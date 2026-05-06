California's Once-Thriving Lake Has Since Dried Up And Become A Wildlife Site

Los Angeles is known as the "Entertainment Capital of the World," thanks to the movie-making magic churned out by Hollywood. But, the City of Angels also has a surprising dark side — in fact, its villainous pursuit for survival amid California's historic water wars was the basis for the fictionalized account in the 1974 movie, "Chinatown." You may not realize that a once parched Los Angeles diverted water from the windswept Owens Valley in eastern California, drying up its lake and irrigation canals and leaving the area in the dust. The decades-long battle to tamp down the resulting air pollution (with the introduction of shallow flooding, gravel, and brine) has now turned it into a resting ground for wildlife and a must-visit destination for birdwatchers.

With more than 100,000 shorebirds stopping over Owens Lake annually as they migrate on the inland Pacific Flyway, per Audubon Magazine, you're bound to see creatures taking flight no matter the season, including peregrine falcons, horned larks, and ruddy ducks. Look up, and you may see the tiny, round bodies and pointed wings of least sandpipers in the spring before they travel north to breed in Alaska or Canada. In autumn, you may also spot the green heads of male Northern shovelers paddling along for food, having arrived from their northern breeding grounds. Indeed, these waterfowl and migratory birds don't go hungry, fattening up on alkali flies and brine shrimp.

You can access these salt flats by dirt roads, about 5 miles south of Lone Pine, one of California's top five most affordable mountain getaways. You'll know where to go, spotting flocks of fans donning bucket hats and binoculars as they attempt to capture the moment. You can also buy tickets — which often sell out — for the annual Owens Lake Bird Festival.