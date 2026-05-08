This Under-The-Radar Paradisial Greek Destination Was Voted The Second-Best Beach In The World
Beach bums assemble, for the latest global ranking from The World's 50 Best Beaches has just dropped, and it makes for some seriously interesting reading for fans of pure white sand and glowing azure seas. The 2026 list is riddled with idyllic inlets and unbeatable coastal stretches, ranging across Asia, the Caribbean, North America, Australia, the Mediterranean, and beyond. The top spot went to a nook just off the north shore of Palawan Island in the Philippines, while the only slightly less impressive second berth was reserved for a certain slice of Greek paradise called Fteri Beach.
The rankings are the product of extensive consultations with over 1,000 travel experts, who are each asked to submit their picks for the world's best beaches, alongside detailed descriptions of each spot and why it deserves the accolade. Those are then collated with more choices from specialized "Beach Ambassadors," and finally ranked by in-house editors according to their uniqueness, preservation, calm water, and other specific criteria.
Thing is, when it comes to Fteri Beach, the experts aren't the only ones singing its praises. Fteri scores an enviable 4.6 out of 5 on Tripadvisor and a 4.7 out of 5 on Google, where one past visitor summed things up with glowing words: "Possibly the most beautiful beach we have ever visited. Literally stunning." All that praise is despite the spot being firmly off the usual tourist trail, with fewer crowds of sun seekers than other more famous sands in the region, such as Greece's iconic and much-photographed Shipwreck Beach.
Find paradise at Fteri Beach
Picture soaring cliffs that lurch straight out of nowhere, pebbles that glow brilliant white under the Greek sunlight (of which there are more than 2,860 hours each year on Kefalonia), and the ultra-blue H2O of the Ionian Sea. These are just a few of the reasons why the folk over at The World's 50 Best Beaches chose to elevate Fteri up to the top of their list this year.
Unlike the Mediterranean gem of Monolithi Beach, Greece's longest, Fteri is just around 660 feet from one end to the other. It's also hemmed in by almost vertical walls of rock, which come tufted with pretty dashes of lush coastal flora that juxtapose the shimmering white of the stone and the turquoise and dark blue of the surrounding sea. The upshot? It's a wonder that it's regularly hailed as one of the isle's best-kept secrets, offering a distinct away-from-it-all sort of vibe and striking looks worthy of the world's finest coves.
The water deserves a special mention. Not only is the calmness of the shore water and the ease of access to the sea a contributing factor in the official rankings on The World's 50 Best Beaches, but Fteri is especially famed for its ultra-blue aqua, which shimmers vibrant hues of teal over a light pebble-sand seabed. That makes it a doozy for snorkelers, who can come to search for glimpses of multicolored Ionian marine life beneath the surface.
How to get to Fteri Beach
Fteri Beach isn't the easiest place to get to in Greece. There are only two options for arriving: boat or boots. The former is the most popular, with the majority of travelers opting for the regular boat that runs between the white beach and the mountain-clinging harbor village of Zola, which sits just around a cape a little to the east. According to Fteri Water Taxi, the boat service runs from the start of June to the end of September each year.
You could also do a complete day on the seas, enjoying multiple stops — including the award-winning paradise of Fteri Beach — around the shores of Kefalonia by booking a planned boat tour. One route will whisk you across to the hidden inlet of Amidi Beach after visiting Fteri, while another heads north by the mountain-shrouded sliver of white sand that is Myrtos Beach. There are four different experiences to choose from, ranging in price and the number of stops.
Then there's the hike to Fteri Beach. The trailhead is located about a 12-minute drive from Zola's harbor, opening onto a slow descent through a rugged gorge packed with vegetation. Keep watch for the stone markings that lead the way. According to reviews from past visitors on Tripadvisor, it's a challenging route on unstable terrain, so pack and plan accordingly. The reward? A soothing swim at the newly crowned second-best beach in the world and a visit to Kefalonia, an underrated Greek island with few crowds.