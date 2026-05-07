Lake Superior's Stunning Shore Boasts A Rugged Canadian Park With Beaches And Forests For Camping
Early French explorers called it "le lac superieur," simply because it was the northernmost lake. It was a geographical designation, not a value judgment, but Lake Superior happens to be the biggest of the Great Lakes and the largest lake in the world by surface area (it's actually larger than the entire state of South Carolina). Formed by glaciers cutting through billion-year-old basalt flows and then slowly melting, the breathtaking shoreline of Lake Superior stretches for almost 2,800 miles. On the American side, three states share the shore, but in Canada, all the rugged waterfront is in the province of Ontario.
One of many gorgeous Canadian oases next to the crystal clear waters is Neys Provincial Park. It doesn't quite have the reputation or number of reviews as some of its provincial park neighbors, like Sleeping Giant or Pancake Bay, and part of that might be the location. Neys is on the far, far side of Lake Superior. It's even quite a way from Canadian Lake Superior hubs of Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay and is a 4-hour drive from the Minnesota border, or just under 5 hours from the Michigan border.
All of that is to say that it's the type of beautifully remote destination for those looking to truly detach from the world, relax, and connect with nature. Neys Provincial Park is a massive area of rolling hills covered in boreal forest, situated on Ashburton Bay with a long stretch of Lake Superior's famously volcanic shores interrupted by a mile-long sandy beach. It's a place for hiking and kayaking by day, and sitting at the campsite in the evening, around the fire and under a blanket of stars.
Camping and hiking at Neys Provincial Park
The most scenic campgrounds in Canada are tucked into parks, and Neys Provincial Park is no different. There are almost 150 total sites here, around 75 have electrical hookups, and most (but not all) are suitable for larger RVs. The sites are divided into four camping areas. Areas 1 through 3 have Lake Superior views, and some sites feature little trails down to the beach, while Area 4 is tucked back a bit and is surrounded by forest. There's also a one-room cabin that sleeps 4 and has a kitchen with all the tools, an outdoor barbecue grill, and a fire pit for evenings outside. It's great for couples or a few friends, but guests have to bring bedding and towels.
Neys Provincial Park is well over 13,500 acres, so there's plenty of wilderness to find deep solitude and numerous trails through the diverse lakeside ecosystems and rugged geology. The Dune Trail is an easy, well-marked 30-minute loop that highlights the difference between the dune vegetation and the northern coniferous forest, while the Point Trail is another easier one along the shore to Prisoner Point.
The Lookout Trail is a moderate, hour-long walk that follows an old logging trail up to an outlook with expansive views of Lake Superior and Pic Island. A century ago, the iconic vista at the end of this trail inspired landscape paintings by Canada's famous "Group of Seven" painters. Throughout Neys, there are around a half dozen routes of varying lengths that can be done individually or combined, like stringing the Point Trail and the Under the Volcano Trail into a 2.5-hour adventure along the rocky shore, which is particularly good for those interested in the geology of Lake Superior's shore.
Kayaking and canoeing Ontario's Lake Superior shore
Morning coffee surrounded by tall trees and gentle hikes through the forest are great ways to spend time at Neys, but the grounding soul of the place is Lake Superior, a crystal-clear freshwater gem. The 1.2-mile (2 km) beach at the park is a sandy, peaceful place to set down a blanket and read a book to the rhythmic sound of the waves. The water is shallow if you have the fortitude to wade into the famously cold water — just think of it as a "get-in, get-out" cold plunge experience.
Kayaking or canoeing the shores of Ashburton Bay is another peaceful Neys experience. Rent one from the park, launch right at the beach, and enjoy the views of the pine-covered hills from a different perspective. Another relaxing paddling opportunity is on the Little Pic River at the park's north end. You can enter the water at the launch on the river and head out downstream to the big lake, or you can take a moderately difficult paddle upstream under the iron railway bridge.
Neys Provincial Park is a true natural oasis – with limited cell service — for those willing to travel to the far side of "le lac superieur." One vacation idea is visiting Neys as part of a longer Lake Superior Circle Tour (one of the 9 best Great Lakes roadtrips that promise unmatched beauty). "Seriously, this place is heaven," wrote one past visitor of Neys on Google Reviews. "We just finished the Lake Superior Circle Tour, and Neys was our favorite place to camp. Peaceful, sandy beach, on the most picturesque bay ... A must-stay if you're in the area!"