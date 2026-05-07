Forget Santorini, Visit Croatia's Underrated Island With Fewer Crowds And Beaches With Turquoise Water

For many visitors to Cres, scoping out its beaches will be a top priority, especially since Croatia is known to have the cleanest swimming waters in Europe. Beachgoers should note that the beaches around Cres tend to be more pebbly than sandy. Cres's beaches are, nevertheless, uniquely beautiful, with their shimmering turquoise waters framed by rocky outcrops and grottoes.

A favorite (and one of the best beaches in Croatia) is Sveti Ivan Beach on the island's western coast, near the village of Lubenice. It has impeccably clear water you can swim in, lapping a pebbled crescent expanse with green hills rising up behind it. The beach's idyllic charm is only enhanced by its seclusion — it rarely gets crowded, though the tradeoff is that you'll have to trek to get to it. You either hike down a steep path from the village, which takes about 50 minutes, or find a boat to take you there from coastal towns like Cres or Martinšćica — in the latter, Rent A Boat Slatina has a good rating on Google Reviews. But even by boat, it's a long ride that will take all day.

If you're looking for a spot that you can easily reach from town, Beach Kovačine is likely a better option. It's about a 25-minute walk or 10-minute drive from the center of the town of Cres. It's also got facilities for beachgoers to enjoy, including a couple beach bars, a restaurant, and showers. It can get a bit more crowded during peak season than other beaches around the island, but it's big enough that you can still find space. Beach Kovačine is home to a small, red lighthouse that makes for a pretty sunset spot.