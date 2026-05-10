North Carolina's Hidden Back Road Near Cherokee In The Smoky Mountains Has Wildflowers, Wildlife, And Waterfalls

Your journey along this remote 14-mile road begins at milepost 458.2 on "America's Favorite Drive," Blue Ridge Parkway, where you'll turn onto Heintooga/Balsam Mountain Road. At the end of this paved, 9-mile stretch, you'll encounter signage clearly denoting the entry to Heintooga Round Bottom Road. Have your camera ready for this forested drive, which offers several pull-over spots. That said, don't expect to come across any grand attractions or Blue Ridge Mountain views on this drive. The appeal here is a quieter, more intimate encounter with the forest.

Along the drive, sprays of sunlight burst through soaring tree cover, filling your excursion with plenty of golden-hued photo ops. On either side, the narrow mountain road is thick with lush plants and lined with wispy bunches of pink and yellow wildflowers. You might even spy a rogue mushroom or two carpeting the forest floor. Accompanying a section of the drive is a pristine creek where several small but magical waterfalls cascade peacefully over rocks. Eventually, you'll arrive at a bridge that crosses the creek. Here, you might opt to pop out of the car to take some stunning snaps of the creek, which is easy to reach beneath the bridge.

After the bridge crossing, the creek continues winding its way beside you, opening up to more beautiful waterfalls and idyllic woodlands. Encountering wildlife is a real possibility on Heintooga Round Bottom Road. Balsam Mountain is home to many creatures, including elk, deer, and black bears. Black bears in particular are fans of this remote road, so drive slowly and don't feed them.