The Iconic Ohio Amusement Park Ride That Was Permanently Closed Ahead Of Cedar Point's 2026 Opening

For many theme park lovers, there's one ride that you make a point to visit every time. It might carry some nostalgic weight, or it might simply be about the unique thrill it provides. But, inevitably, theme parks evolve, and their rides change or close altogether, which is what happened to Cedar Park's Monster ride in Ohio. The ride was permanently closed by the park at the beginning of April 2026, WKCY Channel 3 reported, about one month before the park's opening for the season.

Cedar Park fans have mourned Monster's closure across social media sites. One Redditor wrote, "Just very glad I did the smart thing and rode this every time I was at the park last summer. I am going to miss the air time that the monster gave." To be fair, Monster had served riders its due. It first opened in 1970, the centennial year for one of the U.S.'s oldest amusement parks. It was a classic flat ride, with octopus-like arms that had multiple spinning cars. It was located along Cedar Point's Gemini Midway in the shadow of the Gemini roller coaster. In a park particularly celebrated for its roller coasters, Monster offered something a bit different, something a bit more accessible while still delivering thrills.

Tony Clark, a spokesperson for Cedar Point, told WKCY that Monster had simply "reached the end of its serviceable life as replacement parts are challenging to locate." Replacement parts may be hard to find, but for those who loved Monster, its memory will be a little harder to replace.