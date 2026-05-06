The UK's All-Women Retirement Community Is A Suburban 'Feminist Utopia' With Movie Nights And Yoga

With co-living becoming increasingly popular across the U.S., there's one pioneering community in the U.K. that can teach us a lot. New Ground Cohousing (originally known as Older Women Co-Housing) is the home of a cohort of 26 women ages 50 and up, the eldest in their 90s. British newspaper The Guardian dubbed it a "feminist utopia." North London's suburban enclave Chipping Barnet is not somewhere you would think revolutionary stories sprout from. Yet here they are — an inspiring group who spent 18 years founding and finessing their dream co-op life and now spend their time in camaraderie with like-minded golden gals who said "no thanks" to retirement homes.

Rather than selecting one of Europe's best coastal cities to retire to, the group of women, many of whom worked across the creative industries in the British capital — some of whom still make art at New Ground — opted to stay in London, not far from leafy hilltop North London spots like Alexandra Palace and its city skyline views. The women worked with their architects to participate in the design of the co-housing, ensuring it would be light and spacious with shared social spaces and a large garden. Even the garden paths were planned for ease of navigation, making the most of them for the years to come.

Living in intentional communities is proven to improve quality of life, no matter how old you are. More than 400 are set up across the U.K., but New Ground Cohousing was the first of its kind for women only ages 50 and upward in Britain.