Northwestern Minnesota's State Park Is A Hidden Gem With A Bog Boardwalk, Loon Viewing, And Camping
Minnesota's state park system is the second oldest in the U.S., with a diverse variety of parks to visit all over the state. You can experience Minnesota's wilderness for yourself with a visit to Hayes Lake State Park. Located in northwestern Minnesota, the park was established in 1967 and the Roseau River was then dammed to create Hayes Lake. It's an underrated spot, with fishing, swimming, camping, wildlife spotting — including loons — and a boardwalk through a north cedar bog.
Hayes Lake State Park is one of the least-visited state parks in Minnesota, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lists it as a hidden gem. The park is encircled by timber forest, but the main highlight is the lake. There's a sandy swimming beach, and a fishing pier where you can cast a line for crappie, largemouth bass, and sunfish. There's also a boat launch near the dam, but note that only electric motors are allowed here. The park office has kayaks, canoes, and row boats to rent if you want to go for a paddle.
Travel blogger Tent and Dog praised the park, saying, "It is quiet, never that busy, and just far enough away from the crowds you see at other parks." This sentiment is echoed by travel blogger Day Tripper 28, who noted, "The park has a good mix of trails, camping, and quiet times, all to feel like you escaped." Hayes Lake State Park is a solid choice for getting off the beaten path.
Go hiking and spot wildlife at Hayes Lake State Park
There are 13 miles of hiking trails at Hayes Lake State Park, and one spot you shouldn't miss is the bog boardwalk. Starting from the campground (at Loop A), the boardwalk goes through a north cedar bog where you're surrounded by tall forests. You might see lady's slippers — the state flower of Minnesota — or sundews here. There are information panels describing the environment along the boardwalk. For more pine trees and cedar bogs, walk the Pine Ridge Trail. There are also trails for mountain biking, horseback riding, and snowmobiling.
Hayes Lake State Park is an excellent destination for viewing wildlife — particularly for birding. There are over 200 species of birds here, including Minnesota's state bird, the loon. Loons are seen here 4.4 times more frequently than the regional average — in fact, Minnesota DNR lists them as common and relatively easy to find at Hayes Lake. The best time of day to hear a loon call is in the evening, around dusk. There is also the chance to spot rare birds like the boreal owl and spruce grouse at the park, along with shorebirds like grebes and herons. Other wildlife here includes beavers, moose, deer, bobcat, lynx, wolves, black bears, and otters.
Camping at Hayes Lake State Park
The campground at Hayes Lake has 35 drive-in sites, 18 of which have electric hook-ups, and all of which have a fire ring and grill. Sites are wooded and offer a decent amount of privacy. There are also two backpack-in sites, which are even more secluded and very quiet. If you'd prefer a less rustic experience, book one of the two camper cabins. Showers and flush toilets are open seasonally, while vault toilets are available year-round. One Google reviewer offered a nice summary of their camping experience, saying, "Decent sized state park with a few attractions to see. We camped here and we were able to see them all in the first day. The campsites are dispersed well so that you don't feel like you're being watched by other campers." If you're lucky, you may even see the northern lights while camping here.
Hayes Lake State Park is in northwestern Minnesota, about a 30-minute drive to Roseau or a 35-minute drive to Warroad. The closest airport is Thief River Falls Regional Airport (TVF), about 1 hour and 15 minutes away. But the nearest major international airport is Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) — all Canadian airport codes start with Y — which is just under a 3-hour drive away. Cell service at the park is weak, if it exists at all, so download anything you need before you go. The bugs can be bad in summer — bug spray is recommended, and be careful of ticks, too. Explore more of northwestern Minnesota with a visit to scenic Oak Island on Lake of the Woods, or the riverfront Franz Jevne State Park on the Canadian border.