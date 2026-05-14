Pennsylvania's Smallest State Park Is A Roadside Gem For Fishing And Picnicking Hidden In A State Forest

Sand Bridge State Park is a roadside gem that is easily accessible from Pennsylvania Route 192, a 45-mile scenic highway that connects Lewisburg and Centre Hall. When you pull off the highway, you'll find that the small state park has two sections, which are divided by Rapid Run and connected by a wooden footbridge. It also has two covered picnic pavilions, one on each side of the stream. There is no charge for groups to use their picnic tables and charcoal grills, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional picnic tables, ideal for families or individuals, are also scattered beneath the trees. A Tripadvisor user, who gave the park a 5-star review, said it's a "nice spot to relax and have lunch." Just be sure to clean up after your meal, as there is no trash service within the state park.

Despite being small, Sand Bridge State Park is an excellent spot to go fishing. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks Rapid Run, a cold-water stream, with brook and brown trout each year. You might catch a rainbow trout when you are casting here, as well. It is a peaceful spot where you'll hear birds and slow-moving water, making it an ideal spot to unwind and reconnect with nature. To go fishing in Sand Bridge State Park, adults (age 16 and older) must purchase a Pennsylvania fishing license — you can do this online ahead of your visit. Though in-season fishing is always allowed here, hunting is never permitted in Sand Bridge State Park.