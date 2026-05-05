Not Texas, Not Oklahoma: This Unexpected Midwest State Has Had The Most Tornados In 2026 So Far
Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore. At least, the record for most tornadoes of 2026 isn't. It's not in Texas, Oklahoma, or Nebraska — states commonly referred to as Tornado Alley — either. Nor is it in the Dakotas or even Florida, where these cylindrical dust-and-wind storms frequently form. Instead, Illinois leads the nation. By April 19, the state had recorded 80 tornadoes, per Accuweather. By the end of the month, more than 111 had been confirmed, according to WROK News Talk, citing AccuWeather data. That total more than doubles Mississippi's 53, the second-highest count so far this year (via Accuweather, referencing NOAA data).
Although Kansas earned a reputation for tornadoes through "The Wizard of Oz" and Oklahoma gained similar recognition from "Twister," Texas historically leads the U.S. in tornado activity, averaging 137 annually. While sources differ, the National Weather Service (NWS) says Illinois' average is about 50. However, tornado counts have risen in recent years, with the state claiming the top spot in 2023 and 2025 (per CBS News). This year, some parts of Illinois have even seen multiple tornadoes per day.
Meteorologists say tornado activity may be shifting eastward, increasing their likelihood across Illinois, Indiana, and even Tennessee. Mississippi's high numbers suggest it could also be part of this emerging pattern. Meanwhile, Illinois saw storms across the region start early in what the NWS called a "very active start to 2026 severe weather season." Tornadoes typically peak in spring and summer, fueled by thunderstorms that can generate hail and winds of 250 miles per hour, carving miles-long paths as they move. In the southern Plains, activity usually peaks in May and June, pushing northward into July. Florida, meanwhile, can see tornadoes both in early spring and sometimes during hurricane season (here's how to prepare if you're there during this time of year).
How has Illinois become such a tornado hotspot?
It's not exactly clear why Illinois is so prolifically beating the U.S. in tornado counts. The state also currently leads the nation for hail and non-tornado-wind, a phenomenon AccuWeather attributes to a warmer jet stream shifting to the Midwest from the southern Plains. For Illinois, this means tornadoes have been ripping through from Chicagoland to the state's southern end since March 10. As PBS News reports, some of these weather events have even caused fatalities.
Experts are still studying the tornado pattern shift but say climate change might be a contributing factor, as warmer conditions turn the Plains into deserts that are less favorable for tornado formation. As National Geographic explains, hotter atmospheres hold more moisture, for longer periods of time, creating increased instability which leads to supercell formation — a tornado's foundational element. Unlike hurricanes, tornadoes move quickly from start to finish, making them more difficult to study. Modern tornado records as we know them only stretch back to the 1950s, and the modern measurement tool that is the Enhanced Fujita Scale wasn't created until 2007. "We are on equal footing with the best storm chasers and smartest meteorologists right now," one Reddit user commented in a thread from the r/tornado community. "Nobody has any idea what the season will bring. Nobody ever does."
The five states with the least tornadoes include the desert state of Nevada and spots like Alaska. These places don't experience the combination warm-moist air needed to form tornadoes. In the dry American West, dangerous dust storms called "haboobs" are more frequent and often appear in places like Arizona. They pose risks for travelers, who can find themselves blinded when caught up in the powerful winds.