Lake Superior's Stunning Shore Boasts A Rugged Canadian Park With Beaches And Forests For Camping

Early French explorers called it "le lac superieur," simply because it was the northernmost lake. It was a geographical designation, not a value judgment, but Lake Superior happens to be the biggest of the Great Lakes and the largest lake in the world by surface area (it's actually larger than the entire state of South Carolina). Formed by glaciers cutting through billion-year-old basalt flows and then slowly melting, the breathtaking shoreline of Lake Superior stretches for almost 2,800 miles. On the American side, three states share the shore, but in Canada, all the rugged waterfront is in the province of Ontario.

One of many gorgeous Canadian oases next to the crystal clear waters is Neys Provincial Park. It doesn't quite have the reputation or number of reviews as some of its provincial park neighbors, like Sleeping Giant or Pancake Bay, and part of that might be the location. Neys is on the far, far side of Lake Superior. It's even quite a way from Canadian Lake Superior hubs of Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay and is a 4-hour drive from the Minnesota border, or just under 5 hours from the Michigan border.

All of that is to say that it's the type of beautifully remote destination for those looking to truly detach from the world, relax, and connect with nature. Neys Provincial Park is a massive area of rolling hills covered in boreal forest, situated on Ashburton Bay with a long stretch of Lake Superior's famously volcanic shores interrupted by a mile-long sandy beach. It's a place for hiking and kayaking by day, and sitting at the campsite in the evening, around the fire and under a blanket of stars.