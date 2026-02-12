The 5 Restaurants You Shouldn't Skip When Visiting Universal Orlando, According To Visitor Reviews
Universal Orlando is one of the most-visited resorts in the world, attracting over 20 million guests annually. It's easy for families to spend multiple days visiting because Universal Orlando is made up of four separate theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Epic Universe each with their own rides, restaurants, and attractions. Orlando is known as America's "happiest holiday destination" thanks in part to the theme parks, though the sunny weather also plays part in that.
After a long, hot day of riding rollercoasters and waiting in line (here are the 10 rides and attractions in Orlando actually worth waiting for), you might be feeling a little hungry. Universal Orlando has dozens of restaurants on site, from sit-down places requiring reservations to food trucks you can stop by for a quick snack. Many of the top spots can be found along Universal CityWalk, the giant entertainment hub that's Universal Studios' answer to Disney Springs. To compile this list, we looked at Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp reviews for Universal Orlando restaurants and found five of the best-rated options.
Bubba Gump
The "Forrest Gump"-inspired Bubba Gump is a chain restaurant, yes, but its Universal Orlando CityWalk location is immensely popular. It has a staggering 4.8 average rating on Google reviews with over 21,400 reviews, as well as a 4.3 on Tripadvisor and a 3.7 on Yelp. The Universal Orlando location showcases memorabilia from "Forrest Gump," as well as a replica bus stop bench outside for photo ops.
Reviewers mention enjoying "Forrest Gump" trivia as well as the tasty shrimp. Many dishes and drinks contain movie references, like Lieutenant Dan's Pork Ribs and Shrimp entree and Forrest's Apple Crisp cocktail. "Many people will say Bubba Gump is a tourist trap restaurant. I say those people have never really tried it," writes one Google reviewer. "The food... top notch! The service... top notch! I would still enjoy going here even if it had nothing to do with the movie."
Hooligan's Grog and Gruel
"How to Train Your Dragon" fans and other park-goers alike love Hooligan's Grog and Gruel, a simple food stand in the Isle of Berk area in Universal Epic Universe. The menu features mac and cheese cones in various flavors, like the Dragon Fire Chicken Spire (mac & cheese with chicken, hot honey, Calabrian peppers, chimichurri, and crispy onions) and the PB&J – Pork, Bacon, and Jam (mac & cheese with pulled pork, peanut bacon jam, and parsley), as well as sodas and beers. When the mac & cheese cones were introduced in 2025, they went viral among Universal fans.
Despite its short menu, Hooligan's Grog and Gruel is one of the best-reviewed restaurants at Universal Orlando, with a 4.7 average on Google reviews and a 4.3 on Yelp. "I saw this mac n cheese cone online and heard it was viral, and just assumed it'd be this overhyped carb on carb dish," writes one Yelp reviewer. "I was VERY wrong. This is a must at Epic Universe. Super garlicky bread, well seasoned mac n cheese, and a nice crunch from the goldfish. Truly a perfect blend I did not expect to work as well as it did."
Butterbeer Cart
Butterbeer is served at various locations associated with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter throughout Universal Studios, but the highest-rated location is the Butterbeer Cart in Islands of Adventure. This simple stand serves one thing only: Butterbeer, available hot, cold, or frozen. Butterbeer is based on a fictional drink from the "Harry Potter" books and movies, and reviewers say it tastes like cream soda or root beer. There's also a version of the cart offering the same thing, but in French: Bièraubeurre.
With a 4.6 average rating on Google reviews and a 4.4 average rating on Yelp, it's clear that park-goers are craving their butterbeer and that they like the ease of getting one from a cart, rather than going into a sit-down restaurant. The novelty drink went viral when it was released in 2010, and it has only increased in popularity since. "Hands down, that's the one thing that we've created here at Universal Orlando that stands alone," Steven Jayson, corporate executive chef of Universal Orlando Parks and Resorts, told USA Today in 2017. Some people even come to the park just for butterbeer. "I once walked into Universal Orlando just to get a Butterbeer and left," wrote one fan on Threads.
As for the butterbeer cart, reviewers say that it's an easy stop for a tasty drink. "If you're looking for a refreshing pick me up, get yourself a butterbeer from the butterbeer cart," writes one Google reviewer. "You can't miss the cart either, it's smack dab in the middle of Hogsmeade. Best mid day shopping break drink ever."
De Lacey's Cottage
In the monsters-themed Dark Universe section of Universal Epic Universe, you'll find De Lacey's Cottage. The Frankenstein-themed food stand offers cute treats like Frankenstein-shaped pretzels and tasty cinnamon bites. The Universal Orlando website shares some lore about the spot: "Near Frankenstein Manor sits De Lacey's Cottage, where the original Frankenstein's Monster once received sustenance and friendship. Now snacks and cool treats are offered here to those wandering through Darkmoor Village."
The small stand opened in 2025 and has some of the highest reviews in the whole resort, with a 4.5 average on Google reviews and a 4.7 average on Yelp. "DeLacey's Cottage is a sleeper spot in-between Monsters Unchained and Burning Blade Tavern...it's not labeled real well, so if you're looking for it and can't find it don't give up," advises one Yelp reviewer, adding, "We tried the Warm-Hearted Cinnamon bites for a snack, and they were delectable!"
The Velvet Bar
The Velvet Bar is the Hard Rock Hotel's lobby-level bar, serving drinks and casual meals and snacks in a swanky atmosphere that features live music or DJs in the evening. Visitors can enjoy the energy in the bar or chill out on the veranda. Along with creative cocktails like the Topanga Canyon (vodka, hibiscus, lychee, and grapefruit), the menu features focaccia-style pizzas, classic bar food like cheeseburgers and tacos, and for those who want to indulge, caviar served with French onion dip and potato chips, priced at $140.
At time of writing, the Velvet Bar has a 4.5 average rating on Google reviews, a 4.6 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.3 on Yelp. Reviewers praise the live music, unique cocktails, and tasty dishes. "This turned out to be our favorite place and we ended up at The Velvet Bar three nights in a row," writes one Google reviewer. "They have a great food menu and creative cocktails. Super cool vibe with many seating areas and beautiful finishes. Highly recommend!"
Methodology
To compile this list, we first gathered a list of the dozens of restaurants in Universal Orlando, via the Universal Orlando website as well as theme park-focused travel sites such as AllEars.com and fan discussions on Reddit. Then, we reviewed each restaurant's reviews on Google reviews, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to compile a list of the five best.