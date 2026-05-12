Connecticut's Seaside Park Is A New England Haven With Sandy Beaches And A Top-Ranked Boardwalk
When you envision lush, lake-studded Connecticut, thoughts of Yale University, scrumptious lobster rolls, and — especially — vibrant fall foliage may spring to mind. The state is home to 142 stunning state parks that draw some 17 million visitors a year, each one teeming with rolling hills, magical woodlands, and incredible wildlife, from black bears to bobcats. While the "Constitution State" is renowned for its lush forests, it also boasts 332 miles of pretty coastline that's home to sandy beaches strung like pearls along Long Island Sound. Sunseekers craving more than just a patch of sand can while away their summer days at Ocean Beach Park, a seaside escape with family-friendly fun and a top-ranked boardwalk featuring activities, amusement park rides, and summer eats.
Ocean Beach Park is a New England haven nestled on the coast in vibrant New London, a town packed with artsy vibes and cultural activities. More than your average beach, the bustling seaside park is situated next to tranquil Alewife Cove on a stretch of Ocean Beach. It has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the country, owing to its range of fun-in-the-sun activities and views of boat-filled Long Island Sound. Encompassing a half-mile stretch of sand fringed by peaceful waters, Ocean Beach Park and its beloved boardwalk have all the things (and more!) that make for an ideal day at the beach. From waterslides and live entertainment to casual eats and an Olympic-size pool, this is one seaside spot where you'll never want summer to end.
Revel in family-friendly fun and beachy eats along Ocean Beach Park's celebrated boardwalk
The wealth of activities lining Ocean Beach Park's boardwalk has landed it on the USA Today 10Best list for "Best Boardwalk" two years in a row. This lively wooden wharf is jam-packed with to-dos, making it the total opposite of the tranquil boardwalk you could meander not too far away in a charming beach town just outside New Haven.
As if a beachside mini-golf course and a three-tiered waterslide weren't reason enough to bring the kiddos down to the boardwalk, there's an amusement park filled with classic rides like a Ferris wheel, carousel, and roller coaster. There's also a playground, a spray park, and an arcade. If swimming in salty ocean water isn't your thing, you might opt for a freshwater dip in the boardwalk's Olympic-size swimming pool. Prices for attractions range from $10 to $15, depending on the day of the week and the time you attend. You'll snag the best deal for the amusement park on Monday night between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., when entry costs $13 per person and $10 for groups of 4 or more.
For casual eats and treats, grab some nosh at one of the boardwalk's three restaurants. Sit-down restaurant Sandbar Cafe offers all-day, summertime dining and cocktails on a sprawling terrace overlooking the beach. At Boardwalk Galley, get some grab-and-go snacks like hot dogs, pizza, and burgers to take down to the sand. And because summertime at the beach simply doesn't exist without ice cream, Boardwalk Creamery is the spot for satisfying that sun-drenched sweet tooth with delectable swirls of soft serve.
Enjoy live summertime events, soak up some rays on the sand, and stroll out to Alewife Cove
Live events are a major part of the summer fun at Ocean Beach Park, with a loaded lineup scheduled well in advance. From classic car shows and musical events like Motown-themed nights and a Pat Benatar cover band, to radiant fireworks displays, country line dancing, and live DJs, the boardwalk is heaving with daily, summertime events. For some retail therapy on the boardwalk, the Ocean Beach Park Gift Shop is a top spot to grab souvenirs and beach toys for the kids. If you're craving less action and more Mother Nature, take a stroll along the park's nature trail out to Alewife Cove, a shallow estuary where you can fish, kayak, and marvel at wildlife.
As for Ocean Beach itself, this seaside haven runs along a wide, crescent-shaped patch of soft, golden sand with plenty of room for beachgoers to lay out their towels and catch some rays. This stretch of Long Island Sound is calm with minimal wave activity, making the water suitable for little ones to splash and play. You can count on clean bathrooms, but there aren't any loungers or umbrellas on the beach, so bring what you need to stay comfy and sunburn-free. In online reviews, Ocean Beach checks several fun-in-the-sun boxes. "A great beach for a solo or family vacation. Lovely and clean facilities. Plenty of accessible parking and easy to find," shared a reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Parking fees at Ocean Beach Park ($30 on weekdays and $40 on weekends) include admission for up to five guests. To reach Ocean Beach Park, it's roughly about an hour's drive from both the state capital, Hartford, and the coastal town of New Haven, the unexpected pizza capital of the U.S.