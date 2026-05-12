Atlanta's Oldest Tavern Is A Charming Neighborhood Icon Serving Elevated Comfort Food
There is something comforting about a restaurant that has been around forever, complete with a warm ambience and a sense of home, even if you don't live in the area. If you're looking to experience that feeling in Atlanta, travelers should make a point to visit Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar. Nestled within the charming and walkable Atlanta neighborhood of Virginia-Highland, it's Atlanta's oldest continuously-licensed tavern, according to its website. In fact, the restaurant's location has stood as a food establishment since 1922.
Atkins Park started as a humble deli in 1922. It eventually received its beer and wine license right after Prohibition (which ended in 1933), and in 1980, it received its liquor license (per Atlanta Eats). In addition to the drink menu, which features French and Italian wine, local and regional craft beer, and sought-after German imports, Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar serves upscale comfort food. In fact, one reviewer on Yelp says of the spot, "Gem of Atlanta. Genuine masterclass. Only complaint is that this absolute piece of art is not on every street in the country." They also praise the penne as life-changing.
The current history of Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar
After the eatery's humble beginnings, it really became a neighborhood staple when it was taken over by the late Warren Bruno in 1983. Bruno helped establish the Virginia-Highland festival, Summerfest, which began as a block party in 1984 and now features live music, food stands, and a 5K race every year, per Atlanta Magazine. He also started a restaurant group that includes Atkins Park's historic original building, its second location in the Georgia town of Smyrna, and Ormsby's in Atlanta.
This beloved destination, now run by Bruno's wife Sandra Spoon and friend Kevin Drawe, was supported during the pandemic by the neighborhood when it had to shut down, eventually opening outside tables for diners. Atkins Park is part of the community in other ways as well, like offering tickets to take people to Atlanta Braves games on a bus. It's also a home for events like parties and weddings.
Thankfully, Atkins Park is open late (other than Monday when it's closed), with closing times ranging from midnight to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. However, make sure you dine a little earlier, as the kitchen stays open until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, until around 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. If you find your stomach growling after the kitchen has closed, hit up these top-notch places in Atlanta for late-night bites.
All about the comfort food at Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar
Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar serves food in addition to drinks. However, it's far more than a burger and fries or a hot dog and chips spot. In an interview with Atlanta Eats, owner Sandra Spoon says the restaurant serves "elevated pub food." For example, the menu includes a most iconic bar treat, chicken wings, but these decious bites are slowly fried in duck fat. You'll find comfort food staples like boiled Georgia peanuts, deviled eggs, sandwiches, and soups, but there are also elevated salads like a field greens dish with spiced pecans and goat cheese or a grilled steak salad with portobello mushrooms. You probably won't find that at the average neighborhood tavern.
The Bruno Burger is named after the late Warren Bruno, and is listed on the menu as being around since 1978. It has angus beef with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and provolone. From the braised short ribs to the pan-seared salmon and the chicken penne pasta in vodka sauce, this is food to travel for. In a Yelp post, a reviewer from New Jersey claims, "one of the best chicken sandwiches I've ever had," while another from Kentucky says, "my son raved about his stick-to-the-ribs Georgia trout entrée."
Atkins Park also serves brunch on weekends from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with tasty offerings like a fried chicken pancake sandwich, country-fried steak biscuits, and chilaquiles. You can even do takeout platters and family meals if you're traveling to Atlanta for a family reunion or event (or if you want to feast in your hotel room). Finally, after you've stuffed yourself with tasty vittles, check out Atlanta's four best parks.