you need.
Methodology
Because the Great Lakes have so many islands, picking five is no small feat. However, for our list, we chose these locales based on several core criteria. First, as the headline illustrates, we're looking at islands in America's Great Lakes, so we're saving those on the Canadian side for a different list. Second, since there are five lakes and we're looking for five of the best getaways, it made sense to pick one from each lake. Not only is it easier to rank all five, but this way, you can explore a top-rated island no matter which lake you're closest to.
Finally, to help us know which islands to include, we relied on local recommendations from tourism boards. For example, Pure Michigan helped us determine which islands to choose for lakes Superior, Michigan, and Huron, while sites like Shores and Islands Ohio and Cleveland.com allowed us to compare the options in Lake Erie. Finally, since the 1000 Islands are really the only choice in Lake Ontario, it was only a matter of picking the one that offers the most amenities for travelers.