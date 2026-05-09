Wisconsin Or Michigan: Which State Really Has The Better Great Lakes Towns?

In both Wisconsin and Michigan, travelers can discover captivating villages along the shorelines of the Great Lakes, the largest chain of freshwater lakes in the world. Part of Wisconsin's northernmost edge borders Lake Superior, while its eastern edge abuts Lake Michigan, creating more than 800 miles of shoreline. Michigan, meanwhile, touches four Great Lakes: Huron and Erie in addition to Superior and Michigan. Stretched along those four lakes are a whopping 3,000 miles of shoreline. That's a lot of Great Lakes shoreline to explore across the two states.

But if you had to choose, which of the two states has the most scenic and vibrant Great Lakes towns? It's a close match, but Michigan has a slight edge over Wisconsin for having more towns recognized by top-tier travel publications and local travel experts. When highlighting must-visit destinations situated along the Great Lakes, the publications and blogs we studied mentioned Michigan towns more often than those in any other Midwestern state, Wisconsin included.

For example, a Midwest Living article highlighted 20 Great Lakes towns in the Midwest as excellent vacation destinations, and 12 out of those 20 were in Michigan. Only two on the list were in Wisconsin, and the rest were in Minnesota, Indiana, and Ohio. Similarly, on the United list of the nine best Midwestern lake towns to visit during summer, five were Michigan Great Lakes towns. Only one was in Wisconsin (Sheboygan), and the other Wisconsin town highlighted was not on the Great Lakes. So while Wisconsin can certainly lay claim to some stunning Great Lakes towns, Michigan tips the scale in this case. To help our readers understand their differences, we did a deep dive into the two states' Lake Superior and Lake Michigan shorelines — this is what we found.