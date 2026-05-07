The Dominican Republic's Newest All-Inclusive Resort With Casino Games And A Waterpark Opens In 2026

Sandy beaches, warm weather, and relaxing vibes are the hallmarks of a good vacation. Which is exactly why over 3.7 million Americans hopped on a plane to visit the Dominican Republic in 2025. But, frequent visitors to the largest city, Punta Cana, know that the serene beachy atmosphere means it often gets booked out weeks or even months in advance. Luckily, one of the premier names in luxurious, all-inclusive resorts in the area — Lopesan Hotel Group, known for Costa Bávaro Resort — recently announced plans for three new resorts on the same property, adding a total of 1,035 rooms. One of these resorts is a family-focused, all-inclusive resort called Lopesan Splash Cove Resort, Spa, & Casino, tentatively set to open in June 2026.

In its February 2026 press release, the Lopesan Group describes Splash Cove as "a water-centric leisure concept designed around shared experiences." Unlike the traditional design of a single pool servicing all guests, Splash Cove's architecture splits the pool area into individual zones, with different pools dedicated to different experiences. Some pools are set up for playing and group activities, while others are designed for relaxation and quiet moments. A waterpark lets children splash through tunnels and slides, while the Ola pool bar, right beside the waterpark, lets parents enjoy refreshing cocktails while keeping an eye on their kids.

Lopesan's layout for this expansion allows guests to drift through the entire property through a promenade called The Boulevard. While some areas (like the adult-only parts of Serenity Bay) remain exclusive to guests of that specific hotel, the amenities along The Boulevard are shared between all resorts on the property. With its many amenities, shops, and pools, Lopesan's expanded property offers guests an immersive and luxurious experience worthy of the sprawling tropical oasis that is the Dominican Republic.