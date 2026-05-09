Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Underrated State Park For Hiking And Wildlife Watching

The one thing that you'll notice once you enter Wingate Creek is how secluded the park feels, much like the nearby Little Manatee River State Park. Because of its primitive nature, the park's landscape allows for a day of wildlife viewing that's unspoiled by modern amenities and crowds. Within the park, you'll encounter a wide range of animals that call Wingate Creek home, from Sherman's fox squirrels to gopher tortoises, the latter of which are one of the park's endangered species. The tortoises can burrow up to 10 feet deep into the earth and can spend nearly 80% of their time within the burrows. Not only do the burrows provide shelter for the tortoises, but they also offer protection for other animals within the park. To keep the tortoises from dying out, the park has instituted methods to keep their environment intact, such as removing sand pines in the area. Additionally, since Wingate Creek's ecosystem is dependent on fire, experts are occasionally brought in to start controlled fires that help restore it.

While visitors will definitely want to see the gopher tortoises, Wingate Creek is also a prime location for bird watchers. You'll see a variety of woodpeckers that occupy the park, from the red-headed woodpecker to the eastern towhee. Another bird that makes its home in the park is the Florida Scrub-Jay, which is similar to the blue jay and is native to the state. The same prescribed fires that are essential for keeping the environment of Wingate Creek maintained have also resulted in the growth of wildflowers within the park. Fall is a great time to visit the park to see them in full bloom. One of the flowers that brings a dash of color to the park's flatwoods is the Florida bonamia, a rare flowing vine that's also an endangered species.