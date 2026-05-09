This Tropical Island Is A Scenic Retirement Spot With Warm Beaches, Shops, And No Personal Income Tax

If you didn't know it yet, the "golden gap year" is becoming a retirement trend in 2026: More retirees are opting for adventure in far-flung lands, and there's no limit on where they can go, health and budget permitting. And Vanuatu's scenic Efate Island, with shores to sun on, lush jungles to traverse, and clear waters to dive into, offers retirees a chance to live out both the keen adventurer and slow, unhurried traveler in them.

Best be prepared for a long-haul flight and multiple stops if you're traveling from the U.S. to this 83-island archipelago dotting the southwestern Pacific Ocean: There are no direct flights from stateside. But one of Vanuatu's two international airports is Efate's Bauerfield International Airport, meaning you can get straight down to the business of living your best island life as soon as you land.

And what a great life it will be, especially when you factor in Vanuatu's zero-income tax policy. Both citizens and residents are blissfully exempt from taxes on personal income, inheritance, and capital gains — a financial advantage that's as enjoyable as Efate's turquoise waters, lush greenery, and warm sea waters that average 72 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. With Vanuatu's average cost of living 27% lower than in the U.S., retirement savings stretch even further than expected — meaning plenty more leeway to explore all the attractions the island has to offer.