Hidden On A Santa Cruz Golf Course Is A Delicious Award-Winning Restaurant

If you're a golf enthusiast, you know that there is a lot of walking involved. You can, of course, get snacks on a lot of courses, but a fantastic meal after your game is the best way to cap off your day of relaxation and sport. If you're vacationing in the beautiful city of Santa Cruz, California's beach town where surfing first came to the U.S., you have a lot of golf courses to choose from. However, if you head over to the DeLaveaga golf course, you can add an award-winning meal to your day. The Grille at DeLaveaga has a menu full of local and organic ingredients, with a view of the mountains from the patio and an indoor fireplace.

The Grille serves breakfast and lunch using seasonal ingredients, with breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays and all day on weekends. Lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., but you can order from the bar menu until close at 8 p.m. One reviewer on Yelp says of The Grille, "A hidden gem in Santa Cruz with a beautiful view from the outdoor patio! The food is delicious! If you haven't been to the grille at DeLa in a while, go check out the menu! ... I'm stoked the food is so good at my favorite place to play golf! Win win!" Other reviewers praise the great view of the course from the balcony. The best part is that you don't even have to be golfing to eat there.