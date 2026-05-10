Milwaukee's Award-Winning Hotel Smack Dab In The Center Of The Theater District Is Known For Artsy Vibes

Saint Kate's accommodations range from deluxe rooms to multi-bedroom suites. Each functions as a mini art gallery, featuring local art on the walls and patterned textiles throughout. There are also plenty of unique art and music-inspired touches, such as drawing paper and pencils, record players, and a ukulele to foster creativity. Those looking for a truly colorful stay should book one of the four Canvas rooms, which were all designed by a different local artist. One is a riot of colorful animal prints, while another boasts floral wallpaper and fuzzy duvets. For the most space, the Ovation Suite is an expansive two-bedroom retreat with living and dining rooms for a residence-like stay.

St. Kate's artsy vibes are infused in every aspect of the property, including the on-site restaurant and bars. The hotel's flagship restaurant is the Studio Kitchen, a buzzy and sleek dining room that serves breakfast during the week, a brunch with a DJ on the weekends, and dinner daily. The globally-inspired dinner menu features a wide variety of flavors, from classic burgers and steakhouse cuts to sushi rolls and Mediterranean sea bass. Accompanying the menu is an innovative list of cocktails and mocktails, from fruit-forward concoctions to spicy libations, which makes sense as Milwaukee is known for its outrageous cocktail culture. For more unique cocktails, venture to the Bar, an elegant living room off the lobby, or the Upper Bar, an alfresco patio overlooking the city's historic buildings and Milwaukee riverfront. "Top-notch hotel with comfortable and creative rooms, friendly and accommodating staff, and an amazing artistic atmosphere," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We love walking the galleries and having a drink at the bar and listening to live music."