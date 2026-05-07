Hidden On A Santa Cruz Golf Course Is A Delicious Award-Winning Restaurant
If you're a golf enthusiast, you know that there is a lot of walking involved. You can, of course, get snacks on a lot of courses, but a fantastic meal after your game is the best way to cap off your day of relaxation and sport. If you're vacationing in the beautiful city of Santa Cruz, California's beach town where surfing first came to the U.S., you have a lot of golf courses to choose from. However, if you head over to the DeLaveaga golf course, you can add an award-winning meal to your day. The Grille at DeLaveaga has a menu full of local and organic ingredients, with a view of the mountains from the patio and an indoor fireplace.
The Grille serves breakfast and lunch using seasonal ingredients, with breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays and all day on weekends. Lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., but you can order from the bar menu until close at 8 p.m. One reviewer on Yelp says of The Grille, "A hidden gem in Santa Cruz with a beautiful view from the outdoor patio! The food is delicious! If you haven't been to the grille at DeLa in a while, go check out the menu! ... I'm stoked the food is so good at my favorite place to play golf! Win win!" Other reviewers praise the great view of the course from the balcony. The best part is that you don't even have to be golfing to eat there.
All about the award-winning food at The Grille at DeLaveaga in Santa Cruz
The Grille at DeLaveaga has received awards for its cuisine. Visit Santa Cruz names the restaurant as one of the "Top Sandwich Spots" in Santa Cruz County, with a focus on the Wagyu Reuben, calling it "a masterclass in indulgence, elevating the classic Reuben with rich, high-quality Wagyu beef, perfectly grilled sauerkraut, melted gruyère, and a tangy blend of Thousand Island dressing on hearty Russian rye." The publication also mentions the tempura fried fish sandwich. SantaCruz.org names it one of the "Top Hidden Gem Brunch Spots in Santa Cruz County," calling out the Nashville hot chicken and waffles and the cacio e pepe Benedict. The site also calls it a hidden gem for food, adding that it has "some of the best panoramic views in the county."
The offerings at The Grille are seasonal, but there are some year-round staples worth traveling for. Items like the prosciutto di DeLa Benedict, with poached eggs on an English muffin, prosciutto, Grana Padano, arugula, basil oil, chili flakes, hollandaise, and smoked salt. There are sweet options as well, like flapjacks, waffles, and French toast. Lunch items include a grilled cheese with local white cheddar, gruyere, and jack on sourdough, and a French dip on a sweet roll. There are gluten-free substitutions as well.
As The Grille at DeLaveaga is open for breakfast and lunch, but not dinner, you can enjoy a round of golf, have a wonderful lunch, and then head to the free-to-visit Santa Cruz Lighthouse Point, the prettiest sunset spot in town. Finally, while you're visiting the city, check out the five most unusual and unique things to do in Santa Cruz, according to a local.