Which US National Park Has The Most Hiking Trails?

If your idea of a perfect hiking trip is never retracing your steps, there's one U.S. national park you could come back to again and again without any repeats. Based on the sheer number of trail options, it's Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) that claims the title of having the most, with enough trails that you could hike a new trail every day for almost a full year. A 2025 study from Kuru, a heel-cushioning footwear brand, determined that there are 348 trail routes in this mountain range-filled national park (which is also America's most-visited). Making up a section of the Appalachian Mountains, the Smokies have multiple routes that overlap with the Appalachian Trail, plus dozens of off-the-beaten-path options wrapped in the cool mist of old-growth forests or blooming into color with blankets of wildflowers underfoot.

Our ranking draws on the Kuru study results. The study sourced its data from AllTrails and the National Park Service, using the number of trails as one factor for scoring hiking across national parks. While GSMNP may not have the most hiking in terms of mileage, it does have the most end-to-end trail options. The trail count includes side trails and segments of the Appalachian Trail that are contained within the park. Interestingly, GSMNP has more trails than some national parks bigger than it — Yellowstone, for example, spans nearly 3,500 square miles (compared with the Smokies' 800 square miles), yet has less than 300 mapped trails on AllTrails. That suggests that GSMNP is more densely packed with trails, so you can expect more trail options at a given area of the park, too.