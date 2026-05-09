Northwestern Minnesota's State Park Is A Hidden Gem With A Bog Boardwalk, Loon Viewing, And Camping

Minnesota's state park system is the second oldest in the U.S., with a diverse variety of parks to visit all over the state. You can experience Minnesota's wilderness for yourself with a visit to Hayes Lake State Park. Located in northwestern Minnesota, the park was established in 1967 and the Roseau River was then dammed to create Hayes Lake. It's an underrated spot, with fishing, swimming, camping, wildlife spotting — including loons — and a boardwalk through a north cedar bog.

Hayes Lake State Park is one of the least-visited state parks in Minnesota, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lists it as a hidden gem. The park is encircled by timber forest, but the main highlight is the lake. There's a sandy swimming beach, and a fishing pier where you can cast a line for crappie, largemouth bass, and sunfish. There's also a boat launch near the dam, but note that only electric motors are allowed here. The park office has kayaks, canoes, and row boats to rent if you want to go for a paddle.

Travel blogger Tent and Dog praised the park, saying, "It is quiet, never that busy, and just far enough away from the crowds you see at other parks." This sentiment is echoed by travel blogger Day Tripper 28, who noted, "The park has a good mix of trails, camping, and quiet times, all to feel like you escaped." Hayes Lake State Park is a solid choice for getting off the beaten path.