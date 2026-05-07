Canada's Provincial Park In Ontario Has Scenic Waterfalls With Fishing, Trails, And Camping
While many people come to Ontario for its dynamic, well-known cities, not everyone gets to explore the province's natural allure, especially when it comes to those off-the-beaten-path gems. However, the region covers over 415,000 square miles, so if you want to discover its untouched attractions, you'll have to look beyond the city parks and add Chutes Provincial Park to the itinerary instead. Tripadvisor has named it the top attraction to see in the small town of Massey, and visitors consistently rave about its exceptional scenery, calm atmosphere, and varied recreation opportunities. Water lovers can fish, kayak, and enjoy the waterfall views, while those who'd like to keep their adventures dry can take advantage of the well-maintained trails and abundant camping opportunities instead. Be warned, however, that the area is usually only open from mid-May to mid-October. But once you've figured out the timing, how do you reach such a remote-feeling gem?
Thanks to its location right next to Ontario Highway 553, getting here is pretty straightforward and generally doesn't require a specialized vehicle. With that said, prepare for quite a long road trip, since the province's biggest cities (that many travelers will pass through) are all around five hours away or more. Fliers might have to get a rental to cover the 75 miles from the nearest major airport in Sudbury.
Waterfalls, riverside views, and fishing in Chutes Provincial Park
Canada is known for being the most lake-filled country in the world and, thus, a water lover's paradise. In Chute Provincial Park's case, the waterfront allure comes from its proximity to the Aux Sables River and its scenic waterfalls. The falls, in particular, are described as the area's centerpiece, beloved for their beautiful views and variety. There are so many of them scattered around the park that there's a good chance you'll get to see at least a couple and compare.
Once you've gotten your waterfall fix, you can move on to fishing. This is an especially popular spot to catch salmon in the fall; just make sure to stick to the designated fishing spots and watch out for other species like pike, walleye, perch, and bass as well. Those looking for a more laid-back way to enjoy the nearby river will be happy to learn that there's a decent swimming beach on-site, and it's only minutes away from some of the campsites (more on these below). Be warned that the area is described as very rocky, so pack the right footwear. On the flip side, the water is shallow enough even for children to enjoy, and the views might make up for the uncomfortable set-up. There are a couple of sandy swimming spots, too, but these are smaller.
In some sections, the current even creates a type of lazy river effect, so you can just bring a floating device and make your way down. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular around here, though it's worth noting that those activities — plus other water sports like boating, kiteboarding, and paddling — have limited availability and are season-dependent.
Chutes Provincial Park's forest trails and camping facilities
Spanning almost 270 acres, Chutes Provincial Park promises impressive trails that go through the forest and offer views of the river. The Twin Bridges Trail is a standout. It stretches over 3 miles and can take up to two hours to complete, but the lookout spots and plaques providing historical information about the area add a lot of interest to the experience. As you're exploring, you might also come across birds, squirrels, toads, and more, but remember the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Canada and respect the local wildlife, despite how much you want to take that perfect picture.
Because the park is located so far away from major urban centers, those who want to experience it in full might want to spend a couple of nights on-site — that's where the camping facilities come in handy. The area features car, group, and radio-free sites, along with standard tent sites. The sites are wooded and nicely spaced, and the restrooms are described as clean. Facilities include picnic tables, fire pits, showers, laundry services, and water taps. Group sites can accommodate up to 30 tents, and just like many of the other spots you can choose, they're within walking distance of the beach. For car campers interested in swimming, campground D is one of the closest to the designated area.
If you're ready to take on a two-hour drive, plan a day trip to Killarney Provincial Park, too. You can make this a stop along the Georgian Bay Coastal Route, one of the nine best Great Lakes road trips that promises unmatched adventure and beauty.