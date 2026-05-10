North Carolina's Hidden Back Road Near Cherokee In The Smoky Mountains Has Wildflowers, Wildlife, And Waterfalls
Great Smoky Mountains National Park boasts some of the country's most breathtaking and scenic drives. This East Coast wonderland spans more than 800 square miles, treating drivers to an ever-changing panorama of emerald forests packed with gushing rivers, streams, and waterfalls. The park's landscape is home to more than 19,000 documented species of plants and animals, making it the most biodiverse of all the country's national parks. With so much to see and do in America's busiest national park (12.2 million people visited the Smokies in 2024), it's hardly surprising that traffic congestion is common. While there's no escaping bumper-to-bumper crowds along ultra-popular routes like Cades Cove Loop Road, the Smokies also offer quieter, less-traveled drives. Enter Heintooga Round Bottom Road, a hidden North Carolina back road lined with wildflowers, wildlife, and waterfalls that brings drivers close to the historic town of Cherokee.
Splintering off from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Heintooga Round Bottom Road is a scenic, one-way drive that descends 2,000 feet down the side of Balsam Mountain toward Cherokee. This peaceful, winding descent is forested with towering trees and runs alongside a splendid, cascade-filled creek. The drive also connects to off-the-beaten-path hiking trails — Palmer Creek Trail, Hyatt Ridge Trail, and Beech Gap Trail — that together offer 8 miles of exploration in the Smokies.
Journey into serene nature on this North Carolina back road
Your journey along this remote 14-mile road begins at milepost 458.2 on "America's Favorite Drive," Blue Ridge Parkway, where you'll turn onto Heintooga/Balsam Mountain Road. At the end of this paved, 9-mile stretch, you'll encounter signage clearly denoting the entry to Heintooga Round Bottom Road. Have your camera ready for this forested drive, which offers several pull-over spots. That said, don't expect to come across any grand attractions or Blue Ridge Mountain views on this drive. The appeal here is a quieter, more intimate encounter with the forest.
Along the drive, sprays of sunlight burst through soaring tree cover, filling your excursion with plenty of golden-hued photo ops. On either side, the narrow mountain road is thick with lush plants and lined with wispy bunches of pink and yellow wildflowers. You might even spy a rogue mushroom or two carpeting the forest floor. Accompanying a section of the drive is a pristine creek where several small but magical waterfalls cascade peacefully over rocks. Eventually, you'll arrive at a bridge that crosses the creek. Here, you might opt to pop out of the car to take some stunning snaps of the creek, which is easy to reach beneath the bridge.
After the bridge crossing, the creek continues winding its way beside you, opening up to more beautiful waterfalls and idyllic woodlands. Encountering wildlife is a real possibility on Heintooga Round Bottom Road. Balsam Mountain is home to many creatures, including elk, deer, and black bears. Black bears in particular are fans of this remote road, so drive slowly and don't feed them.
Arriving in Cherokee from Heintooga Round Bottom Road
After crossing the bridge, you'll pass a horse farm and secluded camping ground, signaling the final leg of your journey. More waterfalls and maple, birch, and oak trees adorn the way down to Big Cove Road, the two-lane road you'll connect with once you reach the end of Heintooga Round Bottom Road. There's one more stop worth noting on the way down – Mingo Falls, a stunning hidden waterfall on tribal lands that's just a 1-minute drive off the road. All in all, it's a 10-mile drive along Big Cove Road down to the small, storied town of Cherokee.
While an SUV or a 4x4 vehicle can be helpful, you shouldn't have any problems making the drive in a normal car. "I've driven in and out of Cataloochee (via Cove Creek) and down the Heintooga-Round Bottom road in regular cars plenty of times with no problem," shared a user on Reddit. If you're camping in the Smokies, take note that this rustic road isn't the place for RVs or oversized trailers.
Heintooga Round Bottom Road is generally open from May through October, as is Heintooga/Balsam Mountain Road. Before heading out, be sure to check the National Park Service website to verify weather conditions and any road closures. Some roads in the area were closed following Hurricane Helene, with phased reopenings continuing into 2026.