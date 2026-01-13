5 Affordable California Mountain Getaways With Breathtaking Views

Bishop is on the up. Now firmly established as a charming, trendy, high desert destination for adventure seekers, it benefits from a prime location on the ever-popular Pacific Crest Trail and close proximity to some of the best bouldering on the planet. The rest of California is beginning to take note of this hidden gem — even the San Francisco Standard has highlighted its hip and happening vibe. This is a place where you'll find old-school Basque Country bakeries next to newfangled coffee roasters, all in the same walkable downtown.

The California wilderness looms large here. Bishop sits along U.S. Route 395, a spectacular road trip route through mountain and desert scenery. On one side of this small city, you have the eastern front of the great Sierra Nevada Mountains. In the town center, you can see snow-capped, granite-carved peaks, with endless hiking right at your doorstep. Head north to witness volcanic lava fields, and travel eastbound to discover the ancient forests of the White Mountains.

It's clear that Bishop has the views and the vibes, but what about the price? According to the travel search engine and price comparison site Momondo, the average cost of a two-star hotel here is around $129 per night — far cheaper than the $240 per night average in Tahoe City. On top of that, there are stacks of things to do here that are totally free of charge. You could cruise up to nearby Wild Willy's Hot Spring to soak amid the mountains, hike sand dunes, or attend one of Inyo County's annual free fishing days, all without spending a dime.