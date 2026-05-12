Atlanta's Oldest Tavern Is A Charming Neighborhood Icon Serving Elevated Comfort Food

After the eatery's humble beginnings, it really became a neighborhood staple when it was taken over by the late Warren Bruno in 1983. Bruno helped establish the Virginia-Highland festival, Summerfest, which began as a block party in 1984 and now features live music, food stands, and a 5K race every year, per Atlanta Magazine. He also started a restaurant group that includes Atkins Park's historic original building, its second location in the Georgia town of Smyrna, and Ormsby's in Atlanta.

This beloved destination, now run by Bruno's wife Sandra Spoon and friend Kevin Drawe, was supported during the pandemic by the neighborhood when it had to shut down, eventually opening outside tables for diners. Atkins Park is part of the community in other ways as well, like offering tickets to take people to Atlanta Braves games on a bus. It's also a home for events like parties and weddings.

Thankfully, Atkins Park is open late (other than Monday when it's closed), with closing times ranging from midnight to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. However, make sure you dine a little earlier, as the kitchen stays open until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, until around 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. If you find your stomach growling after the kitchen has closed, hit up these top-notch places in Atlanta for late-night bites.