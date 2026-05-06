This Essential Midwest Amtrak Route Could Get Shut Down, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options

Crisscrossing the country, Amtrak serves many parts of the U.S., and while lines like the Heartland Flyer may be lesser-known, they're just as essential as more major routes. Now, the Midwest Heartland Flyer is at risk of being shut down, an event that would leave travelers with no other rail option to replace its exact route connecting Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Fort Worth, Texas.

With one daily departure in each direction and a total travel time of four hours and two minutes, the Heartland Flyer is the only passenger train that runs between the two cities. And, it provides travelers with important connections: From Fort Worth, you can catch a train to Dallas, San Antonio, and even Chicago. So why is there any discussion of ending its service? A lack of funding, in short. The Heartland Flyer is subsidized by Texas and Oklahoma, the two U.S. states it passes through. But Texas did not secure its share of funding in its 2025 state budget, prompting Dallas-Fort Worth transportation officials to apply for a $3.5 million emergency fund to keep the train line operational into 2026.

Fears remain that the line could still shut down before the end of the fiscal year, as Oklahoma could follow Texas' lead: State lawmakers said that funding for the Heartland Flyer won't be a priority moving forward. "The state of Texas is saying they don't want to fund it, so I don't think it should be on the state of Oklahoma to subsidize it and keep it alive," said Oklahoma State Representative Trey Caldwell. This sentiment leaves the impression that unless the Texas Legislature decides to rethink their position on funding — the next meeting on the issue takes place in January, 2027 — it might be time to say farewell to the long-running Midwestern line.