Milwaukee's Award-Winning Hotel Smack Dab In The Center Of The Theater District Is Known For Artsy Vibes
As Wisconsin's largest city, Milwaukee brims with creative energy and is known as the Midwest's "City of Festivals." Tucked along the Milwaukee River is the city's Theater District, which has long been home to historic theaters and performing arts venues. Here, you'll find Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, a stylish haven infused with contemporary art and design that celebrates the city's creative ethos. It was named for Saint Catherine of Bologna, a 15th-century nun who is considered the patron saint of artists. Since opening in 2019, the award-winning hotel has been voted the best hotel in Milwaukee by U.S. News and World Report and one of the Best of the Best U.S. hotels in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers Choice Awards. This urban gem is home to 219 rooms and suites, all kitted out with eclectic and whimsical decor that immerses guests in the hotel's artsy vibes. This extends to its multiple restaurants and bars, ranging from the convivial Studio Kitchen to the Upper Bar with panoramic city views.
The hotel itself is an art exhibition space, showcasing a wide range of paintings, sculptures, and installation work by local artists throughout the year. The hotel also doubles as a performing arts venue with frequent live music performances in its restaurants and bars. Right outside the hotel's doors, you can attend shows in the Theater District or stroll to Milwaukee's Riverwalk, which connects three lovely neighborhoods and the city's best bites and brews. If you're flying in, the hotel is conveniently located just a 15-minute drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Room options and dining at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
Saint Kate's accommodations range from deluxe rooms to multi-bedroom suites. Each functions as a mini art gallery, featuring local art on the walls and patterned textiles throughout. There are also plenty of unique art and music-inspired touches, such as drawing paper and pencils, record players, and a ukulele to foster creativity. Those looking for a truly colorful stay should book one of the four Canvas rooms, which were all designed by a different local artist. One is a riot of colorful animal prints, while another boasts floral wallpaper and fuzzy duvets. For the most space, the Ovation Suite is an expansive two-bedroom retreat with living and dining rooms for a residence-like stay.
St. Kate's artsy vibes are infused in every aspect of the property, including the on-site restaurant and bars. The hotel's flagship restaurant is the Studio Kitchen, a buzzy and sleek dining room that serves breakfast during the week, a brunch with a DJ on the weekends, and dinner daily. The globally-inspired dinner menu features a wide variety of flavors, from classic burgers and steakhouse cuts to sushi rolls and Mediterranean sea bass. Accompanying the menu is an innovative list of cocktails and mocktails, from fruit-forward concoctions to spicy libations, which makes sense as Milwaukee is known for its outrageous cocktail culture. For more unique cocktails, venture to the Bar, an elegant living room off the lobby, or the Upper Bar, an alfresco patio overlooking the city's historic buildings and Milwaukee riverfront. "Top-notch hotel with comfortable and creative rooms, friendly and accommodating staff, and an amazing artistic atmosphere," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We love walking the galleries and having a drink at the bar and listening to live music."
Art exhibits and live music at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel takes its name seriously and ensures that every guest is treated to a local art-focused experience. The hotel is anchored by its Seed Collection, a permanent collection of contemporary art, as well as multiple temporary exhibits, featuring artworks from installation pieces to unique ceramics, that are found in dedicated gallery spaces. The hotel's Artist-in-Residence, who has an on-site studio, and Curator-in-Residence engage with guests by leading insightful tours of the hotel's art exhibits. Art tours range from a standard look at the current exhibits accompanied by champagne to more in-depth art excursions throughout the city.
Music lovers can enjoy live music on the property throughout the day and night. There are DJ sets at weekend brunches, relaxed jazz and guitar performances during happy hour, and late-night tunes in the hotel's lobby bar. The diverse calendar of music keeps the hotel lively and welcoming for hotel guests and locals alike, and helps put the spotlight on local musicians. The hotel's location smack dab in the Theater District means there's plenty of vibrant cultural programming to discover in the vicinity. In fact, Milwaukee's Theater District hosts over 2,000 performances per year. Around the block from the hotel is the lavish and historic Pabst Theater, which was built in 1895. Originally designed as an opera house, the Pabst Theater today holds a large number of performances, from music concerts to comedy shows.