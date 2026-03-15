Santa Cruz's Prettiest Sunset Spot Is A Free-To-Visit Cliffside Lighthouse With Nearby Beaches And Trails [Publish 3/15]

Santa Cruz, California, has no shortage of dreamy sunset spots. From vista points overlooking the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to the weathered stone arch of Natural Bridges State Beach, the California beach town where surfing first came to America puts on an incredible golden hour show. But, if you're looking for one place to enjoy the colorful sky meeting the ocean, Lighthouse Point has a reputation for being the best sunset spot in Santa Cruz.

Overlooking the famous waves of Steamer Lane, Lighthouse Point (sometimes called "Point Santa Cruz") is a patch of headlands that marks the northernmost tip of Monterey Bay. This clifftop park features a grassy lawn, a parking lot, and the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse, encircled by paved paths perched on the bluffs. As a born and raised Santa Cruz local, I've been coming here for over 30 years, and consider a visit to Lighthouse Point one of the best things to do in Santa Cruz.

Although the lighthouse closes before sunset, you can watch the sky (and some seriously talented surfers) from the grassy area or up against the metal railing. What makes this sunset spot special is the way the color seems to envelope you. Brilliant reds, pinks, and golds light up the sky, waves, and wet sand; it's as if you are part of the sunset. Add the smell of salt in the air, barking sea lions lounging on the rocks below, and a musician or two singing along to a guitar, and you've got the perfect end to your day in Santa Cruz.