5 Affordable California Mountain Getaways With Breathtaking Views
The mountain towns of California are a treat for sightseers. From the outdoorsy hub of Shasta City in the foothills of California's largest volcano, all the way to the cozy lake paradise of Crestline, there's plenty to explore in the highlands of this West Coast state. However, given how expensive California can be to visit, is there anywhere in the state's alluring mountains that won't break the bank? The answer is yes, and this guide proves it. These five affordable towns offer those trademark views of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, snow-capped volcanic domes, and forest-covered ridges, as well as budget-friendly prices.
This guide is the result of an extensive deep-dive into Reddit discussions and travel forums, enhanced by the author's first-hand knowledge. To determine affordability, average hotel prices and travel-related expenses are also factored in. Plus, each of these destinations offers activities for every kind of traveler. From historic towns brimming with Gold Country heritage, to rugged outposts at the edge of the Eastern Sierras, these towns are ideal for budget-conscious travelers in the California mountains.
Bishop
Bishop is on the up. Now firmly established as a charming, trendy, high desert destination for adventure seekers, it benefits from a prime location on the ever-popular Pacific Crest Trail and close proximity to some of the best bouldering on the planet. The rest of California is beginning to take note of this hidden gem — even the San Francisco Standard has highlighted its hip and happening vibe. This is a place where you'll find old-school Basque Country bakeries next to newfangled coffee roasters, all in the same walkable downtown.
The California wilderness looms large here. Bishop sits along U.S. Route 395, a spectacular road trip route through mountain and desert scenery. On one side of this small city, you have the eastern front of the great Sierra Nevada Mountains. In the town center, you can see snow-capped, granite-carved peaks, with endless hiking right at your doorstep. Head north to witness volcanic lava fields, and travel eastbound to discover the ancient forests of the White Mountains.
It's clear that Bishop has the views and the vibes, but what about the price? According to the travel search engine and price comparison site Momondo, the average cost of a two-star hotel here is around $129 per night — far cheaper than the $240 per night average in Tahoe City. On top of that, there are stacks of things to do here that are totally free of charge. You could cruise up to nearby Wild Willy's Hot Spring to soak amid the mountains, hike sand dunes, or attend one of Inyo County's annual free fishing days, all without spending a dime.
Placerville
Placerville stands out as a particularly affordable California mountain town. Data from the Economic Research Institute shows the region enjoys a lower cost of living, on average, compared to other cities in the Golden State. Travelers passing through should also find Placerville relatively easy on the wallet — Momondo says that the average hotel costs $167 per night here, at the time of writing. The lowest hotel price in Placerville is roughly $80 per night. Placerville is a California Gold Rush city with antiques, art, and plenty of shops. These offerings coalesce on Historic Main Street, where 1800s saloons mingle with pioneer-era houses. The area brims with charm at every turn.
You won't have to look far for gorgeous natural scenery in these parts, as Placerville is perched on the western cusp of the Sierra Nevada foothills. Highway 50 wiggles for roughly 60 miles through the mountains to South Lake Tahoe. In the opposite direction, Highway 49 connects charming towns with wildly scenic backcountry. The surrounding region of El Dorado County is peppered with charming vineyards where you can settle in for a tipple while gazing at the mountains. Alternatively, visitors can embark on gorgeous scenic hikes at nearby Cosumnes River Gorge and Jenkinson Lake.
Lone Pine
The name says it all when it comes to Lone Pine. This town stands secluded at the tail end of Highway 395 at the base of the Owens Valley. The location could hardly be more breathtaking. Look immediately to the west, and you'll see the jagged top of Mount Whitney — the highest peak in the contiguous United States — soaring over 14,500 feet high. It's the centerpiece of the majestic granite range that dominates the skyline here, beckoning hikers to the Eastern Sierras.
Surely, all of this beauty comes at a cost, right? Not really. Per Momondo's numbers, a three-star hotel in the shadow of the Lower 48's highest mountain will set you back an average of $127 per night, at the time of writing. That's less than half the cost of a comparable quality hotel in the sought-after adventure town of Truckee, for example. On top of that, some of Lone Pine's main attractions — such as the scenic Whitney Portal Road drive through boulder fields and evergreen woods and the iconic Alabama Hills Movie Road — are completely free to visit.
Lone Pine isn't big. Per Data Commons, just 1,373 people called it home in 2023. The downtown clings to Highway 395 and hosts a retro saloon next to storefronts that could be plucked from the set of a cowboy movie. The Museum of Western Film History spotlights actual cowboy movies that have been filmed here, many of them in the aforementioned Alabama Hills, an under-the-radar cinematic mountain region just outside of town.
Mt. Shasta
The city of Mt. Shasta shares its name with the great stratovolcano that lurches over 14,000 feet above the wilds of Northern California, dominating the area around it — including said town — with visions of glimmering glacier tongues and craggy rocks. It provides a seriously spectacular backdrop to one of the fastest-growing hubs for adventure, luxury, and nature travel in this part of the Golden State.
Thankfully, all that doesn't have to cost a bomb. Statistics from Momondo reveal that two-star hotels in this laid-back NorCal town will set you back an average of $111 per night. Prices vary greatly by season here, and visits between January and April tend to be the most affordable of all.
Of course, summiting the volcano on the town's doorstep is one of the top things to do here. While it can be done in a day, beginners may wish to take it slower over the span of two or three days. The best conditions are typically from April to September. The feat will cost you, though. At the very least, you'll need to spend $25 for a summit pass, while guided treks to the top can be well in excess of $1,500 per person. If you don't want to go up so high, you've got options — the colossal Shasta-Trinity National Forest is 2.1 million acres in total, with day hikes to waterfalls, alpine huts, and more.
Nevada City
Nevada City is big on charm, big on nature, and generally seen as one of the more affordable mountain towns in the state. It's another historic settlement along Highway 49, the main artery through California's so-called Gold Country, and boy does it look the part. Think historic buildings packed with vintage bars and art galleries, all hemmed in by the sweeping forests and rushing rivers of the western Sierra Nevada foothills.
As for hotel prices, Momondo reveals that it's very much a town that rewards the shoestring traveler. While the average cost of three-star hotels in Nevada City is above $233 per night, you can score more basic two-star stays for a mere $110 per night, at the time of writing. Exploring this handsome Victorian downtown, which is one of the main things to do here, won't cost you a thing. Souvenir purchases are optional.
Word has certainly gotten out about this underrated town, and locals say more city dwellers are making their way here. In June 2025, Ross Woodbury, owner of the Mystic Theater in Nevada City, said to the LA Times, "A lot of people are coming up from the Bay Area and settling up here because Nevada City is in a lot of ways like the Bay Area." It's just one example of California's former gold mining towns booming again, largely thanks their mix of heritage, history, and outdoor fun.
Methodology
To create this guide of California's best budget-friendly mountain getaways, we began by trawling through blog posts and Reddit threads to get a sense of the destinations most widely recommended by locals and former visitors. We cross-referenced these picks with the author's first-hand knowledge of the area, specifically the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Gold Country, and Cascade Mountains. This blend of research and personal experience allowed us to come up with a shortlist of excellent locations that check all the boxes.
To verify each destination's affordability for travelers, we relied on the flight and hotel price-comparison search engine, Momondo, for up-to-date data on accommodations. We filtered out locations with higher costs — in excess of $230 per night — and narrowed our selection by prioritizing spots with plenty of free and low-cost activities. For this, we referred to official tourism boards such as VisitCalifornia.com, SierraNevadaGeoTourism.org, GoNevadaCounty.com, and others.