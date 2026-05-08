The 'Sistine Chapel Of Crystals' Is A Unique Cave In Mexico With Some Of The Largest Natural Crystals Worldwide

The Sistine Chapel is often compared to ancient and awe-inspiring natural or archaeological sites because of its immense scale and artistic complexity. Mexico has its own natural wonder worthy of a similar comparison, aptly called the "Sistine Chapel of Crystals." The subterranean Cave of Crystals is a unique attraction in the Sierra de Naica Mountain, located in the state of Chihuahua. Holding some of the world's largest known natural selenite gypsum crystals, the cave is one of the most mysterious sites that only a select few have witnessed. The colossal natural wonder is situated almost a thousand feet underground, with crystal beams as long as 36 feet.

There's a reason why the crystal cave remains closed to the public — with temperatures up to 136 degrees Fahrenheit, it is extremely hot and dangerous for daily visitors. On top of that, humidity levels are almost at 100%, making survival without specialized gear limited to minutes. Moreover, even the lowest recorded temperature (113 degrees Fahrenheit) is barely manageable.

The Cave of Crystals is a relatively recent discovery. It was found by accident in 2000 when miners broke into a chamber. What they saw inside was giant white crystals covering the entire space from floor to ceiling. These were a variety of selenite gypsum, created due to salts dissolving in groundwater and evaporating in the sedimentary environment. The cave was only accessible because the mining company pumped water out. Once they stopped the pumping in 2015, the cave reflooded, remaining a well-kept secret from the world. Geologist Juan Manuel García-Ruiz is the one who coined the term "Sistine Chapel of Crystals" in an interview with National Geographic. Today, the cave maintains its intrigue as an unseen marvel, sealed away from the rest of us.