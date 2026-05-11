Forget Denver, Retire To This North Carolina City With Mountains, Cool Weather, And Outdoor Adventures Instead
For travelers approaching retirement, the idea of relocating to a more laid-back locale probably seems pretty appealing. Aside from Florida's balmy climate, Colorado's mountain landscapes also make it one of the best states to retire to in the United States. However, for anyone wanting to settle down amidst the slopes of Denver but has been rudely confronted with the city's soaring costs, there's a more affordable alternative: Asheville. This hip city in western North Carolina offers lower prices all around, with just as much of Denver's natural beauty and access to scenic backcountry.
Tucked between the valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains, both retirees and casual travelers will find excitement in Asheville. Considered one of the country's oldest mountain ranges, the Blue Ridge slopes are known for Appalachian heritage. Meanwhile, the mountain air means all four seasons are mostly mild. Winters are chilly but not completely unbearable, while the autumn season brings spectacular foliage across the slopes. Summertime temperatures add warmth without being too hot, so you can enjoy the outdoors without getting too sweaty. Eager explorers can head into the forested slopes to hike and see gushing waterfalls.
Meanwhile, downtown Asheville is a maze of walkable streets with shady trees and beautiful architecture. Shoppers can browse local boutiques while a handful of museums offer fun exhibits for sightseers. History buffs can also spend time wandering the elegant rooms and landscaped gardens of the Biltmore Estate, the sprawling 19th-century chateau built by the Vanderbilt family. Foodies can get lost in Asheville's culinary scene, whether it's a diner serving up Southern cooking, an upscale American bistro, or a stylish cocktail bar.
Enjoy cool weather and scenic mountain views around Asheville
In Asheville, mountain views abound. A 90-minute drive brings adventurers to Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina's scenic state park with majestic views. More relaxed travelers can take a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered "America's favorite drive," which meanders through forested slopes with sweeping panoramas everywhere you turn. Barely 20 minutes eastward from downtown Asheville is the Haw Creek Valley Overlook, which is particularly picturesque at sunset. With an elevation of almost 3,000 feet, you can stand at the precipice and gaze out across the slopes silhouetted on the horizon.
Keep driving along the parkway for another 40 minutes to reach the Ridge Junction Overlook, which sits at an even higher elevation of over 5,000 feet. A lookout platform offers panoramas of the forested ridges, and birdwatchers should keep an eye out for migrating flocks. From there, you're just a stone's throw from Mount Mitchell State Park. Park the car, hike to the mountaintop viewing deck, and look down through the clouds at the valley below as you soak up the atmosphere. "It's one of those places where you just want to sit quietly and take in the beauty around you," shared a previous visitor on Google Reviews.
Given its high elevation, you can expect cool temperatures in Asheville. However, compared to Denver, Asheville's climate is a tad more humid, with much less year-round snowfall, according to Weather Spark. Less snow doesn't mean no snow at all, however, and Asheville winters are great for hitting the ski slopes. Meanwhile, the dense mountain forests mean summertime mostly stays around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, with extra rain showers cooling everything down.
Hiking, fishing, and forest picnics around Asheville
For the eager adventurers out there, Asheville is a solid base for hiking trips. Retirees looking to stay active can also head out on leisurely treks through the sloping landscape. Enter the sylvan woodlands of Richmond Hill Park, just a 10-minute drive from downtown. Trails meander between creeks and gentle slopes where leafy branches form a shady canopy. Despite being so close to town, the park feels like a slice of remote wilderness. Pet owners can also bring their dogs along.
South of town is The North Carolina Arboretum with its blooming flowers and walking trails amidst towering trees. "Always a relaxing and whimsical experience in nature," a previous visitor shared. For a short and easy walk, head along the Creekside Trail, which follows the banks of the Bent Creek, while the Hard Times Road (as the name suggests) offers more of a challenge, with steep inclines. Just beyond the arboretum is Lake Powhatan, where you can enjoy a swim, relax with a picnic on the lake's sandy beach, or bring rods to try your luck at the fishing pier.
About a 30-minute drive from Asheville is the North Mills River Recreation Area, a stretch of woodlands where anglers can fish along the Mills River. Tall, shady trees create a tranquil backdrop for strolls along the paved footpaths, while paddlers can kayak or go tubing down the river. Pack a hamper for a picnic or bring camping gear to pitch a tent and spend the night beneath the stars. While Asheville is certainly an enticing retirement destination, all types of travelers will enjoy their time here.