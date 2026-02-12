The 5 Restaurants You Shouldn't Skip When Visiting Universal Orlando, According To Visitor Reviews

Butterbeer is served at various locations associated with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter throughout Universal Studios, but the highest-rated location is the Butterbeer Cart in Islands of Adventure. This simple stand serves one thing only: Butterbeer, available hot, cold, or frozen. Butterbeer is based on a fictional drink from the "Harry Potter" books and movies, and reviewers say it tastes like cream soda or root beer. There's also a version of the cart offering the same thing, but in French: Bièraubeurre.

With a 4.6 average rating on Google reviews and a 4.4 average rating on Yelp, it's clear that park-goers are craving their butterbeer and that they like the ease of getting one from a cart, rather than going into a sit-down restaurant. The novelty drink went viral when it was released in 2010, and it has only increased in popularity since. "Hands down, that's the one thing that we've created here at Universal Orlando that stands alone," Steven Jayson, corporate executive chef of Universal Orlando Parks and Resorts, told USA Today in 2017. Some people even come to the park just for butterbeer. "I once walked into Universal Orlando just to get a Butterbeer and left," wrote one fan on Threads.

As for the butterbeer cart, reviewers say that it's an easy stop for a tasty drink. "If you're looking for a refreshing pick me up, get yourself a butterbeer from the butterbeer cart," writes one Google reviewer. "You can't miss the cart either, it's smack dab in the middle of Hogsmeade. Best mid day shopping break drink ever."