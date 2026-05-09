This Tropical Island Is A Scenic Retirement Spot With Warm Beaches, Shops, And No Personal Income Tax
If you didn't know it yet, the "golden gap year" is becoming a retirement trend in 2026: More retirees are opting for adventure in far-flung lands, and there's no limit on where they can go, health and budget permitting. And Vanuatu's scenic Efate Island, with shores to sun on, lush jungles to traverse, and clear waters to dive into, offers retirees a chance to live out both the keen adventurer and slow, unhurried traveler in them.
Best be prepared for a long-haul flight and multiple stops if you're traveling from the U.S. to this 83-island archipelago dotting the southwestern Pacific Ocean: There are no direct flights from stateside. But one of Vanuatu's two international airports is Efate's Bauerfield International Airport, meaning you can get straight down to the business of living your best island life as soon as you land.
And what a great life it will be, especially when you factor in Vanuatu's zero-income tax policy. Both citizens and residents are blissfully exempt from taxes on personal income, inheritance, and capital gains — a financial advantage that's as enjoyable as Efate's turquoise waters, lush greenery, and warm sea waters that average 72 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. With Vanuatu's average cost of living 27% lower than in the U.S., retirement savings stretch even further than expected — meaning plenty more leeway to explore all the attractions the island has to offer.
The shops and markets of Efate
For retirees, grocery runs are one of the first introductions to local island life. Food is very much an introduction to any island, and Efate's Port Vila — Vanuatu's vibrant capital — teems with local markets, artisan shops, and supermarkets that offer an immersive dive into Vanuatu's culinary culture. Head over to Port Vila Market, affectionately called Mama's Market after its friendly band of local women sellers, to familiarize yourself with the local palate. The market teems with tropical fruits; exotic ingredients like the roselle flower, used to make jams and tea; and local staples like peanuts and root vegetables — all set against the backdrop of lively chatter and the fragrant aroma of homemade meals, prepared and sold by the local women.
However, creature comforts aren't out of reach in Efate, either. Au Bon Marché, Port Vila's biggest supermarket, stocks Western food staples that mostly hail from neighboring Australia and beyond. The grocery shop Dynamic Vanuatu also has international items ranging from produce to frozen food and home essentials — and provides a convenient home delivery service.
And for jaunts back stateside, local souvenirs abound, whether you're buying them from an artisan's atelier or picking up the best travel gifts from the most unexpected spot, like, say, the local grocery store. Head to Haos Blong Handikraft & Mahitahi for handcrafted souvenirs, created with the traditional skills of local artisans. Or introduce people back home to kava, a plant root-based traditional drink renowned for its relaxing effects, available in powdered form, as supplements, or even as chocolates at The Kava House.
Efate's beaches are the perfect backdrop for retirement
Everyone wants a slice of Vanuatu's beaches, and Efate retirees aren't lacking in options. Arguably the most celebrated beach on the island, Eton Beach is a postcard-perfect embodiment of a South Pacific island destination: We're talking shallow shores, swathes of sandy beach, and snorkel-clear waters rimmed by palm trees and jungle. It's a 45-minute ride from Port Vila, but the trek will be worth it. Other beaches are found just off Efate, like Lelepa Island, which beckons with famed snorkeling waters and ancient cave paintings; or Pele Island, sitting just north of Efate, which delivers on the promise of white shores, a robust marine ecosystem, and solitude. Have some cash at hand before heading to the beach, which charges entrance fees.
Efate has more than beaches up its sleeve. Its rugged coastline carves out hidden lagoons, sandy bays, and swimming holes, creating a lineup of nature-centric activities to keep adventurous retirees pleasantly occupied. Just south of Eton Beach, watch locals and tourists launch themselves into the Blue Lagoon, one of the many blue holes on the island, formed where springs meet saltwater, creating a vivid shade of turquoise.
Venture inland for some waterfall action: The Mele Cascades are a quick 15-minute escape from Port Vila, but it's the elusive Lololima Falls — reached only with the help of a tour guide, as it's on private property — that makes the extra effort worth it. And after working through Efate's vast offerings — no small feat — Port Olry Beach on Espiritu Santo island beckons with lush greenery and golden shores, earning it a spot as another ultimate tropical escape.