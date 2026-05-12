Tucked Between Mountains Is Montana's Lakefront State Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Camping

In a state with over 3,000 named lakes, it can be hard to know exactly where to begin when looking for that perfect waterside camping destination or fishing escape. Salmon Lake State Park is a doozy of a spot that offers wild swim locations, escape-the-city campgrounds, and fishing. Plus, it's all set high up between not one, but two Montana mountain ranges — the wildlife-filled Swan Range and the great, sculpted summits of the jagged Mission Range.

Folks come here to sling their rod on the hunt for a variety of fish life. Others simply come for the setting, the scenery, and the native fauna. Swathes of emerald-tinged pine forests conceal charming campgrounds along one shore, while a designated day-use area comes with easy-access swimming, and there's hiking and birdwatching aplenty.

Tempted? Getting here is likely to be a bit of a journey in and of itself. You're looking at just over an hour drive from the Missoula Montana Airport. It's about double that from Glacier Park International Airport, which is the main gateway to the northwestern part of the state, and the entry point to the iconic crown of the continent that is Glacier National Park. The good news is that the road trip is sure to be a jaw dropper, since Salmon Lake State Park sits beside the mountain-shrouded, lake-dotted meanders of scenic Highway 83.