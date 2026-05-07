Between The Aria And Bellagio Is Las Vegas' Underrated Resort With Stunning Strip Views And Smoke-Free Appeal

When you think "Vegas resorts," it can be easy to overlook the Vdara because, unlike the resorts that surround it, the Vdara lacks many of the flashy attractions, opulent restaurants, or kitschy themes that help a Vegas hotel stand out. The Vdara is not shaped like a castle or a pyramid, and it doesn't have a roller coaster. In fact, the Vdara can probably be more easily identified by what it doesn't have than by what it does. The Vdara doesn't have a casino or a nightclub, for example. It doesn't even have a restaurant – just a cafe, a Starbucks, and a lobby bar that serves mainly small bites.

It can also be tricky to find, as the building is nondescript by Vegas standards — tall, thin, and camouflaged in a desert sky-blue color. It's somewhat hidden amid a crowd of similar-looking hotels that are part of what is now officially called Aria Campus, but is more commonly known by its former name — "CityCenter." CityCenter was designed as a mixed-use complex of dining, shopping, lodging, and condos with an urban vibe. With suites that come with kitchenettes and, in some cases, even washers and dryers, the Vdara definitely feels more like a luxury apartment building than it does a hotel, and that's because when it first opened in 2009, that's exactly what it was. But as the full effects of the recession hit, the condo hotel was remodeled into an all-suite hotel – though an estimated 149 of Vdara's suites remain individually owned.

Another thing the Vdara offers that has helped it stand out from other non-smoking resorts or all-suite Las Vegas hotels with luxury spas, is the stunning view, especially from one of the Panaramic Suites, which offers a 270-degree view of the Strip or Sphere, and the surrounding twinkly cityscape (Insider tip: For the best views, make sure to book a room above floor eight.) Waking up to a bird's-eye view of the Bellagio Fountain Show or watching a brilliant desert sunset over the hazy blue mountains are some of the only-in-Vegas experiences the Vdara provides.