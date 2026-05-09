Canada's Oldest Incorporated City Is A Coastal Haven With A Charming Downtown, Cozy Shops, And Tons Of History
When it comes to coastal beauty and picturesque towns, Canada has no shortage of places to explore. But tucked along the Bay of Fundy lies one Canadian city steeped in history and overflowing with charming local shops. Saint John, New Brunswick (not to be confused with St. John's of Newfoundland and Labrador) is known as Canada's oldest incorporated city.
Originally home to the Mi'kmaq and Maliseet people, the city in its current form began to take shape after the American Revolution, when 14,000 supporters of the British Crown relocated here. At first known as Parrtown, Saint John was given its current name during its incorporation in 1785. In the decades that followed, Saint John continued to grow as a bustling port city, experiencing another wave of immigration in the 1840s due to the Irish potato famine. Nowadays, visitors can stroll its historic downtown, pop into quaint local shops, and be surrounded by 19th century buildings and landmarks.
Don't miss some time at the beach here — this coastal gem has a number of fresh water and saltwater choices. Mispec Beach is one of the city's top-rated options. Accessible from Saint John's downtown, this sandy beach offers lots of space, tide pools, tranquil scenery, and free parking. Saints Rest Beach, rated 4.7 on Google, is another gem, and is located at the entrance of Irving Nature Park. Here, visitors can find plenty of scenic rocky shoreline and coastal bluffs.
Visiting History in Saint John, New Brunswick
Saint John is brimming with old-school architecture, with 18 National Historic Sites scattered around the region. The Loyalist House Museum, which opens to visitors June through October, is one worthwhile stop for its look into the 19th century. Built in 1817 in a Georgian style typical of the time, it once belonged to the Merrits, a family who relocated to Canada in the 1780s after the American Revolution. The museum features original furniture and artifacts belonging to the Merrit family along with other items from the same time period.
For another side of local history, head to the Saint John Jewish Historical Museum, which is open from May through October, with tours available throughout the year by appointment. Housed in a former Victorian home dating back to the turn of the 20th century, the museum includes a number of permanent and rotating exhibits dedicated to the history and culture of Saint John's Jewish residents who settled in Saint John since 1785.
Apart from visiting museums, you'll see historic sites scattered throughout the city. On historic Prince William Street, for instance, find the 40-foot-tall Three Sisters Lamp, lit in the 1870s to help sailors navigate their way into the harbor. Saint John is also home to spaces like the Old Post Office historic building (pictured) and the Imperial Theatre. Dating back to 1913, the Imperial Theatre still hosts a range of performances and screenings today. Don't miss the Trinity Anglican Church with its soaring 200-foot steeple and stunning Gothic Revival architecture dating back nearly 150 years.
Shopping in Saint John's charming downtown
As one of Canada's charming coastal getaways, Saint John's picturesque historic downtown, known as "Uptown," has no shortage of quaint shops and dining establishments — over 80% of which are locally-owned. At the cozy Scheherazade Books and Music, rated 4.7 on Google, find an array of new and used books, plus records, puzzles, and more. More books, plus collectibles, and rare comics can be found at Loyalist City Coins & Books, also rated 4.7 on Google. For a range of handcrafted pottery, glassware, rugs, and largely Canadian-made artwork from the 1800s onward, head to Cobalt Art Gallery.
And no time in Saint John is complete without a visit to its oldest shopping experience: Saint John City Market, also located downtown. Dating back to the mid-1870s, it's considered the oldest operating farmer's market in the country. The market's architecture — which miraculously survived a massive fire in 1877 — even references Saint John's shipbuilding past, with a ship-like roof. Here, you can browse a range of vendors selling everything from artwork, to fresh seafood, baked goods, and prepared meals. Throughout the week, the market also hosts a lineup of events, ranging from cultural and holiday events, to pop-up exhibits, and more.
Saint John is a three and a half hour drive from Halifax International Airport in Nova Scotia, and is services by its own regional Saint John Airport. For another scenic fairytale getaway on the coast of New Brunswick consider a visit to St. Martins, just a 45-minute drive from Saint John — and St. Andrews, known for its historic architecture, is just an hour away.