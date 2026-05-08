This Under-The-Radar Paradisial Greek Destination Was Voted The Second-Best Beach In The World

Beach bums assemble, for the latest global ranking from The World's 50 Best Beaches has just dropped, and it makes for some seriously interesting reading for fans of pure white sand and glowing azure seas. The 2026 list is riddled with idyllic inlets and unbeatable coastal stretches, ranging across Asia, the Caribbean, North America, Australia, the Mediterranean, and beyond. The top spot went to a nook just off the north shore of Palawan Island in the Philippines, while the only slightly less impressive second berth was reserved for a certain slice of Greek paradise called Fteri Beach.

The rankings are the product of extensive consultations with over 1,000 travel experts, who are each asked to submit their picks for the world's best beaches, alongside detailed descriptions of each spot and why it deserves the accolade. Those are then collated with more choices from specialized "Beach Ambassadors," and finally ranked by in-house editors according to their uniqueness, preservation, calm water, and other specific criteria.

Thing is, when it comes to Fteri Beach, the experts aren't the only ones singing its praises. Fteri scores an enviable 4.6 out of 5 on Tripadvisor and a 4.7 out of 5 on Google, where one past visitor summed things up with glowing words: "Possibly the most beautiful beach we have ever visited. Literally stunning." All that praise is despite the spot being firmly off the usual tourist trail, with fewer crowds of sun seekers than other more famous sands in the region, such as Greece's iconic and much-photographed Shipwreck Beach.