Connecticut's Seaside Park Is A New England Haven With Sandy Beaches And A Top-Ranked Boardwalk

The wealth of activities lining Ocean Beach Park's boardwalk has landed it on the USA Today 10Best list for "Best Boardwalk" two years in a row. This lively wooden wharf is jam-packed with to-dos, making it the total opposite of the tranquil boardwalk you could meander not too far away in a charming beach town just outside New Haven.

As if a beachside mini-golf course and a three-tiered waterslide weren't reason enough to bring the kiddos down to the boardwalk, there's an amusement park filled with classic rides like a Ferris wheel, carousel, and roller coaster. There's also a playground, a spray park, and an arcade. If swimming in salty ocean water isn't your thing, you might opt for a freshwater dip in the boardwalk's Olympic-size swimming pool. Prices for attractions range from $10 to $15, depending on the day of the week and the time you attend. You'll snag the best deal for the amusement park on Monday night between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., when entry costs $13 per person and $10 for groups of 4 or more.

For casual eats and treats, grab some nosh at one of the boardwalk's three restaurants. Sit-down restaurant Sandbar Cafe offers all-day, summertime dining and cocktails on a sprawling terrace overlooking the beach. At Boardwalk Galley, get some grab-and-go snacks like hot dogs, pizza, and burgers to take down to the sand. And because summertime at the beach simply doesn't exist without ice cream, Boardwalk Creamery is the spot for satisfying that sun-drenched sweet tooth with delectable swirls of soft serve.