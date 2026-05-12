Tucked Between Mountains Is Montana's Lakefront State Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Camping
In a state with over 3,000 named lakes, it can be hard to know exactly where to begin when looking for that perfect waterside camping destination or fishing escape. Salmon Lake State Park is a doozy of a spot that offers wild swim locations, escape-the-city campgrounds, and fishing. Plus, it's all set high up between not one, but two Montana mountain ranges — the wildlife-filled Swan Range and the great, sculpted summits of the jagged Mission Range.
Folks come here to sling their rod on the hunt for a variety of fish life. Others simply come for the setting, the scenery, and the native fauna. Swathes of emerald-tinged pine forests conceal charming campgrounds along one shore, while a designated day-use area comes with easy-access swimming, and there's hiking and birdwatching aplenty.
Tempted? Getting here is likely to be a bit of a journey in and of itself. You're looking at just over an hour drive from the Missoula Montana Airport. It's about double that from Glacier Park International Airport, which is the main gateway to the northwestern part of the state, and the entry point to the iconic crown of the continent that is Glacier National Park. The good news is that the road trip is sure to be a jaw dropper, since Salmon Lake State Park sits beside the mountain-shrouded, lake-dotted meanders of scenic Highway 83.
Fishing trips and swimming dips in the Salmon Lake State Park
The campgrounds and birding trails that make up the Salmon Lake State Park spread out across 42 acres, but this reserve also clings to the side of its namesake body of water, which sprawls over 660 acres as it skirts up the western edge of the highway. The result? There are water-based activities galore in these parts, and they often take center stage.
For starters, the fishing is said to be pretty darn epic. According to the official Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there's a hodgepodge of both native and stocked fish, which includes everything from Kokanee salmon to bull trout to whitefish to Northern pike. Writing on Tripadvisor, one past visitor offers some advice to anglers, saying that the "fishing was fine from the shore but better in kayak or canoe." To launch your expedition, you could look to the 60-foot dock and concrete boat ramp that sit within the main day-use area alongside the highway.
This area also has a designated swimming section. It runs just north of the boat ramp, is fringed by a gravel beach, and has an area marked off by buoys for added safety. One word of warning: The water tends to be on the cooler side, so brace yourself for that entry! Oh, and don't forget that Salmon Lake is but one in a whole chain that pepper the Clearwater River. Under a 15-minute drive north, the calm waters of Placid Lake have even more swimming, while the tranquil year-round resort town of Bigfork and the giant Flathead Lake are around a 1.5-hour drive away.
Camping out in the Montana mountains at Salmon Lake
Salmon Lake State Park isn't just for drop-in swimming and fishing trips. There's a campground here, too, with over 20 pitches that offer a taste of true seclusion in the Montana mountains. There are drive-in and hike-in options to pick from, with most spots spread along a loop road a short drive off the highway. There are also a couple of secluded RV pitches along a short spur road that creeps a touch closer to the lakeside.
Campsites at Salmon Lake are only open for the warmer months of the year between May and the end of September. According to the Montana State Parks Foundation, the site has become increasingly popular in recent seasons, so booking early is a good idea. It's easy to see why it's drawing crowds — the camp scores 4.5 stars out of 5 on Google, where one past visitor sums up the vibe with the following praise: "Great campground. Level sites, great swimming. We will be back for sure."
The separate pitches, which come with the usual fire rings, tables, and access to vault toilets, are set under a canopy of thick Douglas-fir and ponderosa pine forests. They also have walk-on access to a short nature trail that will take you straight to the park's boat launch and beaches, which means an easy stroll to the lakeshore no matter where you set up. While Salmon Lake doesn't provide the best views of the Swan and Mission mountains, you can get stunning shots of the ranges about 35 miles up Highway 83 in Condon, a charming community with unspoiled lakeside camping.