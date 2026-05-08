Canada's Stunning Nova Scotia Town Is A Cozy Gem With Museums, Tasty Bites, And Peaceful Vibes

Cozy fishing towns perched on peaceful harbors and fresh seafood straight from the ocean are among the delights that set Nova Scotia apart from its Canadian sister provinces. Stretching between the kaleidoscopic capital of Halifax and the Southeastern tip of the peninsula, the South Shore region within Nova Scotia is a prime spot to experience historic colonial villages, scenic lighthouses, and gourmet bites.

One of its exemplary coastal communities is Shelburne, a town offering all the above, with its museums celebrating the town's maritime heritage, and an ample variety of eateries serving fresh lobster rolls, local craft ale, and plenty of Acadian delicacies — such as crab and fish chowder, and molasses cookies. Stroll along the town's serene Dock Street, and you will notice the lack of visible electrical wires by the waterfront, giving Shelburne its off-grid, old-timey aura. Removed in 1994 for the filming of "The Scarlet Letter", this feature has attracted several other Hollywood productions since, becoming a feature of the town's peaceful appeal.

Despite its contained size, visitors will find plenty to do in Shelburne beyond its Museums by the Sea complex – which is the town's main cultural hotspot, including several heritage buildings that champion Shelburne's local culture, trades, and history. Shelburne is also the regular host to seasonal festivals like the Shelburne County Lobster Festival in June, and events focused on arts and entertainment, such as exhibitions and shows at the Osprey Arts Centre.