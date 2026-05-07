Between The Aria And Bellagio Is Las Vegas' Underrated Resort With Stunning Strip Views And Smoke-Free Appeal
As a longtime Las Vegas local, one of the most common questions I get from out-of-towners planning a vacation to Vegas is: Where do you recommend we stay? How I answer that will often depend on who is doing the asking. If the person is a 20-something coming to Vegas to party, I might suggest The Cosmopolitan, which has a 60,000-square-foot nightclub and some of the city's trendiest bars, including five hidden speakeasies and a three-story lobby bar inside a chandelier. But if the person is older, has kids in tow, or is simply looking for a quieter way to experience the Entertainment Capital of the World, I might suggest they go next door to the often-overlooked and underrated Vdara Hotel and Spa.
The Vdara is a 57-story, all-suite hotel that is non-gaming, non-smoking, and decidedly "un-Vegas." It's perfect for people who want to be close enough to the action that they can easily walk to the major attractions while also feeling removed from the noise and frenetic energy of the pulsing nightclubs, pinging slot machines, and throngs of boisterous tourists milling about with their 3-foot-long frozen margaritas. The Vdara has a prime location on the Strip, centrally located between the Aria and Bellagio resorts. This means that if you stay there, you're only about a 10-minute walk away from the famous Bellagio fountains and botanical garden, as well as a variety of unique restaurants at The Cosmopolitan. And with an indoor walkway that connects Vdara to The Cosmopolitan and the Bellagio, you won't even have to venture outside if you don't want to, which is a huge plus if you're visiting during the hot summer months.
Be close to the action but feel miles away at Vdara
When you think "Vegas resorts," it can be easy to overlook the Vdara because, unlike the resorts that surround it, the Vdara lacks many of the flashy attractions, opulent restaurants, or kitschy themes that help a Vegas hotel stand out. The Vdara is not shaped like a castle or a pyramid, and it doesn't have a roller coaster. In fact, the Vdara can probably be more easily identified by what it doesn't have than by what it does. The Vdara doesn't have a casino or a nightclub, for example. It doesn't even have a restaurant – just a cafe, a Starbucks, and a lobby bar that serves mainly small bites.
It can also be tricky to find, as the building is nondescript by Vegas standards — tall, thin, and camouflaged in a desert sky-blue color. It's somewhat hidden amid a crowd of similar-looking hotels that are part of what is now officially called Aria Campus, but is more commonly known by its former name — "CityCenter." CityCenter was designed as a mixed-use complex of dining, shopping, lodging, and condos with an urban vibe. With suites that come with kitchenettes and, in some cases, even washers and dryers, the Vdara definitely feels more like a luxury apartment building than it does a hotel, and that's because when it first opened in 2009, that's exactly what it was. But as the full effects of the recession hit, the condo hotel was remodeled into an all-suite hotel – though an estimated 149 of Vdara's suites remain individually owned.
Another thing the Vdara offers that has helped it stand out from other non-smoking resorts or all-suite Las Vegas hotels with luxury spas, is the stunning view, especially from one of the Panaramic Suites, which offers a 270-degree view of the Strip or Sphere, and the surrounding twinkly cityscape (Insider tip: For the best views, make sure to book a room above floor eight.) Waking up to a bird's-eye view of the Bellagio Fountain Show or watching a brilliant desert sunset over the hazy blue mountains are some of the only-in-Vegas experiences the Vdara provides.
A focus on health and wellness in the heart of Sin City
Vdara is a solid choice if you're traveling to Las Vegas with little kids. Located in the center of the Strip, the Vdara is within walking distance from several of my favorite kid-friendly Las Vegas Strip attractions (because, yes, Vegas isn't just for adults). Plus, all of the rooms at the Vdara are suites, which means you'll have the all-important ability to corral the kids into the living room and close the door so that you can take a nap or enjoy some quiet with a soak in the tub.
What's more, guests at Vdara have complimentary access to the pools at Aria, which are located just a 4-minute walk away. While the Vdara has its own pool and cabanas (pictured above), I like that one of the pools at Aria includes a shallow, gradually sloping entry area, which I found worked well as a makeshift kiddie pool when my daughter was a baby or toddler. And finally, as one of only a few non-smoking and non-gaming hotels on the Strip, you won't have to worry about tugging your curious kiddos away from the blinking slot machines or requesting a room change because the people next door are smoking in their room. Vdara's focus on health and wellness extends beyond the smoke-free appeal. Vdara also has an award-winning, two-story spa and salon, a gym, and a cardio center with 24-hour access.
If you get lost trying to find the Vdara, simply look for the giant kayak art sculpture in front of the building. The 75-foot art installation is made of more than 200 boats, including kayaks, canoes, and rowboats, all artfully arranged in the shape of a blooming flower. You can't miss it. And while you're out, you may want to wander over to the Shops at Crystals, which is located within CityCenter and just a 7-minute walk away from the Vdara. Called just "Crystals" for short by locals, this high-end retail mall has the largest Louis Vuitton store in North America as well as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, and nearly 50 more of the world's most luxe brands. The Miracle Mile mall, a shopping destination packed with a mile of food, fashion, and fun, is also about a 12-minute walk away.