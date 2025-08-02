This Often Overlooked Area Of Los Angeles Has Dozens Of Eclectic Galleries Full Of Local Art
As one of the city's most walkable neighborhoods, Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) is full of vibrant places to visit. From famed dining destinations like Grand Central Market to secret alleyways hiding European-style cafes, shops, and charm, there's something tucked into pretty much every corner of the skyscraper-lined neighborhood to fill a full-day itinerary in the City of Angels.
If you're planning your escape to LA — and you're dreaming of a leisurely afternoon spent strolling in and out of interesting museums and art-filled galleries — DTLA is an underrated mecca for both. Whether your interests lie in natural history, musical icons, or contemporary art, there's a little something for everyone nestled in the bustling city blocks that comprise the heart of LA's sprawling metropolis.
And although DTLA may get a bad rap for its questionable safety and distinctive aroma, there is beauty to be found in its acclaimed institutions. All of which makes it an ideal destination for lovers of history, culture, art, and beyond.
Strolling along Gallery Row in Downtown LA
If you're flying into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and want to plan a perfect day of car-free sightseeing across the city, DTLA is easily accessible with a one-hour transit ride on the Metro A line from the LAX's Terminal 6 Lower Level FlyAway Stop. Book a one-way ticket for $1.75 on the LA Metro website and ride to Union Station, which will drop you off in the heart of downtown.
From there, you can take a stroll around Gallery Row. Situated in the heart of downtown between Grand Avenue and Little Tokyo — one of the best areas for authentic Japanese food and shops — Gallery Row comprises over 50 different galleries, museums, and theaters accessible by foot. You can even access an interactive map, and mark which spots you'd like to visit.
Starting at the east end, duck into The Last Bookstore to visit The Spring Arts Collective. Located on the second floor, the gallery is filled with the works of local artist Andrea Bogdan, who creates her colorful paintings in a private studio inside the bookstore. In the center of Gallery Row, you'll find The Hive Gallery. Featuring the works of five local artists a month, the space doubles as a studio for resident artists. Make sure to explore their neo-pop illustrations and check out their $50 and under store if you want to score some great art at a budget-friendly price. To peep all the galleries, visit during the second Thursday of the month to take part in the Downtown Art Walk. Running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the self-guided tour spotlights an array of galleries celebrating the vibrant community of local artists in DTLA.
Exploring the museums and art galleries in Downtown LA
To further immerse yourself in the art and culture DTLA has to offer, you can explore a variety of galleries and museums — including the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) on Grand Avenue. Designed by architect Arata Isozaki with pop culture and classical design elements, the vibrant building is host to a treasure trove of exhibits, a public art display created from stainless steel airplane parts, and an outdoor monument paying homage to contemporary artists. Open Tuesday through Sunday, general admission is free of charge, with tickets on sale through their website for special exhibitions.
If you're interested in the artistry of fashion, you can visit the FIDM Museum & Galleries, also located on Grand Avenue. Highlighting iconic styles that span over 400 years of fashion, the lively museum is a wonderland of couture, film costumes, and accessories that will make any fashion lover swoon. For music lovers, the Grammy Museum, on Olympic Boulevard, boasts four floors of exhibits celebrating chart-topping icons and a gallery of red carpet apparel from music superstars past and present.
Another fascinating museum to visit in the area is the Natural History Museum on Exposition Boulevard. Displaying dinosaur bones and fossils, gems and minerals, and natural gardens year-round, the space also features rotating exhibitions spotlighting everything from cats to butterflies.