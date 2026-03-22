The 5 Most Unusual And Unique Things To Do In Santa Cruz, According To A Local
Santa Cruz, California, is famed for its laid-back local culture, iconic amusement park rides at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and reputation as the town where surfing first came to America. But, as someone born and raised in Santa Cruz, I know there's so much more to do and see.
Over the past 30-plus years, I've experienced Santa Cruz as a child, a teenager, a college student returning home, a young professional, and a mom seeing the city through new eyes. Unlike the Mystery Spot or the Roaring Camp Railroads, you won't find these activities in travel brochures. They are activities I choose to share with the hope that visitors will love my city as much as I do and treat each place with care.
Occupying a stretch of the Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz lies 1.5 hours south of San Francisco, but the nearest transportation hub is San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC). Renting a car at the airport and self-driving is the easiest option. Lyft and Uber service the city, but in practice, you'll often need to wait 10 to 20 minutes. If you plan to visit during peak season (between June and August), expect traffic delays between San Jose and Santa Cruz, especially when the weather's warm, sunny, and otherwise beachy. In terms of accommodation, Santa Cruz offers oceanfront stays, such as the Dream Inn, romantic inns, budget hotels along Ocean Street, and vacation rentals.
Hike to the Pogonip Koi Pond in the redwoods
At the back of Pogonip Open Space, and only accessible via a series of overlapping trails, lies the Pogonip Koi Pond. Hidden in a grove of second-growth redwoods, the koi pond is an oasis of Zen, the perfect destination for a solo hike or a quiet moment of reflection. Water trickles over smooth stones and duff-covered roots before spilling into a man-made pond filled with a handful of koi. They aren't as massive as the ones at San Francisco's Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park, but watching koi swim in the redwoods is utterly novel.
There are several ways to reach the pond. You can park at Spring Street's dead end and follow the Spring Trail until you reach the Spring Box Trail. From here, it's only a few minutes to the koi pond. Measuring about 4 miles out-and-back, this route can be found on AllTrails and takes hikers through the redwoods and past the lime kilns. However, I prefer to start at the end of Golf Club Drive and follow the Pogonip Creek Nature Trail and the Prairie Trail until they reach a junction with the Spring Box Trail. This route cuts across an open field that's particularly beautiful on foggy mornings or in the golden hours before sunset.
Although there are some photos on Instagram of people wading in the pond, doing so isn't safe for the fish. In addition, pet owners should keep their dogs out of the water to avoid contamination.
Help maintain one of California's oldest cemeteries
For visitors who want to get to know Santa Cruz on a deeper level and don't mind getting a little dirty, I always recommend joining the weekly Evergreen Volunteer Days at Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1858, Evergreen Cemetery is one of the oldest in California and remains the final resting place of people from all walks of life.
Situated just outside Downtown Santa Cruz, on a slope covered in redwoods and oaks, Evergreen Cemetery is often overlooked by your average visitor. In fact, many locals don't know about the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers meet every Friday (9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.) to clean the graves and remove overgrown vines reaching from the nearby woods. It's a peaceful way to spend the morning in a place that could be unsettling, but instead feels welcoming and unexpectedly beautiful. Weathered marble grave stones dot patches of grass warmed by dappled light, while paths meander between grave markers. The volunteer cohort is usually small, but they welcome new helpers and can tell you about the cemetery's history.
The Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (the MAH) offers a free self-guided walking tour that highlights around 10 of the cemetery's eternal residents. To reach the cemetery, you'll need to walk 15 to 20 minutes from the town clock in Downtown Santa Cruz. The route takes visitors past the historic Santa Cruz Mission's white-washed facade and through the plaza in front of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Take a dance class in the lavish Palomar Ballroom
As a bachata teacher and dancer, I've seen my share of grand dance venues and performance spaces around the world, but the Palomar Ballroom is in a league of its own. Built in the 1930s, in the former Palomar Inn Hotel, the ballroom speaks to an era of bygone elegance. A chandelier hangs from the ceiling's carved wooden beams, while a wall of mirrors reflects the gleam of polished hardwood floors. At 1,800 square feet, the floor is spacious without feeling overwhelming.
Situated on the second floor of what was deemed Santa Cruz's first "skyscraper," the ballroom survived the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake and still offers ballroom and Latin dance classes today. The schedule includes private lessons, group classes, and dance parties. If you've never danced before, come to the bachata or salsa class and party held every Friday night. These are two of the most popular Latin dances and a good introduction to the genre.
You don't need a partner, and the class starts with the basic step, so it's appropriate for true beginners. After the class, try out your new moves or watch more experienced dancers take to the floor. The atmosphere is quite social, and it's a good way to meet people if you're traveling alone. Make sure to bring water and wear clothing that you can move in.
Soak in a hot tub overlooking a Japanese garden at Well Within Spa
Situated steps from the Pacific Garden Mall, Well Within Spa is an oasis of calm in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz at an affordable price. From the moment you step into the reception room, the scent of herbal teas and warm cedar fills the air. The spa offers therapeutic massages, but the private indoor or outdoor hot tub rooms are the main draw. Each room features one jacuzzi, towels, a shower with soaps, a changing area, and complimentary hot tea. Some rooms also come with a private cedar sauna.
For daytime soaks, I recommend booking an indoor hot tub because these are the only rooms that overlook the Japanese garden. Upon opening the sliding screen, you'll be greeted by manicured plantings, a koi pond, and traditional stone sculptures. Alternatively, the outdoor tubs offer a relaxing experience when the sun goes down. Placed on a wooden deck, each fully enclosed tub features views of the stars at night. There's also one outdoor onsen tub, which guests can fill with water and bath salts.
The spa is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Indoor and outdoor tubs cost $45 for 50 minutes per person, while the onsen soaking tub is priced at $45 for $45 minutes per person. Make sure to check the specials because Well Within does a great job offering discounted rates. In terms of sanitation, a natural filtration system keeps the water clean, so there's zero chlorine smell.
Have a beach bonfire at Seabright Beach
Anyone from California's fire-prone areas will tell you nothing gets people quite as concerned as an open flame. However, Seabright Beach is one of three beaches within Santa Cruz city limits that allow beach bonfires. The other two are New Brighton State Beach and Twin Lakes State Beach. Here, you'll find 10 fire rings nestled in the soft sand.
Situated between the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's vibrant seaside amusement park and the Santa Cruz Harbor's Walton Lighthouse, the beach area features a roughly half-mile stretch of sandy shore for walking or beach combing. It's also a popular boogie boarding and body surfing spot, but those who aren't used to the whims of the ocean must exercise caution. When tourists cram onto the sand at the Boardwalk beach, Seabright usually has just enough beachgoers to feel lively instead of crowded.
Before you pack your beach gear and bonfire essentials, there are a few caveats. First, bonfires are only allowed in the fire pits. Next, fire rings can't be reserved, so you'll need to come well before sunset if you're visiting during peak summer months. Some people come to the beach around noon and stay the full day and into the night, but I'd recommend arriving at least 2 hours before sunset or possibly more on summer weekends. Finally, starting a beach bonfire can be more difficult than it looks. Make sure to bring enough kindling and fire starters to make your life easier.
Methodology
I picked the above places based on my experience as a born and raised Santa Cruz local. The city's beaches, parks, and gathering places served as the backdrop of my childhood, and I've been lucky enough to gain an even deeper understanding of this City by the Bay (the Monterey Bay) as an adult.
My selections focus on experiences that experienced visitors might not expect from Santa Cruz and certainly won't be able to find without a local guide. In offering my guidance, I hope that those visiting my hometown will treat these amazing places with respect and care.
While I have visited every place in these recommendations—some many times—I also relied on several outside sources. I found the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History particularly helpful for researching the area's past, while Santa Cruz County's tourism authority is a great resource for visitors. In addition, my research included California State Parks brochures and feedback from other locals on Reddit and AllTrails.