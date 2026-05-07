Toronto's Vibrant Suburb Is A Foodie Haven With Historic Charm And Shopping Plazas

Markham, Ontario, sitting just northeast of Toronto, is a seamless blend of old-school historic charm with fast-growing city energy. Once a collection of small farming villages, it has grown into one of Canada's most diverse communities, but it still holds on to its roots. You can see that history at addresses like Main Street Unionville, where 19th-century buildings line the picturesque, walkable street, which is also filled with cafes, shops, and galleries. The Markham Museum preserves historic buildings moved from across the region, giving a snapshot of early settler life, much of which is open air and enjoyable leafy. If you've explored Toronto's historic bohemian neighborhoods, Markham is the perfect place to follow.

Getting to Markham from Toronto Pearson International Airport takes about a 30-minute drive in light traffic. Public transport wise, you're looking at the UP Express train into Toronto, followed by a GO Transit or York Region Transit bus. Markham sits right next to Toronto, so it's close enough for day trips into the city but far enough to enjoy quieter, spacious streets. That balance is part of its appeal. The best time to visit is late spring through early fall – May to October, a time of milder weather, green parks and local festivals. Fall is the star of the show though, with colorful flaming leaves adding pizzazz to Markham's historic streets, which are packed full of great dining options and shopping plazas as we'll break down here.