What Really Happens To The Rides After An Amusement Park Closes Forever?

When an amusement park closes for good — like shuttered theme parks that thrill-seekers still get nostalgic for – the park's rides often face three distinct fates: They can either be sold, dismantled for scrap or, in some rare cases, abandoned entirely. If the rides are relatively new and in great working condition, they are often sold. But transporting a ride can be expensive, and older or repair-heavy attractions may be cost-prohibitive, so other parks may decide it's not worth the cost and hassle. In those instances, the rides might be sold for scrap instead.

Six Flags often repurposes its rides rather than scrapping them, a strategy that makes sense for the company's bottom line. Why buy a new ride when you can simply adopt a used one from another park that no longer needs it? Roller coasters in particular aren't cheap, especially when purchased new. A new roller coaster, for example, can cost millions of dollars, whereas a used coaster costs at least 80% less, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Shockwave roller coaster at Six Flags Great America operated throughout the 1990s before it was dismantled and scrapped in the early 2000s. Another example, Road Runner Express, operated at Six Flags New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina forced the park's closure in 2005. The ride was later relocated to Six Flags Magic Mountain, where it continues to operate.

The Walt Disney Company has also been in the repurposing game, moving its Carousel of Progress from Disneyland to Walt Disney World, reusing parade floats, and repurposing ride components and even entire theaters. Still, it's rare for major operators like Disneyland or Universal Studios to purchase rides from other parks; they typically build new attractions on-site. Buying used rides is more common among smaller or regional parks like Knott's Berry Farm or Six Flags.