Why The Canary Islands Are A No-Go Vacation Destination For 2026

The Canary Islands have quite the tapas feast of attractions up their sleeve. From the soaring heights of Tenerife's Mount Teide, the highest point in Spain, all the way to the shimmering white-sand beaches of Fuerteventura, this is a land of real wonders. Combine those with one of the sunniest climates in Europe, volcanic wine-growing regions, a taste-bud-tingling local kitchen, and world-class surf, and it's easy to see why this string of rugged volcanic rocks in the Atlantic Ocean has been a major draw for decades — nay, centuries!

Ready to book a flight? Not so fast, for the Canary Islands have made a conspicuous appearance on the latest edition of Fodor's No List. Consider it the antidote to all those bucket lists out there. These destinations are ones that travel experts at Fodor's (a guidebook publisher with more than 80 years of experience in the industry) think you might want to reconsider visiting in 2026.

The pause for thought can be for any number of reasons, but overtourism seems to be the major driver behind the rise of the sun-soaked Canaries here. Fodor's points out how soaring arrival numbers in these ocean-washed isles are exacerbating a cascade of other issues, with everything from rising housing costs to traffic jams to loss of biodiversity. And the locals are making their voices heard — major protests and marches against uncontrolled tourism took place across the archipelago in both 2024 and 2025.