This Australian Beach With Crystal Clear Caribbean-Style Waters Was Voted The Third-Best In The World For 2026

There is plenty to keep you busy during a visit to Wharton Beach. Walking along the soft, white sand and hearing it squeak is a must. The beach is one of the area's most popular surfing spots, with one Google reviewer noting it had "friendly surfing even for kids." Naturally, swimming is a common activity here, although be careful of rip currents, as there can be up to 12 rips at the beach. Snorkeling and diving are also options, and you may even spot wildlife like dolphins. However, it's important to be vigilant when in the water, as a surfer lost their life during a shark attack at Wharton Beach in 2025 (via Surfer.com). In fact, Beach Safe gives the beach a "moderately hazardous" rating of six out of 10.

Work up a sweat before hitting the water with a hike along the 3-mile-long beach. The views across the bright blue water and white sand are phenomenal. You can also walk to Little Wharton Beach, a 1.3-mile hike, which offers more superb vistas from the hill facing Wharton Beach. One Google user offers a rave review, saying, "Stunning beach! The water is the clearest, cleanest, and bluest water I have ever seen! 100% worth the drive out here!"

If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, it's possible to drive on the beach. However, it's important to protect the environment and be aware of other beachgoers. Several Google reviewers note that the traffic from 4WD vehicles on Wharton Beach detracted from their experience.