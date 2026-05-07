The Iconic Ohio Amusement Park Ride That Was Permanently Closed Ahead Of Cedar Point's 2026 Opening
For many theme park lovers, there's one ride that you make a point to visit every time. It might carry some nostalgic weight, or it might simply be about the unique thrill it provides. But, inevitably, theme parks evolve, and their rides change or close altogether, which is what happened to Cedar Park's Monster ride in Ohio. The ride was permanently closed by the park at the beginning of April 2026, WKCY Channel 3 reported, about one month before the park's opening for the season.
Cedar Park fans have mourned Monster's closure across social media sites. One Redditor wrote, "Just very glad I did the smart thing and rode this every time I was at the park last summer. I am going to miss the air time that the monster gave." To be fair, Monster had served riders its due. It first opened in 1970, the centennial year for one of the U.S.'s oldest amusement parks. It was a classic flat ride, with octopus-like arms that had multiple spinning cars. It was located along Cedar Point's Gemini Midway in the shadow of the Gemini roller coaster. In a park particularly celebrated for its roller coasters, Monster offered something a bit different, something a bit more accessible while still delivering thrills.
Tony Clark, a spokesperson for Cedar Point, told WKCY that Monster had simply "reached the end of its serviceable life as replacement parts are challenging to locate." Replacement parts may be hard to find, but for those who loved Monster, its memory will be a little harder to replace.
Don't overlook Cedar Point's classic flat rides
So far, there are no plans for what will come of Monster's former spinning grounds, as Clark told WKCY. Its plot now stands empty amid the park. While Monster's departure has prompted nostalgia online, it's not a standalone case. Cedar Point has removed numerous flat-type rides in the past couple decades: Witches' Wheel (dating to 1977) was removed after the 2018 season, and Chaos, added in the 1990s, closed in 2010. Rides come and go all the time, though regular visitors may notice that no lasting new flat rides have been added to Cedar Point in at least a decade, while the park has invested in several new roller coasters (including a couple of the most buzzworthy new roller coasters for 2026). "While I love coasters as much as the next person, I really hope [Cedar Point] expands its non-coaster lineup too," one Reddit user shared.
Given the slow reduction of its flat rides, it might be a good idea to take advantage of the ones that are still operating before they're lost to time. Matterhorn is one flat spinning ride that also dates back to the early 1970s and is still going strong in the park. The park's Midway Carousel is even older, operating since 1946, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
If you're planning a trip to Cedar Point, the park's open season runs until November 1 in 2026. It's located in Sandusky, Ohio, a Midwest gem considered one of America's best coastal towns. Those flying in can land at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, from which it's about a one-hour drive to Cedar Point.