Not Texas, Not Oklahoma: This Unexpected Midwest State Has Had The Most Tornados In 2026 So Far

Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore. At least, the record for most tornadoes of 2026 isn't. It's not in Texas, Oklahoma, or Nebraska — states commonly referred to as Tornado Alley — either. Nor is it in the Dakotas or even Florida, where these cylindrical dust-and-wind storms frequently form. Instead, Illinois leads the nation. By April 19, the state had recorded 80 tornadoes, per Accuweather. By the end of the month, more than 111 had been confirmed, according to WROK News Talk, citing AccuWeather data. That total more than doubles Mississippi's 53, the second-highest count so far this year (via Accuweather, referencing NOAA data).

Although Kansas earned a reputation for tornadoes through "The Wizard of Oz" and Oklahoma gained similar recognition from "Twister," Texas historically leads the U.S. in tornado activity, averaging 137 annually. While sources differ, the National Weather Service (NWS) says Illinois' average is about 50. However, tornado counts have risen in recent years, with the state claiming the top spot in 2023 and 2025 (per CBS News). This year, some parts of Illinois have even seen multiple tornadoes per day.

Meteorologists say tornado activity may be shifting eastward, increasing their likelihood across Illinois, Indiana, and even Tennessee. Mississippi's high numbers suggest it could also be part of this emerging pattern. Meanwhile, Illinois saw storms across the region start early in what the NWS called a "very active start to 2026 severe weather season." Tornadoes typically peak in spring and summer, fueled by thunderstorms that can generate hail and winds of 250 miles per hour, carving miles-long paths as they move. In the southern Plains, activity usually peaks in May and June, pushing northward into July. Florida, meanwhile, can see tornadoes both in early spring and sometimes during hurricane season (here's how to prepare if you're there during this time of year).