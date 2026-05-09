This Australian Beach With Crystal Clear Caribbean-Style Waters Was Voted The Third-Best In The World For 2026
Australia is home to over 10,000 beaches, so it's an excellent destination to soak up the sun. But with so much incredible coastline, it can be difficult to know where to go. One award-winning beach in Western Australia that you shouldn't miss is Wharton Beach, near Esperance on the southwest coast. It was voted the third-best beach in the world for 2026 by The World's 50 Best Beaches, thanks to its remote location, pristine white sand, and fun activities like surfing.
Wharton Beach is simply magnificent — the super-clear, turquoise water can easily make you feel like you're in the Caribbean. A stroll along the blinding white sands proves why it was ranked as one of the best in the world. The World's 50 Best Beaches used data and insights from over 1,000 travel professionals, and internal experts evaluated each entry based on eight points: uniqueness, wildlife, pristine area, soundtrack of nature, easy to enter, often calm water, not too crowded, and frequently idyllic. Based on these criteria, Wharton Beach was ranked No. 3 in the world.
What to do at Wharton Beach
There is plenty to keep you busy during a visit to Wharton Beach. Walking along the soft, white sand and hearing it squeak is a must. The beach is one of the area's most popular surfing spots, with one Google reviewer noting it had "friendly surfing even for kids." Naturally, swimming is a common activity here, although be careful of rip currents, as there can be up to 12 rips at the beach. Snorkeling and diving are also options, and you may even spot wildlife like dolphins. However, it's important to be vigilant when in the water, as a surfer lost their life during a shark attack at Wharton Beach in 2025 (via Surfer.com). In fact, Beach Safe gives the beach a "moderately hazardous" rating of six out of 10.
Work up a sweat before hitting the water with a hike along the 3-mile-long beach. The views across the bright blue water and white sand are phenomenal. You can also walk to Little Wharton Beach, a 1.3-mile hike, which offers more superb vistas from the hill facing Wharton Beach. One Google user offers a rave review, saying, "Stunning beach! The water is the clearest, cleanest, and bluest water I have ever seen! 100% worth the drive out here!"
If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, it's possible to drive on the beach. However, it's important to protect the environment and be aware of other beachgoers. Several Google reviewers note that the traffic from 4WD vehicles on Wharton Beach detracted from their experience.
Practical information for your trip to Wharton Beach
Part of Wharton Beach's appeal is its remote location, which makes it feel uncrowded. Wharton Beach is in the Duke of Orleans Bay area, about a one-hour drive from the breathtaking "aquatic adventure land" of Esperance. It's about an 8.5-hour drive from Perth, but Esperance's airport has daily flights to the quintessential Australian alternative to Sydney with fewer crowds. Wharton Beach is not in the nearby Cape Le Grand National Park, so bloggers report that no park entry fees apply here. If you do not want to drive on the sand, you can reach the beach with a two-wheel drive vehicle and park at a lot just a short walk away from the beach.
For overnight stays, the Duke of Orleans Caravan Park is the most convenient option, just a four-minute drive from the beach. There are powered and unpowered campsites, along with park homes and chalets, if you're not camping. Explore more of the area with a visit to the nearby Lucky or Hellfire bays in Cape Le Grand National Park — there are also two campgrounds here, but be sure to book in advance as they're very popular.
The best time to visit Wharton Beach is in Australia's summer, from December to February. This is the best time for swimming when the temperatures are warmest. If you want to visit more of the best beaches in Australia, you can head up to Queensland to see Whitehaven Beach, another one of the world's most beautiful beaches, located in the Whitsundays.