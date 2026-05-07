Not At Disney, Not At Universal: Florida's Top-Ranked Amusement Park Restaurant Is A Seafood Paradise
Disney World hosts the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and Universal Orlando hosts the Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Year-round, both parks boast global culinary offerings, putting added thought and care into their varying menus. Yet another amusement space stands out above these two household names. According to USA Today's article "10 Best Theme Park Restaurants," Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar at SeaWorld Orlando ranked No. 3 on the list and No. 1 for Florida.
True amusement park lovers know that Florida's parks aren't always centered around the rides. There's also the hair-raising feeling you get when you see a restaurant curated to theme, making gastronomy just as much of an attraction as a coaster's gravitational force. Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar does just that by taking dinner with a view to another level. Guests can eat from a surf-and-turf style menu in front of a floor-to-ceiling glass aquarium (pictured above).
The full-service sit-down restaurant offers items like crispy tempura shrimp and miso roasted Atlantic salmon with a flavorful sesame ginger vinaigrette. There are also American-style options, such as beef sliders, filet mignon, and salads to appeal to every appetite. While the prices aren't listed on the online menu, Google reviewers claim an average spend of around $30-50 (sometimes more depending on your party). However, there is a three-course secret menu for just under $50 — all you need to do is ask a Shark Ambassador.
What guests think about Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar & what they're ordering
Entering Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar feels like walking under the sea. Sharks and other marine life circle behind the glass walls. There are areas with open tanks, allowing customers to feed the sea animals. The bar top is also illuminated with an underwater display, making it look as though your beverages are floating near corals. It's been rated above four stars across more than 3,200 Google reviews. Many mention that it's a magical experience. "One of the best experiences and meals you can share in an intimate relaxing environment," one reviewer published. Sometimes, a good meal can be just as memorable as the thrill of a 73 mph rollercoaster.
While the ambiance is worth the trip, a high rating for a restaurant ultimately boils down to the food. Customer favorites include the lamb appetizer, lobster bisque, miso roasted Atlantic salmon, and pork chops. "The salmon was flaky and perfectly seasoned, while the pork chops were tender, juicy, and full of flavor," one guest noted. Others share similar sentiments over items like the filet mignon, "cooked to perfection."
Some visitors, however, had mixed feelings, noting that they find it a bit overpriced. Additionally, a few add that the food quality doesn't always match the standard of its accolades, and the service can lack pace. Despite the commentary, many parkgoers favor the restaurant for its family-friendly atmosphere and one-of-a-kind journey "underwater." For those who still can't resist the mouse or Harry Potter, there are many less crowded, traveler-recommended restaurants at Disney World, as well as some worth seeking out at Universal Orlando — just don't expect a shark to swim by your table.