Colorado Springs' Once-Thriving School Was Transformed Into A Vibrant Space To Shop And Eat

There are so many vacant structures that have been left to deteriorate across the country. However, there are instances where, rather than allow this to happen, sites are reused and ultimately make a comeback as something new. This is demonstrated by Ivywild School in Colorado. Located in Colorado Springs (America's Olympic City and one of the most underrated vacation destinations), the two-story Ivywild School was once a place where elementary-aged children came to learn. Now, it's home to shops and eateries. Dating back to 1916, it has a brick facade with ornate molding and impressive columns.

The school once served Colorado Springs' Ivywild neighborhood, welcoming students until 2009 (one former pupil is none other than Elvira, with the Mistress of the Dark revealing in a video posted on social media that she attended first to sixth grade here). But despite being around for nearly 100 years, Ivywild School, much to the dismay of the community, shuttered. This was due to budget cuts, as well as a decrease in students. Nevertheless, it did not stay closed for long. That same year, local business owners began to make efforts to purchase and preserve the property.

That they did, transforming it into a vibrant space that was unveiled in 2013. Despite this, it very much still looks like a traditional school (think long bright hallways, chalk boards, and original, colorful, kid-friendly art lining the walls). "There is something for everyone here and the vibe is so fun! Just cool to walk around and see the history of the building and choices the vendors have made to keep the history alive," reads a review from Tripadvisor, where Ivywild School features a 4.5 rating.