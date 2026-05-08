Los Angeles' Oldest Street Is A Vibrant Downtown Hub With Dining, Sightseeing, And A Lively Mexican Market

Out-of-town visitors may overlook Downtown Los Angeles in favor of flashier destinations like Santa Monica or Beverly Hills. But if you want to get to the heart of local culture and history, there are few better places to explore — and it all started with Olvera Street. Known as the birthplace of Los Angeles, and part of El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, the area was first established as a farming community in 1781. By the 1800s, the street now known as Olvera Street began to flourish, and was officially named in 1877.

A few decades later, Olvera Street fell into neglect. But its second life began in the late 1920s, when a woman named Christine Sterling started a fundraising effort to revitalize the street. Part of her vision was to create a traditional Mexican market, and this came to life with the street's reopening in 1930. Nearly a century later, Olvera Street is one of Los Angeles' epicenters for history and culture. Although it spans just .10 miles, it's packed with locally-run and long-standing eateries, historic landmarks, and at its heart, a vibrant Mexican marketplace with dozens of vendors.

To experience Olvera Street at its liveliest, plan your visit for one of its festivals. Its Day of the Dead celebration — from the end of October to November 2 — is particularly special, speaking from experience. It has been a decades-long Olvera Street tradition, and includes traditional Mayan and Aztec ceremonies, a range of dance and musical performances, and community altars on display. Keep in mind that specific hours of the restaurants and shops vary, and some begin to wind down around 6:00 p.m. From Los Angeles International Airport, it's around 40 to 45 minutes to Olvera Street by car or by public transportation (Olvera Street is located right next to Union Station).