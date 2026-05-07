Canada's Provincial Park In Ontario Has Scenic Waterfalls With Fishing, Trails, And Camping

Canada is known for being the most lake-filled country in the world and, thus, a water lover's paradise. In Chute Provincial Park's case, the waterfront allure comes from its proximity to the Aux Sables River and its scenic waterfalls. The falls, in particular, are described as the area's centerpiece, beloved for their beautiful views and variety. There are so many of them scattered around the park that there's a good chance you'll get to see at least a couple and compare.

Once you've gotten your waterfall fix, you can move on to fishing. This is an especially popular spot to catch salmon in the fall; just make sure to stick to the designated fishing spots and watch out for other species like pike, walleye, perch, and bass as well. Those looking for a more laid-back way to enjoy the nearby river will be happy to learn that there's a decent swimming beach on-site, and it's only minutes away from some of the campsites (more on these below). Be warned that the area is described as very rocky, so pack the right footwear. On the flip side, the water is shallow enough even for children to enjoy, and the views might make up for the uncomfortable set-up. There are a couple of sandy swimming spots, too, but these are smaller.

In some sections, the current even creates a type of lazy river effect, so you can just bring a floating device and make your way down. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular around here, though it's worth noting that those activities — plus other water sports like boating, kiteboarding, and paddling — have limited availability and are season-dependent.