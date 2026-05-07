Colorado Springs' Once-Thriving School Was Transformed Into A Vibrant Space To Shop And Eat
There are so many vacant structures that have been left to deteriorate across the country. However, there are instances where, rather than allow this to happen, sites are reused and ultimately make a comeback as something new. This is demonstrated by Ivywild School in Colorado. Located in Colorado Springs (America's Olympic City and one of the most underrated vacation destinations), the two-story Ivywild School was once a place where elementary-aged children came to learn. Now, it's home to shops and eateries. Dating back to 1916, it has a brick facade with ornate molding and impressive columns.
The school once served Colorado Springs' Ivywild neighborhood, welcoming students until 2009 (one former pupil is none other than Elvira, with the Mistress of the Dark revealing in a video posted on social media that she attended first to sixth grade here). But despite being around for nearly 100 years, Ivywild School, much to the dismay of the community, shuttered. This was due to budget cuts, as well as a decrease in students. Nevertheless, it did not stay closed for long. That same year, local business owners began to make efforts to purchase and preserve the property.
That they did, transforming it into a vibrant space that was unveiled in 2013. Despite this, it very much still looks like a traditional school (think long bright hallways, chalk boards, and original, colorful, kid-friendly art lining the walls). "There is something for everyone here and the vibe is so fun! Just cool to walk around and see the history of the building and choices the vendors have made to keep the history alive," reads a review from Tripadvisor, where Ivywild School features a 4.5 rating.
Shop for quirky and local finds at Ivywild School
Within Ivywild School's nostalgic halls visitors will discover two shops for cool Colorado souvenirs. Odds & Ends Emporium is a quirky store that is vividly decorated. There are string lights hanging from the ceiling and colorful walls that showcase curated displays. As a reviewer on Google put it, "Ever wish you could walk inside a rainbow? That's how Odds and Ends Emporium feels to me!" The classroom turned gift shop is stocked with items created by local artisans and, as its name suggests, its inventory is quite distinct.
To give you an idea, Odds & Ends Emporium has offered goods like small dog sculptures, crocheted possum earrings, and humorous embroidery hoops, among other fun, kitschy items. "Even if I go multiple times a month I always find different products. It feels like a scholastic fair for adults inside and I love it," states another review from Google. Despite being a paradise for adults, the store also has a kid-friendly selection, ranging from stuffed animals to wooden toys.
In addition to Odds & Ends Emporium, there is a merch store where visitors can purchase Ivywild School, as well as Bristol Brewing Company shirts, hats, and more. Bristol Brewing Company is located inside the school, which largely still exists because of the local brewery. Its owners, who are based in Colorado Springs, were part of the team that fought to secure and repurpose the defunct school.
Chow down at Ivywild School
Ivywild School has a small selection of dining options for hungry visitors. You can, for instance, get a taste of the Midwest at Decent Pizza Co., which serves Detroit-style pie. There's also Ivywild Kitchen, a spot for burgers and sandwiches. You can even grab a sweet treat, courtesy of Gold Star Bakery (the bourbon pecan pie is frequently mentioned on Google and is sold by the slice). Thirsty? If craft beer isn't your thing, there are other watering holes such as Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, part of the Colorado Spirits Trail, defined by rugged landscapes and local culture.
After you decide on your meal, pick a seat wherever you like. As explained by a reviewer on Google, "You're not stuck at one restaurant, or one beverage lounge. You can grab a cocktail at the Principals Office, pizza at Decent, pie at the bakery, and eat it at Bristol Brewing." Ivywild School's communal areas boast brick walls and exposed beams that highlight its vintage appeal. Likewise, there is patio seating and other outdoor spaces, including picnic tables and Adirondack chairs in the schoolyard, where you'll find another eatery, Spark Beer + BBQ.
Ivywild School is open daily. Plan accordingly, and take into account that each tenant has its own hours. Although parking is available, reviewers say that it can get packed (especially on the weekends). Keep in mind that the building is not equipped with an elevator, but it does have ramps and other accessible features. To read about another Colorado destination that is housed in a repurposed old building, check out this story on Stanley Marketplace, a once thriving aviation facility transformed into a vibrant shopping space that's located in nearby Aurora.