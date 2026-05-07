The Dominican Republic's Newest All-Inclusive Resort With Casino Games And A Waterpark Opens In 2026
Sandy beaches, warm weather, and relaxing vibes are the hallmarks of a good vacation. Which is exactly why over 3.7 million Americans hopped on a plane to visit the Dominican Republic in 2025. But, frequent visitors to the largest city, Punta Cana, know that the serene beachy atmosphere means it often gets booked out weeks or even months in advance. Luckily, one of the premier names in luxurious, all-inclusive resorts in the area — Lopesan Hotel Group, known for Costa Bávaro Resort — recently announced plans for three new resorts on the same property, adding a total of 1,035 rooms. One of these resorts is a family-focused, all-inclusive resort called Lopesan Splash Cove Resort, Spa, & Casino, tentatively set to open in June 2026.
In its February 2026 press release, the Lopesan Group describes Splash Cove as "a water-centric leisure concept designed around shared experiences." Unlike the traditional design of a single pool servicing all guests, Splash Cove's architecture splits the pool area into individual zones, with different pools dedicated to different experiences. Some pools are set up for playing and group activities, while others are designed for relaxation and quiet moments. A waterpark lets children splash through tunnels and slides, while the Ola pool bar, right beside the waterpark, lets parents enjoy refreshing cocktails while keeping an eye on their kids.
Lopesan's layout for this expansion allows guests to drift through the entire property through a promenade called The Boulevard. While some areas (like the adult-only parts of Serenity Bay) remain exclusive to guests of that specific hotel, the amenities along The Boulevard are shared between all resorts on the property. With its many amenities, shops, and pools, Lopesan's expanded property offers guests an immersive and luxurious experience worthy of the sprawling tropical oasis that is the Dominican Republic.
A space designed around water
The planned expansion centers on a water theme. The new design includes six pools, multiple waterfalls, and a waterpark, including a massive, 55,500-square-foot lagoon-style pool in the center of the layout, a wave pool, and a series of cenotes for a more relaxed vibe. The lagoon is the largest of the pools and features stones and natural plants for a realistic lagoon look, plus outdoor tables and chairs under patio umbrellas. But guests hoping to remain close to the water will want to book a room at Splash Cove, the closest resort to most of the pools and right beside the brand-new water park.
The heart of Splash Cove's family-friendly offering is the Aquatica water park. Unlike other resorts that have theme parks far from the hotel rooms, Aquatica is meant to be an integral part of the Splash Cove experience. It features multiple levels of slides, tunnels, and bridges, all within a stone's throw of the main Splash Cove building. The short paths between the water park and the other pools also allow guests to seamlessly move between the pool areas as needed, without having to plan in advance. The resort also has a club (the Vela Beach Club), which provides guests with direct access to the beach.
The hotel follows this water-centric theme in its rooms, too. Most of the rooms overlook a pool or the waterpark. But for those hoping to spend as much time as possible in the water, the hotel also offers swim-up rooms with private terraces that connect directly to the pool.
Casinos and a bustling boulevard come to life at night
Lopesan Splash Cove is only 20 minutes (10 miles) from the Punta Cana International Airport, so guests have enough time to explore nearby attractions like the idyllic and less crowded Macao Beach if they want to. But the beauty of staying at a Lopesan property is that you don't have to leave the hotel to enjoy shopping, drinks, play areas, or the famous Bávaro Beach.
Connecting the three new resorts to the original Costa Bávaro Resort is The Boulevard — a mini strip mall located within the resort compound. Tiled paths wind through tall trees and leafy plants, while leading you through shops, restaurants, bars, spas, and themed clubs for children and teenagers. Guests can enjoy a cup of ice cream at Iceberg — the hotel's ice cream bar — before ambling along to La Boheme, an upscale French restaurant. Parents can drop their kids (aged 4-12) off at the Panchi Club to enjoy a variety of games while they enjoy a steaming cup of Dominican coffee at Bavaro Coffee or relax under a masseuse's hands at Om Spa.
The boulevard is also the location of a large casino, where guests can play blackjack and poker, or try their hands at the slot machines. One Google reviewer described the casino as having "a laid back vibe" compared to some of the high-stakes, raucous casinos in places like Las Vegas. However, remember that all-inclusive packages don't necessarily include everything, especially premium drinks and casino games. If you want free drinks, the hotel's FAQs section lists some of the drinks provided at the restaurants and bars that are part of the all-inclusive package.