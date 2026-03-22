The 5 Most Unusual And Unique Things To Do In Santa Cruz, According To A Local

Santa Cruz, California, is famed for its laid-back local culture, iconic amusement park rides at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and reputation as the town where surfing first came to America. But, as someone born and raised in Santa Cruz, I know there's so much more to do and see.

Over the past 30-plus years, I've experienced Santa Cruz as a child, a teenager, a college student returning home, a young professional, and a mom seeing the city through new eyes. Unlike the Mystery Spot or the Roaring Camp Railroads, you won't find these activities in travel brochures. They are activities I choose to share with the hope that visitors will love my city as much as I do and treat each place with care.

Occupying a stretch of the Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz lies 1.5 hours south of San Francisco, but the nearest transportation hub is San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC). Renting a car at the airport and self-driving is the easiest option. Lyft and Uber service the city, but in practice, you'll often need to wait 10 to 20 minutes. If you plan to visit during peak season (between June and August), expect traffic delays between San Jose and Santa Cruz, especially when the weather's warm, sunny, and otherwise beachy. In terms of accommodation, Santa Cruz offers oceanfront stays, such as the Dream Inn, romantic inns, budget hotels along Ocean Street, and vacation rentals.