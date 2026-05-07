Not At Disney, Not At Universal: Florida's Top-Ranked Amusement Park Restaurant Is A Seafood Paradise

Disney World hosts the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and Universal Orlando hosts the Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Year-round, both parks boast global culinary offerings, putting added thought and care into their varying menus. Yet another amusement space stands out above these two household names. According to USA Today's article "10 Best Theme Park Restaurants," Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar at SeaWorld Orlando ranked No. 3 on the list and No. 1 for Florida.

True amusement park lovers know that Florida's parks aren't always centered around the rides. There's also the hair-raising feeling you get when you see a restaurant curated to theme, making gastronomy just as much of an attraction as a coaster's gravitational force. Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar does just that by taking dinner with a view to another level. Guests can eat from a surf-and-turf style menu in front of a floor-to-ceiling glass aquarium (pictured above).

The full-service sit-down restaurant offers items like crispy tempura shrimp and miso roasted Atlantic salmon with a flavorful sesame ginger vinaigrette. There are also American-style options, such as beef sliders, filet mignon, and salads to appeal to every appetite. While the prices aren't listed on the online menu, Google reviewers claim an average spend of around $30-50 (sometimes more depending on your party). However, there is a three-course secret menu for just under $50 — all you need to do is ask a Shark Ambassador.