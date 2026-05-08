Canada's Underrated Provincial Park In Alberta Has Uncrowded Lakes, Mountain Views, And Abundant Wildlife

If you want to see Alberta's wildlife in their natural habitat, William A. Switzer provides plenty of opportunities. Animals that live in the area include bears, elk, deer, moose, wolves, lynx, beavers, cougars, coyotes, river otters, and pine martens. There are also some 150 species of birds, including loons, and 13 raptor species such as osprey and bald eagles. You may see moose, beavers, or black bears at Kelly's Bathtub Trail, while you can often spot loons, grebes, and kingfishers while canoeing on the lakes. If you hike to Athabasca Lookout, keep your eyes peeled for eagles and hawks. You'll also want to keep these bear safety hiking tips in mind when out on the trail, as both black and grizzly bears are found in the park.

There are five campgrounds at the park, with Gregg Lake being the biggest with 163 campsites. The other campgrounds are Jarvis Lake, Cache, Halfway, and Graveyard. Campground facilities range from electric hookups with flush toilets and showers to rustic sites with vault toilets. Reservations are usually required from May to September, besides Graveyard and Halfway, which are first-come, first-served.

William A. Switzer Provincial Park is just over a 15-minute drive northwest of Hinton, and a 1-hour drive from Jasper, where you can continue on your adventure with a trip to Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. The closest major airport is Edmonton International Airport, in the youthful Canadian city of Edmonton, which is about a 3.5-hour drive away.