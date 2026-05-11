Forget Denver, Retire To This North Carolina City With Mountains, Cool Weather, And Outdoor Adventures Instead

For travelers approaching retirement, the idea of relocating to a more laid-back locale probably seems pretty appealing. Aside from Florida's balmy climate, Colorado's mountain landscapes also make it one of the best states to retire to in the United States. However, for anyone wanting to settle down amidst the slopes of Denver but has been rudely confronted with the city's soaring costs, there's a more affordable alternative: Asheville. This hip city in western North Carolina offers lower prices all around, with just as much of Denver's natural beauty and access to scenic backcountry.

Tucked between the valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains, both retirees and casual travelers will find excitement in Asheville. Considered one of the country's oldest mountain ranges, the Blue Ridge slopes are known for Appalachian heritage. Meanwhile, the mountain air means all four seasons are mostly mild. Winters are chilly but not completely unbearable, while the autumn season brings spectacular foliage across the slopes. Summertime temperatures add warmth without being too hot, so you can enjoy the outdoors without getting too sweaty. Eager explorers can head into the forested slopes to hike and see gushing waterfalls.

Meanwhile, downtown Asheville is a maze of walkable streets with shady trees and beautiful architecture. Shoppers can browse local boutiques while a handful of museums offer fun exhibits for sightseers. History buffs can also spend time wandering the elegant rooms and landscaped gardens of the Biltmore Estate, the sprawling 19th-century chateau built by the Vanderbilt family. Foodies can get lost in Asheville's culinary scene, whether it's a diner serving up Southern cooking, an upscale American bistro, or a stylish cocktail bar.