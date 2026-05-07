Toronto's Vibrant Suburb Is A Foodie Haven With Historic Charm And Shopping Plazas
Markham, Ontario, sitting just northeast of Toronto, is a seamless blend of old-school historic charm with fast-growing city energy. Once a collection of small farming villages, it has grown into one of Canada's most diverse communities, but it still holds on to its roots. You can see that history at addresses like Main Street Unionville, where 19th-century buildings line the picturesque, walkable street, which is also filled with cafes, shops, and galleries. The Markham Museum preserves historic buildings moved from across the region, giving a snapshot of early settler life, much of which is open air and enjoyable leafy. If you've explored Toronto's historic bohemian neighborhoods, Markham is the perfect place to follow.
Getting to Markham from Toronto Pearson International Airport takes about a 30-minute drive in light traffic. Public transport wise, you're looking at the UP Express train into Toronto, followed by a GO Transit or York Region Transit bus. Markham sits right next to Toronto, so it's close enough for day trips into the city but far enough to enjoy quieter, spacious streets. That balance is part of its appeal. The best time to visit is late spring through early fall – May to October, a time of milder weather, green parks and local festivals. Fall is the star of the show though, with colorful flaming leaves adding pizzazz to Markham's historic streets, which are packed full of great dining options and shopping plazas as we'll break down here.
Markham's got the goods for foodies
Markham's food scene is one of the most diverse in the Greater Toronto Area, shaped by a strong mix of Asian communities alongside classic Canadian staples. You'll find everything from low key noodle shops to polished dining rooms, often within the same plaza. Skyview Fusion Cuisine is a go-to for dim sum, home to carts stacked with har gow, siu mai, and custard buns, plus larger dishes like Peking duck. The dining room is spacious, with chandeliers and round banquet tables that give it a classic Cantonese feel. For something more modern, NextDoor Restaurant serves Asian fusion with style, where dishes like truffle fried rice and miso black cod stand out. The space is sleek and social, with a lounge-like setup that draws in the crowds.
If you want noodles, Jim Chai Kee Noodle keeps it simple and focused. Their wonton noodle soup is the star, with springy egg noodles and shrimp-filled dumplings. For bold Indian flavors, The Host Fine Indian Cuisine delivers rich curries, tandoori platters, and fresh naan. The inviting dining room decked in warm colors and carved wood details is a great space to graze on your samosas. For Pam-Am flavors, Los Chicos Brasa delivers Peruvian plates, whipping up incredible ceviche at their long-standing family run place. Together, these spots show how Markham turns variety into its biggest strength and that you can tour the world's cuisine without visiting Toronto Pearson airport, one of the worst in North America.
Shopping in Markham's plazas
Markham's shopping plazas buzz with global marketplace vibes – rather than the relaxing artsy charm of browsing stores in Toronto's neighborhoods like The Beaches – but that's what makes them fun. You'll find polished malls with big-name brands alongside dense plazas packed with independent shops run by local entrepreneurs. The city's classic indoor plaza, CF Markville Mall, is large and recently renovated, filled with high street names like Zara, Apple, and Sephora, as well as a busy food court. This is where you go for recognizable brands and easy browsing, with over 170 stores in one place.
For something completely different, Pacific Mall is the move. It's the largest Asian shopping center in North America, like a maze of small stalls and corridors, with the second floor 'Heritage Town' being inspired by Hong Kong markets. Inside you'll find hundreds of independent vendors selling everything from streetwear and phone accessories to Chinese herbs, anime goods, and handmade jewelry. It feels busy, a bit chaotic, and full of character, more treasure hunt than mall stroll.
Nearby plazas like First Markham Place continue that vibe, mixing bubble tea chains with small bakeries, gift shops, and niche spots like Go Place Spa. Markham's malls lean heavily toward independent businesses, and you'll still find handcrafted goods, specialty imports, and one-of-a-kind items. Overall, Markham's shopping scene is about variety – high street brands anchor the big malls, while smaller plazas host culture, food, and local flavor on every vibrant aisle.