Pennsylvania's Smallest State Park Is A Roadside Gem For Fishing And Picnicking Hidden In A State Forest
There are 125 state parks, covering more than 300,000 acres, in Pennsylvania. But its smallest one takes up only a tiny fraction of that land. Sand Bridge State Park is practically hidden in plain sight. It's also a fishing and picnicking spot that's easily overlooked — but despite its lack of square footage, its natural charm could just make it your favorite state park in the Keystone State.
Sand Bridge State Park is encircled by Bald Eagle State Forest, Pennsylvania's under-the-radar mountain forest for camping and trails. The large state forest, which covers nearly 200,000 acres across five counties in central Pennsylvania, is known for its high ridges, old-growth forests, and clear streams. One of those streams, called Rapid Run, flows along the northern edge of Mifflinburg, the charming Pennsylvania borough with a magical German market, scenic countryside, and unique shops. It also sits at the base of Seven Notch Mountain, a 1,873-foot peak in the Appalachian Ridges.
Pennsylvania officials decided to purchase this picturesque spot in 1905. The very small area — it only covers 3 acres — was included in the White Deer State Forest District. Two picnic pavilions and bathrooms were added in 1930. Then, when the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks started managing the tiny protected area in 1978, it became known as Sand Bridge State Park. As with all the other state parks in Pennsylvania, there is no entrance fee to visit Sand Bridge State Park.
Picnic and fish in Sand Bridge State Park
Sand Bridge State Park is a roadside gem that is easily accessible from Pennsylvania Route 192, a 45-mile scenic highway that connects Lewisburg and Centre Hall. When you pull off the highway, you'll find that the small state park has two sections, which are divided by Rapid Run and connected by a wooden footbridge. It also has two covered picnic pavilions, one on each side of the stream. There is no charge for groups to use their picnic tables and charcoal grills, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional picnic tables, ideal for families or individuals, are also scattered beneath the trees. A Tripadvisor user, who gave the park a 5-star review, said it's a "nice spot to relax and have lunch." Just be sure to clean up after your meal, as there is no trash service within the state park.
Despite being small, Sand Bridge State Park is an excellent spot to go fishing. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks Rapid Run, a cold-water stream, with brook and brown trout each year. You might catch a rainbow trout when you are casting here, as well. It is a peaceful spot where you'll hear birds and slow-moving water, making it an ideal spot to unwind and reconnect with nature. To go fishing in Sand Bridge State Park, adults (age 16 and older) must purchase a Pennsylvania fishing license — you can do this online ahead of your visit. Though in-season fishing is always allowed here, hunting is never permitted in Sand Bridge State Park.
Hike around Sand Bridge State Park
After enjoying a riverside lunch and catching some trout, you might be ready to stretch your legs in Sand Bridge State Park. Since the state park only covers a few acres, it only has one short, out-and-back nature trail. The Rapid Run Foot Path starts in the parking lot, passes the picnic pavilions, and crosses the stream before it reaches the bathrooms. Keep an eye out for a little waterfall and colorful rhododendrons along the way.
Just north of the state park, you'll find the Bake Oven Trail Via Mid State Trail in Bald Eagle State Forest. This former logging road runs parallel to Pennsylvania Route 192, where you entered the state park. The 2.6-mile, out-and-back trail heads downhill in one direction, so be prepared for the uphill climb in the other. Dogs and bikes are allowed. If you follow the trail to its western end, you'll connect to the Mid State Trail, the longest trail in Pennsylvania. The MST begins at the New York border, extends for nearly 325 miles, and ends in neighboring Maryland. It's an epic hike, to say the least.
If you aren't going on a multi-day hike, Sand Bridge State Park is easily accessible from Williamsport, Pennsylvania's city known for art, sports, and brews. You can only fly to its Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) from Washington, D.C., so for more flight options, check out Harrisburg International Airport (MDT). It's still only an hour-and-a-half drive to this little, hidden spot.