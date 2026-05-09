Canada's Oldest Incorporated City Is A Coastal Haven With A Charming Downtown, Cozy Shops, And Tons Of History

When it comes to coastal beauty and picturesque towns, Canada has no shortage of places to explore. But tucked along the Bay of Fundy lies one Canadian city steeped in history and overflowing with charming local shops. Saint John, New Brunswick (not to be confused with St. John's of Newfoundland and Labrador) is known as Canada's oldest incorporated city.

Originally home to the Mi'kmaq and Maliseet people, the city in its current form began to take shape after the American Revolution, when 14,000 supporters of the British Crown relocated here. At first known as Parrtown, Saint John was given its current name during its incorporation in 1785. In the decades that followed, Saint John continued to grow as a bustling port city, experiencing another wave of immigration in the 1840s due to the Irish potato famine. Nowadays, visitors can stroll its historic downtown, pop into quaint local shops, and be surrounded by 19th century buildings and landmarks.

Don't miss some time at the beach here — this coastal gem has a number of fresh water and saltwater choices. Mispec Beach is one of the city's top-rated options. Accessible from Saint John's downtown, this sandy beach offers lots of space, tide pools, tranquil scenery, and free parking. Saints Rest Beach, rated 4.7 on Google, is another gem, and is located at the entrance of Irving Nature Park. Here, visitors can find plenty of scenic rocky shoreline and coastal bluffs.