Southern Oregon's Saltwater Lake Is A Remote Basin With Migrating Birds And Stunning Mountain Views

Oregon has a reputation as one of the richest outdoor playgrounds in the American West, and for good reason. The Beaver State is home to a host of alluring natural attractions, including a rugged Pacific coast, thick forests, towering mountains, deep river valleys, and stunning waterfalls straight out of the pages of a Tolkien novel. And while many people associate Oregon — and much of the Pacific Northwest — with grey skies, persistent mist, and the lushness that comes with such a wet climate, if you head to the eastern part of the state, you'll find a whole different world.

The leeward slope of the Cascade Range gives way to a high desert climate that is often as arid as anything you'll find in the Southwest. This is a land of open spaces, rugged canyons, and saline bodies of water like Lake Abert. Situated between the towns of Burns and Lakeview in central Oregon's south (not far from the borders with California and Nevada), Lake Abert sits in a desert bowl under the gaze of the Abert Rim, an imposing fault scarp (similar to a plateau) that lends plenty of drama to the parched surroundings. The shallow waters of the alkali lake are void of any life save brine shrimp, which in turn attract plenty of migratory birds, making Lake Abert a popular destination for birders.

However, you don't have to be a fan of avian species to appreciate the remote, stark beauty that Abert Lake delivers. This is a harsh region that is unlike a lot of other spots you'll find in Oregon, and a visit to the forlorn basin just may fill you with the kind of serenity only found in places of such solitude.